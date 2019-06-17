Boston Celtics contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Celtics player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

June 18, 2019

Deadline for Al Horford‘s player option.

June 30, 2019

Al Horford becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Brad Wanamaker becomes a restricted free agent.

Daniel Theis becomes a restricted free agent.

Jonathan Gibson becomes a restricted free agent.

Kyrie Irving becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Marcus Morris becomes an unrestricted free agent.

PJ Dozier becomes a restricted free agent.

RJ Hunter becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Terry Rozier becomes a restricted free agent.

July 1, 2019

The contract of Semi Ojeleye becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2019

Jaylen Brown becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 14, 2019

Gordon Hayward becomes eligible for an extension.

July 18, 2019

Semi Ojeleye becomes eligible for an extension.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Jaylen Brown‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 29, 2020

Deadline for Gordon Hayward‘s player option.

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Semi Ojeleye.

June 30, 2020

Al Horford becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Aron Baynes becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Gordon Hayward becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jaylen Brown becomes a restricted free agent.

Semi Ojeleye becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Guerschon Yabusele becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jayson Tatum becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 19, 2020

Marcus Smart becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Guerschon Yabusele‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Jayson Tatum‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

Gordon Hayward becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Guerschon Yabusele becomes a restricted free agent.

Jayson Tatum becomes a restricted free agent.

Marcus Smart becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Robert Williams becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Robert Williams‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Robert Williams becomes a restricted free agent.

