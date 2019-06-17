Houston Rockets contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Rockets player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for Nené‘s player option.

June 30, 2019

Austin Rivers becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Danuel House becomes a restricted free agent.

Gerald Green becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Iman Shumpert becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kenneth Faried becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Trevon Duval becomes a restricted free agent.

Vince Edwards becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Nene becomes eligible for an extension.

PJ Tucker becomes eligible for an extension.

July 15, 2019

The contract of Isaiah Hartenstein becomes fully guaranteed.

July 31, 2019

The contract of Deyonta Davis gets a $250,000 guarantee.

October 1, 2019

The contract of Deyonta Davis gets a $500,000 guarantee.

October 15, 2019

The contract of Deyonta Davis gets a $500,000 guarantee.

January 8, 2020

The contract of Gary Clark becomes fully guaranteed.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Chris Chiozza becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Deyonta Davis becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Gary Clark becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Michael Frazier becomes fully guaranteed.

June 29, 2020

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Chris Chiozza.

The contract of Isaiah Hartenstein becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Michael Frazier.

June 30, 2020

Deyonta Davis becomes a restricted free agent.

Eric Gordon becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Nené becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 1, 2020

The contract of PJ Tucker becomes fully guaranteed.

July 7, 2020

Chris Paul becomes eligible for an extension.

July 9, 2020

James Harden becomes eligible for an extension.

July 25, 2020

Isaiah Hartenstein becomes eligible for an extension.

August 1, 2020

The contract of Gary Clark becomes fully guaranteed.

December 6, 2020

Gary Clark becomes eligible for an extension.

January 10, 2021

The contract of Chris Chiozza becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Michael Frazier becomes fully guaranteed.

March 22, 2021

Chris Chiozza becomes eligible for an extension.

April 6, 2021

Michael Frazier becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2021

Deadline for Chris Paul‘s player option.

June 30, 2021

Chris Chiozza becomes a restricted free agent.

Gary Clark becomes a restricted free agent.

Isaiah Hartenstein becomes a restricted free agent.

Michael Frazier becomes a restricted free agent.

Nené becomes an unrestricted free agent.

PJ Tucker becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 27, 2021

Clint Capela becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2022

Deadline for James Harden‘s player option.

June 30, 2022

Chris Paul becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 30, 2023

Clint Capela becomes an unrestricted free agent.

James Harden becomes an unrestricted free agent.