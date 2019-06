San Antonio Spurs contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Spurs player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 30, 2019

Ben Moore becomes a restricted free agent.

Dante Cunningham becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Donatas Motiejunas becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Quincy Pondexter becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Rudy Gay becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Dejounte Murray becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Jakob Poeltl becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

August 4, 2019

Patty Mills becomes eligible for an extension.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Dejounte Murray‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Jakob Poeltl‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

October 16, 2019

LaMarcus Aldridge becomes eligible for an extension.

June 29, 2020

The contract of LaMarcus Aldridge becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Bryn Forbes becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Davis Bertans becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Dejounte Murray becomes a restricted free agent.

DeMar DeRozan becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Drew Eubanks becomes a restricted free agent.

Jakob Poeltl becomes a restricted free agent.

Marco Belinelli becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Derrick White becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 29, 2020

Deadline for DeMar DeRozan‘s player option.

August 1, 2020

The contract of Chimezie Metu gets a 500k guarantee.

September 4, 2020

Chimezie Metu becomes eligible for an extension.

October 15, 2020

The contract of Chimezie Metu becomes fully guaranteed.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Derrick White‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2021

Chimezie Metu becomes a restricted free agent.

DeMar DeRozan becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Derrick White becomes a restricted free agent.

LaMarcus Aldridge becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Patty Mills becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Lonnie Walker IV becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Lonnie Walker IV‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Lonnie Walker IV becomes a restricted free agent.