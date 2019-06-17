NBA contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each player in the NBA going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

June 18, 2019

Deadline for Al Horford’s player option on his contract with Boston Celtics.

June 20, 2019

The contract of Sindarius Thornwell (Los Angeles Clippers) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for Khris Middleton’s player option on his contract with Milwaukee Bucks.

June 22, 2019

Deadline for Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s player option on his contract with Charlotte Hornets.

June 27, 2019

Deadline for Marc Gasol’s player option on his contract with Toronto Raptors.

June 28, 2019

The contract of Willy Hernangomez (Charlotte Hornets) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for Indiana Pacers‘s team option on the contract of Edmond Sumner.

June 29, 2019

The contract of Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for Denver Nuggets‘s team option on the contract of Paul Millsap.

Deadline for Detroit Pistons‘s team option on the contract of Glenn Robinson III.

Deadline for Kevin Durant’s player option on his contract with Golden State Warriors.

Deadline for Nené’s player option on his contract with Houston Rockets.

Deadline for Hassan Whiteside’s player option on his contract with Miami Heat.

Deadline for New York Knicks‘s team option on the contract of Billy Garrett.

Deadline for Nerlens Noel’s player option on his contract with Oklahoma City Thunder.

Deadline for Orlando Magic‘s team option on the contract of Wesley Iwundu.

Deadline for Phoenix Suns‘s team option on the contract of Jimmer Fredette.

Deadline for Phoenix Suns‘s team option on the contract of Raymond Spaldin.

Deadline for Tyler Johnson’s player option on his contract with Phoenix Suns.

Deadline for Harrison Barnes’s player option on his contract with Sacramento Kings.

Deadline for Kawhi Leonard’s player option on his contract with Toronto Raptors.

Deadline for Washington Wizards‘s team option on the contract of Jabari Parker.

June 30, 2019

The contract of JR Smith (Cleveland Cavaliers) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Shaun Livingston (Golden State Warriors) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Frank Jackson (New Orleans Pelicans) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for New York Knicks‘s team option on the contract of John Jenkins.

The contract of Lance Thomas (New York Knicks) gets a $1,000,000 guarantee.

July 1, 2019

The contract of Semi Ojeleye (Boston Celtics) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) gets a $50,000 guarantee.

The contract of Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Sterling Brown (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for New York Knicks‘s team option on the contract of Henry Ellenson.

The contract of Jonathon Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 2, 2019

The contract of George Hill (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 3, 2019

The contract of Avery Bradley (Memphis Grizzlies) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 4, 2019

The contract of Tony Parker (Charlotte Hornets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Yogi Ferrell (Sacramento Kings) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 5, 2019

The contract of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Detroit Pistons) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Abdel Nader (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Derrick Favors (Utah Jazz) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2019

DeAndre Bembry (Atlanta Hawks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Taurean Prince (Atlanta Hawks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Dwayne Bacon (Charlotte Hornets) becomes eligible for an extension.

Cristiano Felicio (Chicago Bulls) becomes eligible for an extension.

Denzel Valentine (Chicago Bulls) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Kris Dunn (Chicago Bulls) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Juan Hernangomez (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Malik Beasley (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Langston Galloway (Detroit Pistons) becomes eligible for an extension.

Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Damian Jones (Golden State Warriors) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Nene (Houston Rockets) becomes eligible for an extension.

PJ Tucker (Houston Rockets) becomes eligible for an extension.

Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Danilo Gallinari (Los Angeles Clippers) becomes eligible for an extension.

Brandon Ingram (Los Angeles Lakers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Dario Saric (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans) becomes eligible for a supermax extension.

Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) becomes eligible for a supermax extension.

Skal Labissiere (Portland Trail Blazers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jakob Poeltl (San Antonio Spurs) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

The contract of Raul Neto (Utah Jazz) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 7, 2019

Nicolas Batum (Charlotte Hornets) becomes eligible for an extension.

Chandler Parsons (Memphis Grizzlies) becomes eligible for an extension.

Dion Waiters (Miami Heat) becomes eligible for an extension.

James Johnson (Miami Heat) becomes eligible for an extension.

Kelly Olynyk (Miami Heat) becomes eligible for an extension.

Evan Fournier (Orlando Magic) becomes eligible for an extension.

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) becomes eligible for an extension.

Serge Ibaka (Toronto Raptors) becomes eligible for an extension.

The contract of Kyle Korver (Utah Jazz) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 8, 2019

Sterling Brown (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 9, 2019

Frank Jackson (New Orleans Pelicans) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 10, 2019

The contract of Shabazz Napier (Brooklyn Nets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Treveon Graham (Brooklyn Nets) becomes fully guaranteed.

Tim Hardaway Jr (Dallas Mavericks) becomes eligible for an extension.

The contract of Bruno Caboclo (Memphis Grizzlies) gets a $300,000 guarantee.

The contract of Ryan Anderson (Miami Heat) becomes fully guaranteed.

George Hill (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes eligible for an extension.

Jeff Teague (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes eligible for an extension.

Patrick Patterson (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 11, 2019

Andre Iguodala (Golden State Warriors) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 12, 2019

Frank Mason (Sacramento Kings) becomes eligible for an extension.

Kyle Korver (Utah Jazz) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 13, 2019

Shaun Livingston (Golden State Warriors) becomes eligible for an extension.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 14, 2019

Gordon Hayward (Boston Celtics) becomes eligible for an extension.

Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies) becomes eligible for an extension.

Abdel Nader (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for an extension.

Andre Roberson (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for an extension.

Jonathon Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 15, 2019

Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons) becomes eligible for an extension.

The contract of Isaiah Hartenstein (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Alize Johnson (Indiana Pacers) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) gets a $1,000,000 guarantee.

The contract of Damyean Dotson (New York Knicks) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 18, 2019

Semi Ojeleye (Boston Celtics) becomes eligible for an extension.

Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 19, 2019

The contract of Jaylen Adams (Atlanta Hawks) becomes fully guaranteed.

Otto Porter (Chicago Bulls) becomes eligible for an extension.

Royce O’Neale (Utah Jazz) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 21, 2019

Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies) becomes eligible for an extension.

Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 22, 2019

The contract of Kenrich Williams (New Orleans Pelicans) gets a $200,000 guarantee.

July 24, 2019

The contract of Malcolm Miller (Toronto Raptors) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 26, 2019

Sindarius Thornwell (Los Angeles Clippers) becomes eligible for an extension.

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 27, 2019

CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 31, 2019

The contract of Deyonta Davis (Houston Rockets) gets a $250,000 guarantee.

Tony Snell (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes eligible for an extension.

August 1, 2019

The contract of Dwayne Bacon (Charlotte Hornets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) gets a $150,000 guarantee.

The contract of Yante Maten (Miami Heat) gets a $150,000 guarantee.

The contract of Cameron Reynolds (Minnesota Timberwolves) gets a $50,000 guarantee.

The contract of Deonte Burton (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes fully guaranteed.

August 4, 2019

Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs) becomes eligible for an extension.

August 7, 2019

Damyean Dotson (New York Knicks) becomes eligible for an extension.

August 15, 2019

The contract of Shaquille Harrison (Chicago Bulls) gets a $175,000 guarantee.

September 12, 2019

The contract of Tyrone Wallace (Los Angeles Clippers) gets a $300,000 guarantee.

September 20, 2019

Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for an extension.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 1, 2019

The contract of Deyonta Davis (Houston Rockets) gets a $500,000 guarantee.

The contract of Cameron Reynolds (Minnesota Timberwolves) gets a $100,000 guarantee.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for DeAndre Bembry‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Atlanta Hawks.

Deadline for Taurean Prince‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Atlanta Hawks.

Deadline for Jaylen Brown‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Boston Celtics.

Deadline for Caris LeVert‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Brooklyn Nets.

Deadline for Denzel Valentine‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Chicago Bulls.

Deadline for Kris Dunn‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Chicago Bulls.

Deadline for Jamal Murray‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Denver Nuggets.

Deadline for Juancho Hernangómez‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Denver Nuggets.

Deadline for Malik Beasley‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Denver Nuggets.

Deadline for Thon Maker‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Detroit Pistons.

Deadline for Damian Jones‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Golden State Warriors.

Deadline for Domantas Sabonis‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Indiana Pacers.

Deadline for Brandon Ingram‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Los Angeles Lakers.

Deadline for Dario Saric‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Minnesota Timberwolves.

Deadline for Ben Simmons‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Philadelphia 76ers.

Deadline for Skal Labissiere‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Portland Trail Blazers.

Deadline for Buddy Hield‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Sacramento Kings.

Deadline for Dejounte Murray‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with San Antonio Spurs.

Deadline for Jakob Poeltl‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with San Antonio Spurs.

Deadline for Pascal Siakam‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Toronto Raptors.

October 15, 2019

The contract of Deyonta Davis (Houston Rockets) gets a $500,000 guarantee.

The contract of Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) gets a $450,000 guarantee.

The contract of Yante Maten (Miami Heat) gets a $300,000 guarantee.

The contract of Christian Wood (New Orleans Pelicans) gets a $823,000 guarantee.

The contract of Kenrich Williams (New Orleans Pelicans) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Frank Mason (Sacramento Kings) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) becomes fully guaranteed.

October 16, 2019

LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 26, 2019

Dennis Schröder (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 31, 2019

Cody Zeller (Charlotte Hornets) becomes eligible for an extension.

Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers) becomes eligible for an extension.

Gorgui Dieng (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes eligible for an extension.

Steven Adams (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for an extension.

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) becomes eligible for an extension.

November 4, 2019

The contract of Dairis Bertans (New Orleans Pelicans) gets a $300,000 guarantee.

December 1, 2019

The contract of Yante Maten (Miami Heat) gets a $450,000 guarantee.

December 20, 2019

The contract of Jordan McRae (Washington Wizards) becomes fully guaranteed.

January 8, 2020

The contract of Gary Clark (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Willy Hernangómez (Charlotte Hornets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Shaquille Harrison (Chicago Bulls) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Walt Lemon Jr. (Chicago Bulls) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Alfonzo McKinnie (Golden State Warriors) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Chris Chiozza (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Deyonta Davis (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Gary Clark (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Michael Frazier (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Tyrone Wallace (Los Angeles Clippers) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Jemerrio Jones (Los Angeles Lakers) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Bruno Caboclo (Memphis Grizzlies) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Derrick Jones Jr (Miami Heat) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Yante Maten (Miami Heat) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Cameron Reynolds (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Christian Wood (New Orleans Pelicans) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Dairis Bertans (New Orleans Pelicans) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Jahlil Okafor (New Orleans Pelicans) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Kenrich Williams (New Orleans Pelicans) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Lance Thomas (New York Knicks) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Georges Niang (Utah Jazz) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Royce O’Neale (Utah Jazz) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Tarik Phillip (Washington Wizards) becomes fully guaranteed.

June 23, 2020

The contract of Ersan Ilyasova (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes fully guaranteed.

June 29, 2020

Deadline for Gordon Hayward’s player option on his contract with Boston Celtics.

Deadline for Boston Celtics‘s team option on the contract of Semi Ojeleye.

Deadline for Nicolas Batum’s player option on his contract with Charlotte Hornets.

Deadline for Tim Hardaway Jr’s player option on his contract with Dallas Mavericks.

Deadline for Houston Rockets‘s team option on the contract of Chris Chiozza.

The contract of Isaiah Hartenstein (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for Houston Rockets‘s team option on the contract of Michael Frazier.

The contract of Isaac Bonga (Los Angeles Lakers) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for James Johnson’s player option on his contract with Miami Heat.

Deadline for Kelly Olynyk’s player option on his contract with Miami Heat.

Deadline for Tony Snell’s player option on his contract with Milwaukee Bucks.

The contract of Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for Oklahoma City Thunder‘s team option on the contract of Abdel Nader.

Deadline for Oklahoma City Thunder‘s team option on the contract of Deonte Burton.

Deadline for Oklahoma City Thunder‘s team option on the contract of Hamidou Diallo.

Deadline for Jerami Grant’s player option on his contract with Oklahoma City Thunder.

Deadline for Evan Fournier’s player option on his contract with Orlando Magic.

Deadline for Orlando Magic‘s team option on the contract of Melvin Frazier.

The contract of Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia 76ers) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Nemanja Bjelica (Sacramento Kings) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs) becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Deadline for Otto Porter’s player option on his contract with Chicago Bulls.

The contract of Monte Morris (Denver Nuggets) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 1, 2020

The contract of PJ Tucker (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 5, 2020

The contract of Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Detroit Pistons) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2020

John Collins (Atlanta Hawks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Guerschon Yabusele (Boston Celtics) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Devonte Graham (Charlotte Hornets) becomes eligible for an extension.

Malik Monk (Charlotte Hornets) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Ante Zizic (Cleveland Cavaliers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Justin Jackson (Dallas Mavericks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Bruce Brown (Detroit Pistons) becomes eligible for an extension.

The contract of Khyri Thomas (Detroit Pistons) becomes fully guaranteed.

Luke Kennard (Detroit Pistons) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) becomes eligible for an extension.

Doug McDermott (Indiana Pacers) becomes eligible for an extension.

TJ Leaf (Indiana Pacers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Isaac Bonga (Los Angeles Lakers) becomes eligible for an extension.

Josh Hart (Los Angeles Lakers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

DJ Wilson (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes eligible for a supermax extension.

Keita Bates-Diop (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes eligible for an extension.

Jrue Holiday (New Orleans Pelicans) becomes eligible for an extension.

Dennis Smith (New York Knicks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Frank Ntilikina (New York Knicks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for an extension.

Terrance Ferguson (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Aaron Gordon (Orlando Magic) becomes eligible for an extension.

Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Markelle Fultz (Orlando Magic) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Melvin Frazier (Orlando Magic) becomes eligible for an extension.

Elie Okobo (Phoenix Suns) becomes eligible for an extension.

Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Gary Trent Jr (Portland Trail Blazers) becomes eligible for an extension.

Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers) becomes eligible for an extension.

Zach Collins (Portland Trail Blazers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Caleb Swanigan (Sacramento Kings) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Harry Giles (Sacramento Kings) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Dante Exum (Utah Jazz) becomes eligible for an extension.

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Tony Bradley (Utah Jazz) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 7, 2020

The contract of Devonte Graham (Charlotte Hornets) becomes fully guaranteed.

Chris Paul (Houston Rockets) becomes eligible for an extension.

The contract of Keita Bates-Diop (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 8, 2020

Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 9, 2020

Will Barton (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for an extension.

James Harden (Houston Rockets) becomes eligible for an extension.

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) becomes eligible for an extension.

Kyle Anderson (Memphis Grizzlies) becomes eligible for an extension.

The contract of Georges Niang (Utah Jazz) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 10, 2020

Jarred Vanderbilt (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for an extension.

The contract of Bruce Brown (Detroit Pistons) becomes fully guaranteed.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Detroit Pistons) becomes eligible for an extension.

Jerami Grant (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for an extension.

The contract of Elie Okobo (Phoenix Suns) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 13, 2020

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) becomes eligible for an extension.

Georges Niang (Utah Jazz) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 15, 2020

The contract of Jarred Vanderbilt (Denver Nuggets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Ivan Rabb (Memphis Grizzlies) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) gets a $1,000,000 guarantee.

The contract of Abdel Nader (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 16, 2020

Rodions Kurucs (Brooklyn Nets) becomes eligible for an extension.

Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks) becomes eligible for an extension.

Ersan Ilyasova (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 17, 2020

Blake Griffin (Detroit Pistons) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 19, 2020

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 20, 2020

Nemanja Bjelica (Sacramento Kings) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 24, 2020

Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia 76ers) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 25, 2020

Monte Morris (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for an extension.

Khyri Thomas (Detroit Pistons) becomes eligible for an extension.

Isaiah Hartenstein (Houston Rockets) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 26, 2020

John Wall (Washington Wizards) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 27, 2020

Hamidou Diallo (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 29, 2020

Deadline for DeMar DeRozan’s player option on his contract with San Antonio Spurs.

August 1, 2020

The contract of Gary Clark (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Deonte Burton (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs) gets a 500k guarantee.

September 4, 2020

Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs) becomes eligible for an extension.

September 18, 2020

Josh Richardson (Miami Heat) becomes eligible for an extension.

September 26, 2020

TJ Warren (Phoenix Suns) becomes eligible for an extension.

September 29, 2020

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 8, 2020

Norman Powell (Toronto Raptors) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 9, 2020

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 11, 2020

Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 12, 2020

Gary Harris (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 13, 2020

Justise Winslow (Miami Heat) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 15, 2020

The contract of Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs) becomes fully guaranteed.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for John Collins‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Atlanta Hawks.

Deadline for Guerschon Yabusele‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Boston Celtics.

Deadline for Jayson Tatum‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Boston Celtics.

Deadline for Jarrett Allen‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Brooklyn Nets.

Deadline for Malik Monk‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Charlotte Hornets.

Deadline for Lauri Markkanen‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Chicago Bulls.

Deadline for Ante Zizic‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Cleveland Cavaliers.

Deadline for Justin Jackson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Dallas Mavericks.

Deadline for Luke Kennard‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Detroit Pistons.

Deadline for T.J. Leaf‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Indiana Pacers.

Deadline for Josh Hart‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Los Angeles Lakers.

Deadline for Kyle Kuzma‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Los Angeles Lakers.

Deadline for Lonzo Ball‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Los Angeles Lakers.

Deadline for Bam Adebayo‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Miami Heat.

Deadline for D.J. Wilson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Milwaukee Bucks.

Deadline for Dennis Smith‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with New York Knicks.

Deadline for Frank Ntilikina‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with New York Knicks.

Deadline for Terrance Ferguson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Oklahoma City Thunder.

Deadline for Jonathan Isaac‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Orlando Magic.

Deadline for Markelle Fultz‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Orlando Magic.

Deadline for Josh Jackson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Phoenix Suns.

Deadline for Zach Collins‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Portland Trail Blazers.

Deadline for Caleb Swanigan‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Sacramento Kings.

Deadline for De’Aaron Fox‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Sacramento Kings.

Deadline for Harry Giles‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Sacramento Kings.

Deadline for Derrick White‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with San Antonio Spurs.

Deadline for O.G. Anunoby‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Toronto Raptors.

Deadline for Donovan Mitchell‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Utah Jazz.

Deadline for Tony Bradley‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Utah Jazz.

October 20 2020

The contract of Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Yante Maten (Miami Heat) becomes fully guaranteed.

November 12, 2020

Robert Covington (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes eligible for an extension.

December 6, 2020

Gary Clark (Houston Rockets) becomes eligible for an extension.

December 14, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets) becomes eligible for an extension.

January 10, 2021

The contract of Chris Chiozza (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Michael Frazier (Houston Rockets) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Dante Exum (Utah Jazz) becomes fully guaranteed.

February 7, 2021

Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers) becomes eligible for an extension.

March 4, 2021

Eric Bledsoe (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes eligible for an extension.

March 22, 2021

Chris Chiozza (Houston Rockets) becomes eligible for an extension.

April 6, 2021

Michael Frazier (Houston Rockets) becomes eligible for an extension.

April 7, 2021

Yante Maten (Miami Heat) becomes eligible for an extension.

April 9, 2021

Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) becomes eligible for an extension.

April 10, 2021

Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) becomes eligible for an extension.

May 17, 2021

Tyreke Evans becomes eligible for NBA reinstatement.

June 29, 2021

Deadline for Brooklyn Nets‘s team option on the contract of Rodions Kurucs.

Deadline for Spencer Dinwiddie’s player option on his contract with Brooklyn Nets.

Deadline for Will Barton’s player option on his contract with Denver Nuggets.

Deadline for Blake Griffin’s player option on his contract with Detroit Pistons.

Deadline for Chris Paul’s player option on his contract with Houston Rockets.

Deadline for LeBron James’s player option on his contract with Los Angeles Lakers.

Deadline for Josh Richardson’s player option on his contract with Miami Heat.

Deadline for Miami Heat‘s team option on the contract of Justise Winslow.

Deadline for Jrue Holiday’s player option on his contract with New Orleans Pelicans.

The contract of Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks) becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia 76ers) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for Phoenix Suns‘s team option on the contract of Elie Okobo.

Deadline for Norman Powell’s player option on his contract with Toronto Raptors.

June 30, 2021

The contract of Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 1, 2021

The contract of Jusuf Nurkic (Portland Trail Blazers) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2021

Kevin Huerter (Atlanta Hawks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Omari Spellman (Atlanta Hawks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Robert Williams (Boston Celtics) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Dzanan Musa (Brooklyn Nets) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Chandler Hutchison (Chicago Bulls) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Wendell Carter Jr (Chicago Bulls) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Michael Porter Jr (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jacob Evans (Golden State Warriors) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Aaron Holiday (Indiana Pacers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jerome Robinson (Los Angeles Clippers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Los Angeles Clippers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Moritz Wagner (Los Angeles Lakers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jaren Jackson Jr (Memphis Grizzlies) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Donte DiVincenzo (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Kevin Knox (New York Knicks) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Mohamed Bamba (Orlando Magic) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Zhaire Smith (Philadelphia 76ers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Anfernee Simons (Portland Trail Blazers) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Lonnie Walker IV (San Antonio Spurs) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Grayson Allen (Utah Jazz) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Troy Brown (Washington Wizards) becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 7, 2021

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 9, 2021

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 10, 2021

The contract of Elie Okobo (Phoenix Suns) becomes fully guaranteed.

July 24, 2021

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) becomes eligible for an extension.

July 27, 2021

Clint Capela (Houston Rockets) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 15, 2021

Larry Nance Jr (Cleveland Cavaliers) becomes eligible for an extension.

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers) becomes eligible for an extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Kevin Huerter‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Atlanta Hawks.

Deadline for Omari Spellman‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Atlanta Hawks.

Deadline for Trae Young‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Atlanta Hawks.

Deadline for Robert Williams‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Boston Celtics.

Deadline for Dzanan Musa‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Brooklyn Nets.

Deadline for Miles Bridges‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Charlotte Hornets.

Deadline for Chandler Hutchison‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Chicago Bulls.

Deadline for Wendell Carter Jr.‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Chicago Bulls.

Deadline for Collin Sexton‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Cleveland Cavaliers.

Deadline for Luka Doncic‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Dallas Mavericks.

Deadline for Michael Porter Jr.‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Denver Nuggets.

Deadline for Jacob Evans‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Golden State Warriors.

Deadline for Aaron Holiday‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Indiana Pacers.

Deadline for Jerome Robinson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Los Angeles Clippers.

Deadline for Landry Shamet‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Los Angeles Clippers.

Deadline for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Los Angeles Clippers.

Deadline for Moritz Wagner‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Los Angeles Lakers.

Deadline for Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Memphis Grizzlies.

Deadline for Donte DiVincenzo‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Milwaukee Bucks.

Deadline for Josh Okogie‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Minnesota Timberwolves.

Deadline for Kevin Knox‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with New York Knicks.

Deadline for Mohamed Bamba‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Orlando Magic.

Deadline for Zhaire Smith‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Philadelphia 76ers.

Deadline for Deandre Ayton‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Phoenix Suns.

Deadline for Mikal Bridges‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Phoenix Suns.

Deadline for Anfernee Simons‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Portland Trail Blazers.

Deadline for Marvin Bagley III‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Sacramento Kings.

Deadline for Lonnie Walker IV‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with San Antonio Spurs.

Deadline for Grayson Allen‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Utah Jazz.

Deadline for Troy Brown‘s rookie scale extension on his contract with Washington Wizards.

October 23, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2022

Deadline for James Harden’s player option on his contract with Houston Rockets.

June 30, 2022

The contract of Eric Bledsoe (Milwaukee Bucks) becomes fully guaranteed.

Deadline for John Wall’s player option on his contract with Washington Wizards.

July 6, 2022

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) becomes eligible for a supermax extension if criteria is met.

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) becomes eligible for a supermax extension if criteria is met.