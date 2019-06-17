Dallas Mavericks contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Mavericks player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

June 29, 2019

The contract of Ryan Broekhoff becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2019

Devin Harris becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Dorian Finney-Smith becomes a restricted free agent.

Dwight Powell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

JJ Barea becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kristaps Porzingis becomes a restricted free agent.

Maxi Kleber becomes a restricted free agent.

Salah Mejri becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Trey Burke becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 10, 2019

Tim Hardaway Jr becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2020

Deadline for Tim Hardaway Jr‘s player option.

June 30, 2020

Courtney Lee becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Daryl Macon becomes a restricted free agent.

Dwight Powell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kostas Antetokounmpo becomes a restricted free agent.

Ryan Broekhoff becomes a restricted free agent.

Tim Hardaway Jr becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Justin Jackson becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 16, 2020

Jalen Brunson becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Justin Jackson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

The contract of Jalen Brunson becomes fully guaranteed.

Justin Jackson becomes a restricted free agent.

Tim Hardaway Jr becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Luka Doncic becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Luka Doncic‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Jalen Brunson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Luka Doncic becomes a restricted free agent.