Utah Jazz contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Jazz player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 30, 2019

Ekpe Udoh becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Naz Mitrou-Long becomes a restricted free agent.

Ricky Rubio becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Thabo Sefolosha becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tyler Cavanaugh becomes a restricted free agent.

July 5, 2019

The contract of Derrick Favors becomes fully guaranteed.

July 6, 2019

The contract of Raul Neto becomes fully guaranteed.

July 7, 2019

The contract of Kyle Korver becomes fully guaranteed.

July 12, 2019

Kyle Korver becomes eligible for an extension.

July 19, 2019

Royce O’Neale becomes eligible for an extension.

July 21, 2019

Joe Ingles becomes eligible for an extension.

October 31, 2019

Rudy Gobert becomes eligible for an extension.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Georges Niang becomes fully guaranteed.

The contract of Royce O’Neale becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Derrick Favors becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jae Crowder becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Joe Ingles becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Kyle Korver becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Raul Neto becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Royce O’Neale becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2020

Dante Exum becomes eligible for an extension.

Donovan Mitchell becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

Tony Bradley becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

July 9, 2020

The contract of Georges Niang becomes fully guaranteed.

July 13, 2020

Georges Niang becomes eligible for an extension.

October 19, 2020

Deadline for Donovan Mitchell‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

Deadline for Tony Bradley‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

January 10, 2021

The contract of Dante Exum becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2021

Dante Exum becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Donovan Mitchell becomes a restricted free agent.

Georges Niang becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Rudy Gobert becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Tony Bradley becomes a restricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Grayson Allen becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Grayson Allen‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

Grayson Allen becomes a restricted free agent.