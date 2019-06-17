Orlando Magic contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Magic player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Wesley Iwundu.

June 30, 2019

Amile Jefferson becomes a restricted free agent.

Jarell Martin becomes a restricted free agent.

Jerian Grant becomes a restricted free agent.

Khem Birch becomes a restricted free agent.

Michael Carter-Williams becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Nikola Vucevic becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Terrence Ross becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Troy Caupain becomes a restricted free agent.

July 7, 2019

Evan Fournier becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2020

Deadline for Evan Fournier‘s player option.

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Melvin Frazier.

June 30, 2020

DJ Augustin becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Evan Fournier becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Timofey Mozgov becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Wesley Iwundu becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Aaron Gordon becomes eligible for an extension.

Jonathan Isaac becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Markelle Fultz becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Melvin Frazier becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Jonathan Isaac‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Markelle Fultz‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

Evan Fournier becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jonathan Isaac becomes a restricted free agent.

Markelle Fultz becomes a restricted free agent.

Melvin Frazier becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Mohamed Bamba becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Mohamed Bamba‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Aaron Gordon becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Mohamed Bamba becomes a restricted free agent.