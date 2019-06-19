2019 aggregate mock draft 10.0: What's consensus after team workouts?

NBA mock draft season has reached its pique with trade rumors swirling and teams finishing their scheduled workouts with available players.

For our tenth edition of the 2019 aggregate mock draft, we are nearing the end before the final events in Brooklyn, New York. Included below are the rankings for the top basketball prospects in mock drafts by ESPN, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, The Ringer and NBADraft.net.

The only new player ranked as a projected lottery pick is former Kentucky standout Tyler Herro, who replaced Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke for such consideration. Herro reportedly “blew away” the Boston Celtics during his workout for the team and they are on the clock at No. 14 overall.

Among the biggest recent risers have been international prospects Yovel Zoosman (who we profiled here) and Deividas Sirvydis, who both elected to stay in the 2019 NBA draft after the early entry withdrawal deadline passed.

We have also included scouting reports on a select few prospects who have moved up on big boards after impressive workouts.

Luguentz Dort, Arizona State (Guard)

Canadian basketball is poised for a record 2019 NBA Draft class https://t.co/h104m5S97h — RookieWire (@RookieWire) June 18, 2019

Current AMD Rank: No. 33 overall

After just one season at Arizona State, Luguentz Dort tested as one of the most athletic combo guards to ever participate at the NBA Combine. He is heavier, longer and more agile than most players at his position. Dort also had one of the most impressive standing verticals as well.

The 2019 Pac-12 Rookie of the Year also took home Pac-12 All-Defense for his versatility locking up opposing players behind the fourth-most total steals in his conference.

Despite a somewhat disappointing campaign on offense, his jump shot off the dribble showed some promise. This shows a projected ability to create some offense for himself, which can help him as a sparkplug scorer off the bench. After debuting at No. 74 overall in our aggregate mock drafts last summer, he has found a spot as a fringe first-rounder.

He has had at least ten reported workouts, according to our draft research department.

Jordan Poole, Michigan (Guard)

Milwaukee native Jordan Poole (Michigan) has been killing it in NBA pre-draft workouts, showing teams he's much more than a shooter. Will work out in Philly today. Sixers have the 24th pick in the June 20 draft. Orlando, which has the 16th pick, will check out Poole on Saturday. — Gery Woelfel (@GeryWoelfel) June 14, 2019

Current AMD Rank: No. 53 overall

After coming off the bench his freshman season, Michigan’s Jordan Poole started all 37 games as a sophomore. He has appeared on each edition of our aggregate mock draft exercise since last summer. However, his rank only cracked the Top 60 one time during the previous nine iterations and was No. 79 earlier this month. Now, he projects as a late second-rounder.

The 20-year-old guard was one of the most efficient spot-up shooters in the nation (91st percentile) last season. He was also able to operate well out of the pick-and-roll as both a scorer and as a playmaker, which is how he was able to finish more than one-third of his offensive possessions.

He was also a plus-defender who ranked Top 15 among all NCAA players in defensive win shares. During athletic testing at the 2019 NBA Combine, his lane agility time ranked in the 92nd percentile at his position.

Poole has had at least eight reported pre-draft workouts, according to our research department.

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra (Guard)

Current AMD Rank: No. 71 overall

He may not have played in one of the Power Five conferences but former Hofstra standout Justin Wright-Foreman was one of the most efficient and prolific offensive players in college basketball.

Only one player in the NCAA scored more points last season as he averaged 27.1 ppg. It was the third year in a row the guard ranked Top 5 in collegiate scoring. Few high-volume college basketball players in recent memory were able to average more points per possession than Wright-Foreman, who was effective in so many different ways.

He has shined in pick-and-roll sets as well as in transition, spotting up and one-one in isolation as well. The guard has had at least a dozen reported workouts, according to our research department.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report