Atlanta Hawks contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Hawks player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

June 30, 2019

Alex Len becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Alex Poythress becomes a restricted free agent.

Dewayne Dedmon becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Justin Anderson becomes a restricted free agent.

Vince Carter becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

DeAndre Bembry becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Taurean Prince becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 19, 2019

The contract of Jaylen Adams becomes fully guaranteed.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for DeAndre Bembry‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Taurean Prince‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2020

DeAndre Bembry becomes a restricted free agent.

Isaac Humphries becomes a restricted free agent.

Jaylen Adams becomes a restricted free agent.

Kent Bazemore becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Miles Plumlee becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Taurean Prince becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

John Collins becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for John Collins‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

John Collins becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Kevin Huerter becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Omari Spellman becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Trae Young becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Kevin Huerter‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Omari Spellman‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Trae Young‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Kevin Huerter becomes a restricted free agent.

Omari Spellman becomes a restricted free agent.

Trae Young becomes a restricted free agent.

Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com.

