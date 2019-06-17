Detroit Pistons contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Pistons player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.
For all NBA contract dates, click here.
June 29, 2019
Deadline for the team option on the contract of Glenn Robinson III.
June 30, 2019
Glenn Robinson III becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Isaiah Whitehead becomes a restricted free agent.
Ish Smith becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Jose Manuel Calderon becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Kalin Lucas becomes a restricted free agent.
Wayne Ellington becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Zaza Pachulia becomes an unrestricted free agent.
July 5, 2019
The contract of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk becomes fully guaranteed.
July 6, 2019
Langston Galloway becomes eligible for an extension.
Thon Maker becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.
July 15, 2019
Andre Drummond becomes eligible for an extension.
October 14, 2019
Deadline for Thon Maker‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.
June 30, 2020
Andre Drummond becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Glenn Robinson III becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Jon Leuer becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Langston Galloway becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Reggie Jackson becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Thon Maker becomes a restricted free agent.
July 5, 2020
The contract of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk becomes fully guaranteed.
July 6, 2020
Bruce Brown becomes eligible for an extension.
The contract of Khyri Thomas becomes fully guaranteed.
Luke Kennard becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.
July 10, 2020
The contract of Bruce Brown becomes fully guaranteed.
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk becomes eligible for an extension.
July 17, 2020
Blake Griffin becomes eligible for an extension.
July 25, 2020
Khyri Thomas becomes eligible for an extension.
October 19, 2020
Deadline for Luke Kennard‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.
June 29, 2021
Deadline for Blake Griffin‘s player option.
June 30, 2021
Andre Drummond becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Bruce Brown becomes a restricted free agent.
Khyri Thomas becomes a restricted free agent.
Luke Kennard becomes a restricted free agent.
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk becomes a restricted free agent.
June 30, 2022
Blake Griffin becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Comments