Los Angeles Lakers contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Lakers player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 30, 2019

Alex Caruso becomes a restricted free agent.

JaVale McGee becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Johnathan Williams becomes a restricted free agent.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Lance Stephenson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Mike Muscala becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Rajon Rondo becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Reggie Bullock becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tyson Chandler becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Brandon Ingram becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Brandon Ingram‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Jemerrio Jones becomes fully guaranteed.

June 29, 2020

The contract of Isaac Bonga becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Brandon Ingram becomes a restricted free agent.

Jemerrio Jones becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Isaac Bonga becomes eligible for an extension.

Josh Hart becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Kyle Kuzma becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Lonzo Ball becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 9, 2020

LeBron James becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Josh Hart‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Kyle Kuzma‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Lonzo Ball‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 29, 2021

Deadline for LeBron James‘s player option.

June 30, 2021

Isaac Bonga becomes a restricted free agent.

Josh Hart becomes a restricted free agent.

Kyle Kuzma becomes a restricted free agent.

LeBron James becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Lonzo Ball becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Moritz Wagner becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Moritz Wagner‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Moritz Wagner becomes a restricted free agent.