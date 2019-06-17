Golden State Warriors contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Warriors player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for Kevin Durant‘s player option.

June 30, 2019

Andrew Bogut becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Damion Lee becomes a restricted free agent.

DeMarcus Cousins becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jonas Jerebko becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jordan Bell becomes a restricted free agent.

Kevin Durant becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kevon Looney becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Klay Thompson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Marcus Derrickson becomes a restricted free agent.

Quinn Cook becomes a restricted free agent.

The contract of Shaun Livingston becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2019

Damian Jones becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 11, 2019

Andre Iguodala becomes eligible for an extension.

July 13, 2019

Shaun Livingston becomes eligible for an extension.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Damian Jones‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Alfonzo McKinnie becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Alfonzo McKinnie becomes a restricted free agent.

Andre Iguodala becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Damian Jones becomes a restricted free agent.

Draymond Green becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kevin Durant becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Shaun Livingston becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Stephen Curry becomes eligible for an extension.

July 6, 2021

Jacob Evans becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Jacob Evans‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Jacob Evans becomes a restricted free agent.

Stephen Curry becomes an unrestricted free agent.