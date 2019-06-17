Sacramento Kings contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Kings player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for Harrison Barnes‘s player option.

June 30, 2019

Alec Burks becomes an unrestricted free agent.

BJ Johnson becomes a restricted free agent.

Corey Brewer becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Harrison Barnes becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kosta Koufos becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Troy Williams becomes a restricted free agent.

Willie Cauley-Stein becomes a restricted free agent.

July 4, 2019

The contract of Yogi Ferrell becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2019

Buddy Hield becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 12, 2019

Frank Mason becomes eligible for an extension.

July 13, 2019

Bogdan Bogdanovic becomes eligible for an extension.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Buddy Hield‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

October 15, 2019

The contract of Frank Mason becomes fully guaranteed.

June 29, 2020

The contract of Nemanja Bjelica becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Bogdan Bogdanovic becomes a restricted free agent.

Buddy Hield becomes a restricted free agent.

Frank Mason becomes a restricted free agent.

Harrison Barnes becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Wenyen Gabriel becomes a restricted free agent.

Yogi Ferrell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Caleb Swanigan becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

De’Aaron Fox becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Harry Giles becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 20, 2020

Nemanja Bjelica becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Caleb Swanigan‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for De’Aaron Fox‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Harry Giles‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

Caleb Swanigan becomes a restricted free agent.

De’Aaron Fox becomes a restricted free agent.

Harry Giles becomes a restricted free agent.

Nemanja Bjelica becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Marvin Bagley III becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Marvin Bagley III‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Marvin Bagley III becomes a restricted free agent.