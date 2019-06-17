Washington Wizards contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Wizards player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.
For all NBA contract dates, click here.
June 29, 2019
Deadline for the team option on the contract of Jabari Parker.
June 30, 2019
Bobby Portis becomes a restricted free agent.
Chasson Randle becomes a restricted free agent.
Devin Robinson becomes a restricted free agent.
Jabari Parker becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Jeff Green becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Sam Dekker becomes a restricted free agent.
Thomas Bryant becomes a restricted free agent.
Tomas Satoransky becomes a restricted free agent.
Trevor Ariza becomes an unrestricted free agent.
July 26, 2019
Bradley Beal becomes eligible for an extension.
December 20, 2019
The contract of Jordan McRae becomes fully guaranteed.
January 10, 2020
The contract of Tarik Phillip becomes fully guaranteed.
June 30, 2020
Dwight Howard becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Ian Mahinmi becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Jabari Parker becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Jordan McRae becomes a restricted free agent.
Tarik Phillip becomes a restricted free agent.
July 26, 2020
John Wall becomes eligible for an extension.
June 30, 2021
Bradley Beal becomes an unrestricted free agent.
July 6, 2021
Troy Brown becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.
October 18, 2021
Deadline for Troy Brown‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.
June 30, 2022
John Wall becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Deadline for John Wall‘s player option.
Troy Brown becomes a restricted free agent.
June 30, 2023
John Wall becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Comments