Washington Wizards contracts key dates: Deadlines, options, trade eligibility...

For your perusal, here are the key contract dates for each Wizards player going forward. This is constantly updated, so check back often.

For all NBA contract dates, click here.

June 29, 2019

Deadline for the team option on the contract of Jabari Parker.

June 30, 2019

Bobby Portis becomes a restricted free agent.

Chasson Randle becomes a restricted free agent.

Devin Robinson becomes a restricted free agent.

Jabari Parker becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jeff Green becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Sam Dekker becomes a restricted free agent.

Thomas Bryant becomes a restricted free agent.

Tomas Satoransky becomes a restricted free agent.

Trevor Ariza becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 26, 2019

Bradley Beal becomes eligible for an extension.

December 20, 2019

The contract of Jordan McRae becomes fully guaranteed.

January 10, 2020

The contract of Tarik Phillip becomes fully guaranteed.

June 30, 2020

Dwight Howard becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Ian Mahinmi becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jabari Parker becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Jordan McRae becomes a restricted free agent.

Tarik Phillip becomes a restricted free agent.

July 26, 2020

John Wall becomes eligible for an extension.

June 30, 2021

Bradley Beal becomes an unrestricted free agent.

July 6, 2021

Troy Brown becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension.

October 18, 2021

Deadline for Troy Brown‘s rookie scale extension on his contract.

June 30, 2022

John Wall becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Deadline for John Wall‘s player option.

Troy Brown becomes a restricted free agent.

June 30, 2023

John Wall becomes an unrestricted free agent.