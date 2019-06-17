Charlotte Hornets contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Hornets player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 22, 2019

Deadline for Michael Kidd-Gilchrist‘s player option.

June 28, 2019

The contract of Willy Hernangomez becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2019

Frank Kaminsky becomes a restricted free agent.

Jeremy Lamb becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Joe Chealey becomes a restricted free agent.

JP Macura becomes a restricted free agent.

Kemba Walker becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Shelvin Mack becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 4, 2019

The contract of Tony Parker becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2019

Dwayne Bacon becomes eligible for an extension.

July 7, 2019

Nicolas Batum becomes eligible for an extension.

August 1, 2019

The contract of Dwayne Bacon becomes fully guaranteed.

October 31, 2019

Cody Zeller becomes eligible for an extension.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Willy Hernangómez becomes fully guaranteed.

June 29, 2020

Deadline for Nicolas Batum‘s player option.

June 30, 2020

Bismack Biyombo becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Dwayne Bacon becomes a restricted free agent.

Marvin Williams becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Nicolas Batum becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tony Parker becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Willy Hernangómez becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Devonte Graham becomes eligible for an extension.

Malik Monk becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 7, 2020

The contract of Devonte Graham becomes fully guaranteed.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Malik Monk‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

Cody Zeller becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Devonte Graham becomes a restricted free agent.

Malik Monk becomes a restricted free agent.

Nicolas Batum becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Miles Bridges becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Miles Bridges‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Miles Bridges becomes a restricted free agent.

Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com.

