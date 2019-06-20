Kawhi Leonard free agency and other NBA podcasts of the day

June 19 10:06 PM

Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. We discuss the Mike Conley trade to the Jazz, including what the Jazz will look like on the floor next year, whether this makes Utah a favorite in the West, and the price paid to get him. Plus we look at how Memphis did surprisingly well in the return.

Then we rank the 12 prospects we scouted this year in advance of Thursday’s draft.

With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) …