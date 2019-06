Oklahoma City Thunder contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Thunder player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for Nerlens Noel‘s player option.

June 30, 2019

Jawun Evans becomes a restricted free agent.

Markieff Morris becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Nerlens Noel becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Raymond Felton becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 5, 2019

The contract of Abdel Nader becomes fully guaranteed.

July 10, 2019

Patrick Patterson becomes eligible for an extension.

July 14, 2019

Abdel Nader becomes eligible for an extension.

Andre Roberson becomes eligible for an extension.

August 1, 2019

The contract of Deonte Burton becomes fully guaranteed.

October 26, 2019

Dennis Schröder becomes eligible for an extension.

October 31, 2019

Steven Adams becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2020

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Abdel Nader.

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Deonte Burton.

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Hamidou Diallo.

Deadline for Jerami Grant‘s player option.

June 30, 2020

Andre Roberson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Donte Grantham becomes a restricted free agent.

Nerlens Noel becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Patrick Patterson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Paul George becomes eligible for an extension.

Terrance Ferguson becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 10, 2020

Jerami Grant becomes eligible for an extension.

July 15, 2020

The contract of Abdel Nader becomes fully guaranteed.

July 27, 2020

Hamidou Diallo becomes eligible for an extension.

August 1, 2020

The contract of Deonte Burton becomes fully guaranteed.

September 29, 2020

Russell Westbrook becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Terrance Ferguson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

Abdel Nader becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Dennis Schröder becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Deonte Burton becomes a restricted free agent.

Hamidou Diallo becomes a restricted free agent.

Jerami Grant becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Paul George becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Steven Adams becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Terrance Ferguson becomes a restricted free agent.

June 30, 2022

Russell Westbrook becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 30, 2023

Russell Westbrook becomes an unrestricted free agent.