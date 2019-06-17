Memphis Grizzlies contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Grizzlies player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

June 30, 2019

CJ Miles becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Delon Wright becomes a restricted free agent.

Joakim Noah becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jonas Valanciunas becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Justin Holiday becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tyler Dorsey becomes a restricted free agent.

Tyler Zeller becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 3, 2019

The contract of Avery Bradley becomes fully guaranteed.

July 5, 2019

The contract of Dillon Brooks becomes fully guaranteed.

July 7, 2019

Chandler Parsons becomes eligible for an extension.

July 10, 2019

The contract of Bruno Caboclo gets a $300,000 guarantee.

July 14, 2019

Mike Conley becomes eligible for an extension.

July 21, 2019

Dillon Brooks becomes eligible for an extension.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Bruno Caboclo becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Avery Bradley becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Bruno Caboclo becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Chandler Parsons becomes an unrestricted free agent.

CJ Miles becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Dillon Brooks becomes a restricted free agent.

Ivan Rabb becomes a restricted free agent.

Jevon Carter becomes a restricted free agent.

Julian Washburn becomes a restricted free agent.

Yuta Watanabe becomes a restricted free agent.

July 9, 2020

Kyle Anderson becomes eligible for an extension.

July 15, 2020

The contract of Ivan Rabb becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2021

Mike Conley becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Jaren Jackson Jr becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Jaren Jackson Jr becomes a restricted free agent.

Kyle Anderson becomes an unrestricted free agent.