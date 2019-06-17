New York Knicks contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Knicks player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Billy Garrett.

June 30, 2019

DeAndre Jordan becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Emmanuel Mudiay becomes a restricted free agent.

Isaiah Hicks becomes a restricted free agent.

Deadline for the team option on the contract of John Jenkins.

The contract of Lance Thomas gets a $1,000,000 guarantee.

Luke Kornet becomes a restricted free agent.

Mario Hezonja becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Noah Vonleh becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 1, 2019

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Henry Ellenson.

July 15, 2019

The contract of Damyean Dotson becomes fully guaranteed.

August 7, 2019

Damyean Dotson becomes eligible for an extension.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Lance Thomas becomes fully guaranteed.

June 29, 2020

The contract of Mitchell Robinson becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Allonzo Trier becomes a restricted free agent.

Billy Garrett becomes a restricted free agent.

Damyean Dotson becomes a restricted free agent.

Henry Ellenson becomes a restricted free agent.

John Jenkins becomes a restricted free agent.

Lance Thomas becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Dennis Smith becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Frank Ntilikina becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 8, 2020

Mitchell Robinson becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Dennis Smith‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Frank Ntilikina‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 29, 2021

The contract of Mitchell Robinson becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2021

Dennis Smith becomes a restricted free agent.

Frank Ntilikina becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Kevin Knox becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Kevin Knox‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Kevin Knox becomes a restricted free agent.

Mitchell Robinson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Did we get anything wrong? Contact us here: salaries@hoopshype.com.

