Houston Rockets contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Rockets player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.
For all NBA contract dates, click here.
June 29, 2019
Deadline for Nené‘s player option.
June 30, 2019
Austin Rivers becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Danuel House becomes a restricted free agent.
Gerald Green becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Iman Shumpert becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Kenneth Faried becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Trevon Duval becomes a restricted free agent.
Vince Edwards becomes a restricted free agent.
July 6, 2019
Nene becomes eligible for an extension.
PJ Tucker becomes eligible for an extension.
July 15, 2019
The contract of Isaiah Hartenstein becomes fully guaranteed.
July 31, 2019
The contract of Deyonta Davis gets a $250,000 guarantee.
October 1, 2019
The contract of Deyonta Davis gets a $500,000 guarantee.
October 15, 2019
The contract of Deyonta Davis gets a $500,000 guarantee.
January 8, 2020
The contract of Gary Clark becomes fully guaranteed.
January 10, 2020
The contract of Chris Chiozza becomes fully guaranteed.
The contract of Deyonta Davis becomes fully guaranteed.
The contract of Gary Clark becomes fully guaranteed.
The contract of Michael Frazier becomes fully guaranteed.
June 29, 2020
Deadline for the team option on the contract of Chris Chiozza.
The contract of Isaiah Hartenstein becomes fully guaranteed.
Deadline for the team option on the contract of Michael Frazier.
June 30, 2020
Deyonta Davis becomes a restricted free agent.
Eric Gordon becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Nené becomes an unrestricted free agent.
July 1, 2020
The contract of PJ Tucker becomes fully guaranteed.
July 7, 2020
Chris Paul becomes eligible for an extension.
July 9, 2020
James Harden becomes eligible for an extension.
July 25, 2020
Isaiah Hartenstein becomes eligible for an extension.
August 1, 2020
The contract of Gary Clark becomes fully guaranteed.
December 6, 2020
Gary Clark becomes eligible for an extension.
January 10, 2021
The contract of Chris Chiozza becomes fully guaranteed.
The contract of Michael Frazier becomes fully guaranteed.
March 22, 2021
Chris Chiozza becomes eligible for an extension.
April 6, 2021
Michael Frazier becomes eligible for an extension.
June 29, 2021
Deadline for Chris Paul‘s player option.
June 30, 2021
Chris Chiozza becomes a restricted free agent.
Gary Clark becomes a restricted free agent.
Isaiah Hartenstein becomes a restricted free agent.
Michael Frazier becomes a restricted free agent.
Nené becomes an unrestricted free agent.
PJ Tucker becomes an unrestricted free agent.
July 27, 2021
Clint Capela becomes eligible for an extension.
June 29, 2022
Deadline for James Harden‘s player option.
June 30, 2022
Chris Paul becomes an unrestricted free agent.
June 30, 2023
Clint Capela becomes an unrestricted free agent.
James Harden becomes an unrestricted free agent.
