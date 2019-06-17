Minnesota Timberwolves contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Timberwolves player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 30, 2019

Anthony Tolliver becomes an unrestricted free agent.

CJ Williams becomes a restricted free agent.

Derrick Rose becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jared Terrell becomes a restricted free agent.

Jerryd Bayless becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Luol Deng becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Mitch Creek becomes a restricted free agent.

Taj Gibson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tyus Jones becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Dario Saric becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 10, 2019

Jeff Teague becomes eligible for an extension.

August 1, 2019

The contract of Cameron Reynolds gets a $50,000 guarantee.

October 1, 2019

The contract of Cameron Reynolds gets a $100,000 guarantee.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Dario Saric‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

October 31, 2019

Gorgui Dieng becomes eligible for an extension.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Cameron Reynolds becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Cameron Reynolds becomes a restricted free agent.

Dario Saric becomes a restricted free agent.

Jeff Teague becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Keita Bates-Diop becomes eligible for an extension.

July 7, 2020

The contract of Keita Bates-Diop becomes fully guaranteed.

October 11, 2020

Andrew Wiggins becomes eligible for an extension.

November 12, 2020

Robert Covington becomes eligible for an extension.

June 30, 2021

Gorgui Dieng becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Keita Bates-Diop becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Josh Okogie becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Josh Okogie‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

October 23, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns becomes eligible for an extension.

June 30, 2022

Josh Okogie becomes a restricted free agent.

Robert Covington becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns becomes eligible for a supermax extension if criteria is met.

June 30, 2023

Andrew Wiggins becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 30, 2024

Karl-Anthony Towns becomes an unrestricted free agent.

