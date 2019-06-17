Brooklyn Nets contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Nets player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

June 30, 2019

Alan Williams becomes an unrestricted free agent.

D’Angelo Russell becomes a restricted free agent.

DeMarre Carroll becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Ed Davis becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jared Dudley becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Caris LeVert becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 10, 2019

The contract of Shabazz Napier becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Treveon Graham becomes fully guaranteed.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Caris LeVert‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2020

Allen Crabbe becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Caris LeVert becomes a restricted free agent.

Joe Harris becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Shabazz Napier becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Treveon Graham becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Jarrett Allen becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 16, 2020

Rodions Kurucs becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Jarrett Allen‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

December 14, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2021

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Rodions Kurucs.

Deadline for Spencer Dinwiddie‘s player option.

June 30, 2021

Jarrett Allen becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Dzanan Musa becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Dzanan Musa‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Dzanan Musa becomes a restricted free agent.

Rodions Kurucs becomes a restricted free agent.

Spencer Dinwiddie becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 30, 2023

Spencer Dinwiddie becomes an unrestricted free agent.

