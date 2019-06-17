Miami Heat contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Heat player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for Hassan Whiteside‘s player option.

June 30, 2019

Hassan Whiteside becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Udonis Haslem becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 1, 2019

The contract of Kendrick Nunn gets a $50,000 guarantee.

July 7, 2019

Dion Waiters becomes eligible for an extension.

James Johnson becomes eligible for an extension.

Kelly Olynyk becomes eligible for an extension.

July 10, 2019

The contract of Ryan Anderson becomes fully guaranteed.

July 15, 2019

The contract of Duncan Robinson gets a $1,000,000 guarantee.

August 1, 2019

The contract of Kendrick Nunn gets a $150,000 guarantee.

The contract of Yante Maten gets a $150,000 guarantee.

October 15, 2019

The contract of Kendrick Nunn gets a $450,000 guarantee.

The contract of Yante Maten gets a $300,000 guarantee.

December 1, 2019

The contract of Yante Maten gets a $450,000 guarantee.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Derrick Jones Jr becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Duncan Robinson becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Kendrick Nunn becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Yante Maten becomes fully guaranteed.

June 29, 2020

Deadline for James Johnson‘s player option.

Deadline for Kelly Olynyk‘s player option.

June 30, 2020

Derrick Jones Jr becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Goran Dragic becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Hassan Whiteside becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kelly Olynyk becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Ryan Anderson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Bam Adebayo becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 15, 2020

The contract of Duncan Robinson gets a $1,000,000 guarantee.

September 18, 2020

Josh Richardson becomes eligible for an extension.

October 13, 2020

Justise Winslow becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Bam Adebayo‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

October 20 2020

The contract of Duncan Robinson becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Kendrick Nunn becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Yante Maten becomes fully guaranteed.

April 7, 2021

Yante Maten becomes eligible for an extension.

April 9, 2021

Duncan Robinson becomes eligible for an extension.

April 10, 2021

Kendrick Nunn becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2021

Deadline for Josh Richardson‘s player option.

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Justise Winslow.

June 30, 2021

Bam Adebayo becomes a restricted free agent.

Dion Waiters becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Duncan Robinson becomes a restricted free agent.

James Johnson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Josh Richardson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Justise Winslow becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kelly Olynyk becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kendrick Nunn becomes a restricted free agent.

Yante Maten becomes a restricted free agent.

June 30, 2022

Justise Winslow becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com.

