The Raptors' championship parade and other NBA podcasts of the day

June 18 04:33 AM
In celebration of the return of new episodes of THE STEVE AUSTIN SHOW, we’ve got a bonus this week – you can hear the full episode right here! Take a listen, enjoy, and then head over to The Steve Austin Show podcast on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.com, and subscribe to get new episodes every week. http://bit …
June 18 03:30 AM
Jeremy Woo covers the NBA Draft for Sports Illustrated. Twitter: @JeremyWoo 3:35 AD trade analysis 9:57 Who to take at #4? 14:20 What to do about Cam Reddish 18:20 Bol Bol is the biggest enigma in the draft 24:15 Most underrated? 36:42 Most overhyped? Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Tuesday June 18th, 2019. Good ‘N Plenty is po ……
No. 4 Pick Trade Ideas; NOP Offseason; News; Nassir Little and Bol Bol Mini Scouts from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
June 18 03:15 AM
Nate regales Danny with trade ideas for the No. 4 pick which the Pelicans acquired in trade from the Lakers. Then we discuss the rest of New Orleans' offseason, how to build around Zion with their approximately $20m in cap space. Then a look at the rumor mill as the draft and free agency approach, followed by short scouting reports on Nassir Little and Bol Bol
LOCKED ON CELTICS- June 18: Draft night trade? D-Lo in Boston? from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
June 18 02:22 AM
MassLive's John Karalis talks about the potential for a draft night trade, D'Angelo Russell in Boston, a plan for Terry Rozier, and stray thoughts on the Davis trade
June 18 01:37 AM
Host William Lou is joined by Alex Wong to break down all the scenes from the Toronto Raptors' first ever championship parade.Grading each Raptors figure on their parade performanceKawhi Leonard hinting about free agencyKyle Lowry being the ultimate wingmanMarc Gasol being super litThe unfortunate scene at Nathan Phillips Square
LOCKED ON NBA MOCK DRAFT – Picks 25-30 – Bulls trade in, Warriors, Spurs and Bucks make their picks from Locked On NBA
June 18 12:31 AM
The final of the Locked on NBA Mock Draft takes us to picks 25 thru 30. The Bulls jump in and then Orlando, Charlotte, Warriors, Spurs and Bucks wrap up the NBA Mock Draft. Jeremy Woo of SI gives the player breakdown of each pick and Josh Lloyd gives the fantasy breakdown.
June 17: AD trade and the wide open West from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
June 17 11:26 PM
Mike went on vacation and big NBA news happened. That's how it works. Listening in to some discussion of the Anthony Davis trade and how for the first time in five years the Western Conference is wide open. Plus, some NBA draft talk.
June 17 10:18 PM
Mark Schanowski is joined by Will Perdue and Mark Strotman to preview the NBA draft …
June 17 09:03 PM
Tom talks to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop about the Raptors' NBA championship, the fallout from the Anthony Davis trade and how the rest strategy around Kawhi Leonard will change the way the league treats its superstars.
June 17 07:16 PM
In this episode, I chat with Cole Zwicker. We break down the Anthony Davis deal and run through all of the pieces of the trade. We actually kind of like this deal for both sides! Then, we do a 2019 NBA Mock Draft through the first round, where we go back and forth and take our picks.
June 17 07:08 PM
Chris Forsberg and A. Sherrod Blakely give their initial reactions to Anthony Davis being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for a handful of assets. Ultimately, it might have been too big of a risk.
4:16 – Brian Scalabrine joins the guys to give his take on how the Davis trade will affect the Boston Celtics this season …
Chris Mannix on Anthony Davis trade, Kyrie Irving & the Nets, the Pelicans & Zion Williamson, and the End of the Super Team Era – via bleacherreport.com
June 17 06:58 PM
Sports Illustrated Senior Writer and NBC Sports Boston analyst, Chris Mannix, joins to break down the Anthony Davis trade, and what it means for the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans moving forward. He also has thoughts on Kyrie Irving possibly going to the Brooklyn Nets, and why that would really be no different than his situatio ……
Rajon Rondo Part 2: On playing with LeBron, “Playoff Rondo” nickname, & what he wants for his next chapter
June 17 06:18 PM
Part 2 of Ric’s sit-down conversation with Rajon Rondo. Rondo discusses playing with LeBron James, what he thinks of the “Playoff Rondo” nickname, whether he’ll be back in LA, what he wants for the next chapter of his career, and more. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. R ……
June 17 05:19 PM
In this episode, I chat with Cole Zwicker. We break down the Anthony Davis deal and run through all of the pieces of the trade. We actually kind of like this deal for both sides! Then, we do a 2019 NBA Mock Draft through the first round, where we go back and forth and take our picks.
The NBA Season Is Over, Yet the NBA Season Continues | Heat Check – via theringer.com
June 17 05:18 PM
The blockbuster Anthony Davis trade kicks off a sure-to-be-dramatic offseason (3:57) as the now-imminent NBA draft shifts into focus (46:56).
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Joe House, Jonathan Tjarks
Guests: Joe House, Jonathan Tjarks
June 17 05:04 PM
This week’s episode was recorded as Mike Conley speculation heated up: will the Jazz complete the trade for the Memphis PG this time? Meanwhile, we talk about other draft prospects who worked for for the Jazz in the last two Saturdays.
June 17 04:41 PM
Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen, Ramona Shelburne, and Dave McMenamin discuss the reported Anthony Davis trade, and more. LaMelo Ball also joins the show.By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
Raptors Win NBA Title + AD To L.A. – via NBA.com
June 17 04:29 PM
John Schuhmann and Shaun Powell recap the Raptors’ championship win over the Warriors in The Finals. Then they discuss the Lakers’ reported deal for Anthony Davis, how it affects the rest of the league, and storylines to watch as the offseason begins. via KnitBy NBA Hang Time.
June 17 03:36 PM
Chris is joined by projected top 10 pick Coby White out of UNC after he worked out with the Wizards. Hear what he said about growing up in North Carolina and following John Wall’s career.
Kevin Arnovitz – via espn.com
June 17 01:55 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz about the Anthony Davis trade (1:48), what’s next for the Pelicans and Lakers (20:10), Boston’s year from hell (32:27), the wide-open 2020 title chase (49:19), free agency, and much more.By ESPN, NBA, Zach Lowe.
