Milwaukee Bucks contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Bucks player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.
For all NBA contract dates, click here.
June 20, 2019
Deadline for Khris Middleton‘s player option.
June 30, 2019
Brook Lopez becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Khris Middleton becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Malcolm Brogdon becomes a restricted free agent.
Nikola Mirotic becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Pau Gasol becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Tim Frazier becomes an unrestricted free agent.
July 1, 2019
The contract of Pat Connaughton becomes fully guaranteed.
The contract of Sterling Brown becomes fully guaranteed.
July 2, 2019
The contract of George Hill becomes fully guaranteed.
July 8, 2019
Sterling Brown becomes eligible for an extension.
July 10, 2019
George Hill becomes eligible for an extension.
July 31, 2019
Tony Snell becomes eligible for an extension.
September 20, 2019
Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes eligible for an extension.
June 23, 2020
The contract of Ersan Ilyasova becomes fully guaranteed.
June 29, 2020
Deadline for Tony Snell‘s player option.
June 30, 2020
Bonzie Colson becomes a restricted free agent.
George Hill becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Khris Middleton becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Pat Connaughton becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Sterling Brown becomes a restricted free agent.
Tony Snell becomes an unrestricted free agent.
July 6, 2020
DJ Wilson becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.
Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes eligible for a supermax extension.
July 16, 2020
Ersan Ilyasova becomes eligible for an extension.
October 19, 2020
Deadline for DJ Wilson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.
March 4, 2021
Eric Bledsoe becomes eligible for an extension.
June 30, 2021
DJ Wilson becomes a restricted free agent.
Ersan Ilyasova becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Tony Snell becomes an unrestricted free agent.
July 6, 2021
Donte DiVincenzo becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.
October 18, 2021
Deadline for Donte DiVincenzo‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.
June 30, 2022
Donte DiVincenzo becomes a restricted free agent.
The contract of Eric Bledsoe becomes fully guaranteed.
Eric Bledsoe becomes an unrestricted free agent.
June 30, 2023
Eric Bledsoe becomes an unrestricted free agent.
