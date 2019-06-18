Raptors Championship Parade in pictures

1 share
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: HoopsHype staff | June 18, 2019
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) and Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) react as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) brings in the Larry O'Brien championship trophy to a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Fred VanVleet, Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
1 share
share
tweet
pin
sms
send