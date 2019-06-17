Chicago Bulls contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Bulls player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 30, 2019

Brandon Sampson becomes a restricted free agent.

Rawle Alkins becomes a restricted free agent.

Robin Lopez becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Ryan Arcidiacono becomes a restricted free agent.

Timothe Luwawu becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Wayne Selden becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Cristiano Felicio becomes eligible for an extension.

Denzel Valentine becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Kris Dunn becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 19, 2019

Otto Porter becomes eligible for an extension.

August 15, 2019

The contract of Shaquille Harrison gets a $175,000 guarantee.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Denzel Valentine‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Kris Dunn‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Shaquille Harrison becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Walt Lemon Jr becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Antonio Blakeney becomes a restricted free agent.

Cristiano Felicio becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Denzel Valentine becomes a restricted free agent.

Kris Dunn becomes a restricted free agent.

Otto Porter becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Deadline for Otto Porter‘s player option.

Shaquille Harrison becomes a restricted free agent.

Walt Lemon Jr becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Lauri Markkanen becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 13, 2020

Zach LaVine becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Lauri Markkanen‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

Lauri Markkanen becomes a restricted free agent.

Otto Porter becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Chandler Hutchison becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Wendell Carter Jr becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Chandler Hutchison‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Wendell Carter Jr‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Chandler Hutchison becomes a restricted free agent.

Wendell Carter Jr becomes a restricted free agent.

Zach LaVine becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com.

Atlanta Hawks | Boston Celtics | Brooklyn Nets | Charlotte Hornets | Cleveland Cavaliers | Dallas Mavericks | Denver Nuggets | Detroit Pistons | Golden State Warriors | Houston Rockets | Indiana Pacers | Los Angeles Clippers | Los Angeles Lakers | Memphis Grizzlies | Miami Heat | Milwaukee Bucks | Minnesota Timberwolves | New Orleans Pelicans | New York Knicks | Oklahoma City Thunder | Orlando Magic | Philadelphia 76ers | Phoenix Suns | Portland Trail Blazers | Sacramento Kings | San Antonio Spurs | Toronto Raptors | Utah Jazz | Washington Wizards