Los Angeles Clippers contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Clippers player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 20, 2019

The contract of Sindarius Thornwell becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2019

Ángel Delgado becomes a restricted free agent.

Garrett Temple becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Ivica Zubac becomes a restricted free agent.

JaMychal Green becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Johnathan Motley becomes a restricted free agent.

Patrick Beverley becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Rodney McGruder becomes a restricted free agent.

Wilson Chandler becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Danilo Gallinari becomes eligible for an extension.

July 26, 2019

Sindarius Thornwell becomes eligible for an extension.

September 12, 2019

The contract of Tyrone Wallace gets a $300,000 guarantee.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Tyrone Wallace becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Danilo Gallinari becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Montrezl Harrell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Sindarius Thornwell becomes a restricted free agent.

Tyrone Wallace becomes a restricted free agent.

July 15, 2020

The contract of Lou Williams becomes fully guaranteed.

February 7, 2021

Lou Williams becomes eligible for an extension.

June 30, 2021

Lou Williams becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Jerome Robinson becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Landry Shamet becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Jerome Robinson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Landry Shamet‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Jerome Robinson becomes a restricted free agent.

Landry Shamet becomes a restricted free agent.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes a restricted free agent.