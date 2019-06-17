New Orleans Pelicans contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Pelicans player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 30, 2019

Cheick Diallo becomes a restricted free agent.

Darius Miller becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Elfrid Payton becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The contract of Frank Jackson becomes fully guaranteed.

Ian Clark becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jahlil Okafor becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Julius Randle becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Stanley Johnson becomes a restricted free agent.

Trevon Bluiett becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Anthony Davis becomes eligible for a supermax extension.

July 9, 2019

Frank Jackson becomes eligible for an extension.

July 22, 2019

The contract of Kenrich Williams gets a $200,000 guarantee.

October 15, 2019

The contract of Christian Wood gets a $823,000 guarantee.

The contract of Kenrich Williams becomes fully guaranteed.

November 4, 2019

The contract of Dairis Bertans gets a $300,000 guarantee.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Christian Wood becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Dairis Bertans becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Jahlil Okafor becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Kenrich Williams becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Anthony Davis becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Christian Wood becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Dairis Bertans becomes a restricted free agent.

E’Twaun Moore becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Frank Jackson becomes a restricted free agent.

Kenrich Williams becomes a restricted free agent.

Solomon Hill becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Jrue Holiday becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2021

Deadline for Jrue Holiday‘s player option.

June 30, 2021

Anthony Davis becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 30, 2022

Jrue Holiday becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 30, 2023

Jrue Holiday becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com.

Atlanta Hawks | Boston Celtics | Brooklyn Nets | Charlotte Hornets | Chicago Bulls | Cleveland Cavaliers | Dallas Mavericks | Denver Nuggets | Detroit Pistons | Golden State Warriors | Houston Rockets | Indiana Pacers | Los Angeles Clippers | Los Angeles Lakers | Memphis Grizzlies | Miami Heat | Milwaukee Bucks | Minnesota Timberwolves | New York Knicks | Oklahoma City Thunder | Orlando Magic | Philadelphia 76ers | Phoenix Suns | Portland Trail Blazers | Sacramento Kings | San Antonio Spurs | Toronto Raptors | Utah Jazz | Washington Wizards