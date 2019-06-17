Indiana Pacers contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Pacers player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 28, 2019

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Edmond Sumner.

June 30, 2019

Bojan Bogdanovic becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Cory Joseph becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Darren Collison becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Davon Reed becomes a restricted free agent.

Kyle O’Quinn becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Thaddeus Young becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Wesley Matthews becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Domantas Sabonis becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 15, 2019

The contract of Alize Johnson becomes fully guaranteed.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Domantas Sabonis‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

October 31, 2019

Victor Oladipo becomes eligible for an extension.

June 30, 2020

Alize Johnson becomes a restricted free agent.

Domantas Sabonis becomes a restricted free agent.

Edmond Sumner becomes a restricted free agent.

Victor Oladipo becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Doug McDermott becomes eligible for an extension.

TJ Leaf becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for T.J. Leaf‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

Doug McDermott becomes an unrestricted free agent.

TJ Leaf becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Aaron Holiday becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 15, 2021

Myles Turner becomes eligible for an extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Aaron Holiday‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Aaron Holiday becomes a restricted free agent.

June 30, 2023

Myles Turner becomes an unrestricted free agent.