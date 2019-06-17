Detroit Pistons contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Pistons player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Glenn Robinson III.

June 30, 2019

Glenn Robinson III becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Isaiah Whitehead becomes a restricted free agent.

Ish Smith becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jose Manuel Calderon becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kalin Lucas becomes a restricted free agent.

Wayne Ellington becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Zaza Pachulia becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 5, 2019

The contract of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2019

Langston Galloway becomes eligible for an extension.

Thon Maker becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 15, 2019

Andre Drummond becomes eligible for an extension.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Thon Maker‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2020

Andre Drummond becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jon Leuer becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Langston Galloway becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Reggie Jackson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Thon Maker becomes a restricted free agent.

July 5, 2020

The contract of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2020

Bruce Brown becomes eligible for an extension.

The contract of Khyri Thomas becomes fully guaranteed.

Luke Kennard becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 10, 2020

The contract of Bruce Brown becomes fully guaranteed.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk becomes eligible for an extension.

July 17, 2020

Blake Griffin becomes eligible for an extension.

July 25, 2020

Khyri Thomas becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Luke Kennard‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 29, 2021

Deadline for Blake Griffin‘s player option.

June 30, 2021

Andre Drummond becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Bruce Brown becomes a restricted free agent.

Khyri Thomas becomes a restricted free agent.

Luke Kennard becomes a restricted free agent.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk becomes a restricted free agent.

June 30, 2022

Blake Griffin becomes an unrestricted free agent.