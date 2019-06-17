Anthony Davis trade reactions and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 17 03:04 AM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Jared Weiss of The Athletic (@JaredWeissNBA) break down the NBA Finals and Anthony Davis trade.
They discuss their takeaways from the 2019 playoffs, how the Davis trade changes the Lakers and Pelicans, what happens now for the Celtics, Weiss’ interview with Kemba Walker and much more.
LOCKED ON CELTICS- June 17: Anthony Davis trade reactions and what might be next for Boston from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
June 17 02:31 AM
MassLive's John Karalis, The Athletic's Jay King, and Sam "Jam" Packard discuss the Anthony Davis trade, what's next, and criticism of Danny Ainge
LOCKED ON NBA MOCK DRAFT – Picks 19-24 – More Trades, Celtics with a deal and a pick, Mavericks get in and Jazz get out from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
June 17 02:25 AM
The Locked On NBA Mock Draft continues. More deals are on the table as three big deals highlight today's episode. The Celtics and Suns make a deal, the Mavericks and Thunder and the Kings and the Jazz. Plus, Jeremy Woo of Si.com gives his players breakdown and all the local experts of the Locked on Podcast Network give the take in their draft room
June 17 01:56 AM
In a special Lakers-Pelicans crossover episode, Anthony Irwin is joined by Jake Madison to discuss both sides of the Anthony Davis trade. How did the trade take shape? What are the details of the deal? What comes next? All that and plenty more.
June 16 09:39 PM
We hit the AD trade from every angle, including how the Lakers can fill out the roster around LeBron, AD, and Kuzma, how this trade compares to previous superstar trades, the cap implications of completing the trade either now or at the end of July, where the Pels go from here with a stockpile of young talent and assets going forward, and finally how the Boston Celtics got to this point and how they can bounce back
Davis To The Lakers and Draft Megapod With NBA Scout Elan Vinokurov – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 16 02:46 PM
The NBA Draft is this week, and we deep dive into it all with NBA Scount Elan Vinokurov, talking about what he got right and wrong from last year, who he likes at the top of this year’s draft, and potential selections for the Sixers at 24 and the second round. We also discuss the Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers and its effect on the Sixers, and the NBA Finals. You can find out more about Elan’s draft camps at evhoops.com.
June 16 09:08 AM
Keith Smith covers the NBA for Yahoo! Sports and Real GM. Twitter: @KeithSmithNBA 4:44 Kyrie looks like he’s out the door 15:21 Should the Celtics bring back Rozier? 26:50 Would trading for Davis be worth it? 41:19 Celtics draft picks 42:50 Twitter questions Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Sunday June 16th, 2019. Celtics Beat i ……