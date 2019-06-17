Philadelphia 76ers contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each 76ers player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

June 30, 2019

Amir Johnson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Boban Marjanovic becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Furkan Korkmaz becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Greg Monroe becomes an unrestricted free agent.

James Ennis becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jimmy Butler becomes an unrestricted free agent.

JJ Redick becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Mike Scott becomes an unrestricted free agent.

TJ McConnell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tobias Harris becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 1, 2019

The contract of Jonathon Simmons becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2019

Ben Simmons becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 14, 2019

Jonathon Simmons becomes eligible for an extension.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Ben Simmons‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 29, 2020

The contract of Jonah Bolden becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Ben Simmons becomes a restricted free agent.

Haywood Haysmith becomes a restricted free agent.

James Ennis becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jonathon Simmons becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Shake Milton becomes a restricted free agent.

July 24, 2020

Jonah Bolden becomes eligible for an extension.

October 9, 2020

Joel Embiid becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2021

The contract of Jonah Bolden becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2021

Zhaire Smith becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Zhaire Smith‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Jonah Bolden becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Zhaire Smith becomes a restricted free agent.

June 30, 2023

Joel Embiid becomes an unrestricted free agent.