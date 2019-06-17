Milwaukee Bucks contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Bucks player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 20, 2019

Deadline for Khris Middleton‘s player option.

June 30, 2019

Brook Lopez becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Khris Middleton becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Malcolm Brogdon becomes a restricted free agent.

Nikola Mirotic becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Pau Gasol becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tim Frazier becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 1, 2019

The contract of Pat Connaughton becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Sterling Brown becomes fully guaranteed.

July 2, 2019

The contract of George Hill becomes fully guaranteed.

July 8, 2019

Sterling Brown becomes eligible for an extension.

July 10, 2019

George Hill becomes eligible for an extension.

July 31, 2019

Tony Snell becomes eligible for an extension.

September 20, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes eligible for an extension.

June 23, 2020

The contract of Ersan Ilyasova becomes fully guaranteed.

June 29, 2020

Deadline for Tony Snell‘s player option.

June 30, 2020

Bonzie Colson becomes a restricted free agent.

George Hill becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Khris Middleton becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Pat Connaughton becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Sterling Brown becomes a restricted free agent.

Tony Snell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

DJ Wilson becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes eligible for a supermax extension.

July 16, 2020

Ersan Ilyasova becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for DJ Wilson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

March 4, 2021

Eric Bledsoe becomes eligible for an extension.

June 30, 2021

DJ Wilson becomes a restricted free agent.

Ersan Ilyasova becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tony Snell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Donte DiVincenzo becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Donte DiVincenzo‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Donte DiVincenzo becomes a restricted free agent.

The contract of Eric Bledsoe becomes fully guaranteed.

Eric Bledsoe becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 30, 2023

Eric Bledsoe becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com.

Atlanta Hawks | Boston Celtics | Brooklyn Nets | Charlotte Hornets | Chicago Bulls | Cleveland Cavaliers | Dallas Mavericks | Denver Nuggets | Detroit Pistons | Golden State Warriors | Houston Rockets | Indiana Pacers | Los Angeles Clippers | Los Angeles Lakers | Memphis Grizzlies | Miami Heat | Minnesota Timberwolves | New Orleans Pelicans | New York Knicks | Oklahoma City Thunder | Orlando Magic | Philadelphia 76ers | Phoenix Suns | Portland Trail Blazers | Sacramento Kings | San Antonio Spurs | Toronto Raptors | Utah Jazz | Washington Wizards