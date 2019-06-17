Phoenix Suns contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Suns player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Jimmer Fredette.

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Raymond Spaldin.

Deadline for Tyler Johnson‘s player option.

June 30, 2019

Dragan Bender becomes an unrestricted free agent.

George King becomes a restricted free agent.

Jamal Crawford becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kelly Oubre becomes a restricted free agent.

Richaun Holmes becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Troy Daniels becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tyler Johnson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 30, 2020

De’Anthony Melton becomes a restricted free agent.

Jimmer Fredette becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Raymond Spalding becomes a restricted free agent.

Tyler Johnson becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Elie Okobo becomes eligible for an extension.

Josh Jackson becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 10, 2020

The contract of Elie Okobo becomes fully guaranteed.

September 26, 2020

TJ Warren becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Josh Jackson‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 29, 2021

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Elie Okobo.

June 30, 2021

Josh Jackson becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Deandre Ayton becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Mikal Bridges becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 7, 2021

Devin Booker becomes eligible for an extension.

July 10, 2021

The contract of Elie Okobo becomes fully guaranteed.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Deandre Ayton‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Mikal Bridges‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Deandre Ayton becomes a restricted free agent.

Elie Okobo becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Mikal Bridges becomes a restricted free agent.

TJ Warren becomes an unrestricted free agent.

June 30, 2024

Devin Booker becomes an unrestricted free agent.