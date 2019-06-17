Toronto Raptors contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Raptors player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 27, 2019

Deadline for Marc Gasol‘s player option.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for Kawhi Leonard‘s player option.

June 30, 2019

Danny Green becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Eric Moreland becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jeremy Lin becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jodie Meeks becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kawhi Leonard becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Marc Gasol becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Patrick McCaw becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2019

Pascal Siakam becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 7, 2019

Kyle Lowry becomes eligible for an extension.

Serge Ibaka becomes eligible for an extension.

July 24, 2019

The contract of Malcolm Miller becomes fully guaranteed.

October 14, 2019

Deadline for Pascal Siakam‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

October 15, 2019

The contract of Chris Boucher becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Chris Boucher becomes a restricted free agent.

Fred VanVleet becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jordan Loyd becomes a restricted free agent.

Kawhi Leonard becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kyle Lowry becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Malcolm Miller becomes a restricted free agent.

Marc Gasol becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Norman Powell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Pascal Siakam becomes a restricted free agent.

Serge Ibaka becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

OG Anunoby becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 8, 2020

Norman Powell becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for O.G. Anunoby‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 29, 2021

Deadline for Norman Powell‘s player option.

June 30, 2021

Norman Powell becomes an unrestricted free agent.

OG Anunoby becomes a restricted free agent.