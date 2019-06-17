Cleveland Cavaliers contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Cavaliers player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 30, 2019

David Nwaba becomes a restricted free agent.

Deng Adel becomes a restricted free agent.

Jaron Blossomgame becomes a restricted free agent.

The contract of JR Smith becomes fully guaranteed.

Marquese Chriss becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Nik Stauskas becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 18, 2019

Cedi Osman becomes eligible for an extension.

June 30, 2020

Brandon Knight becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Cedi Osman becomes a restricted free agent.

John Henson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jordan Clarkson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

JR Smith becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Matthew Dellavedova becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tristan Thompson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Ante Zizic becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Ante Zizic‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

Ante Zizic becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Collin Sexton becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 24, 2021

Kevin Love becomes eligible for an extension.

October 15, 2021

Larry Nance Jr becomes eligible for an extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Collin Sexton‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Collin Sexton becomes a restricted free agent.

June 30, 2023

Kevin Love becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Larry Nance Jr becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com.

