Anthony Davis trade reactions and other NBA podcasts of the day

Davis To The Lakers and Draft Megapod With NBA Scout Elan Vinokurov – via rightstorickysanchez.com

June 16 02:46 PM

The NBA Draft is this week, and we deep dive into it all with NBA Scount Elan Vinokurov, talking about what he got right and wrong from last year, who he likes at the top of this year’s draft, and potential selections for the Sixers at 24 and the second round. We also discuss the Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers and its effect on the Sixers, and the NBA Finals. You can find out more about Elan’s draft camps at evhoops.com.