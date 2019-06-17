Portland Trail Blazers contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Trail Blazers player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 30, 2019

Al-Farouq Aminu becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Enes Kanter becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jake Layman becomes a restricted free agent.

Rodney Hood becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Seth Curry becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Damian Lillard becomes eligible for a supermax extension.

Skal Labissiere becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 27, 2019

CJ McCollum becomes eligible for an extension.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Skal Labissiere‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

July 6, 2020

Gary Trent Jr becomes eligible for an extension.

Jusuf Nurkic becomes eligible for an extension.

Zach Collins becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Zach Collins‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

July 1, 2021

The contract of Jusuf Nurkic becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2021

Anfernee Simons becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Anfernee Simons‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.