Ranking the best players of the 2018-19 NBA season

The 2018-19 NBA season has come to a close, so HoopsHype decided to look back on the players who shined throughout this campaign. As our staff ranked these star players, we factored in each individual’s regular-season and playoff production. Here are our final player rankings for the 2018-19 season.

10. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

James only played in 55 games this season – the lowest number of his career – and the Lakers ultimately missed the playoffs with just 37 wins. This was just the third time in James’ NBA career that he didn’t qualify for the postseason (and the other two times were in his rookie and sophomore seasons). Still, James filled the stat sheet when he did take the court, averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Given everything that went on in Los Angeles, it’s hard to blame James for the struggles of Team Turmoil.

James will be 35 years old in December and while his game has certainly changed as he’s aged, he’s still one of the most productive players in the league when he’s healthy. It’ll be interesting to see what a reinvigorated, rested James can do next season. Keep in mind that this will be the most rest that James has gotten in a long time since he had made the playoffs every year since he was 21 years old and advanced to eight-straight NBA Finals appearances prior to this season. This is the first time we’ve seen James this well-rested, and reinforcements may be coming as well.