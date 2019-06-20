Kawhi Leonard free agency and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 20 03:01 AM
Ric and Ryan discuss tonight’s NBA Draft. Ryan shares how veteran NBA players view the draft and the incoming rookies. Ryan also has a great story about the time he was sent down to the D-League. And lastly, the guys discuss Ryan’s team in The Big 3. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and t ……
LOCKED ON CELTICS- June 20: Second thoughts in Brooklyn? & Horford destinations from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
June 20 01:25 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis & The Athletic’s Jay King discuss possible second thoughts about Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, trade interest in Jaylen Brown, and destinations for Al HorfordLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
June 20 12:44 AM
Listen to Raptors Over Everything episodes free, on demand. On this episode of Kawhi Watch, Alex Wong and William Lou explore whether the Toronto Raptors’ first title is enough to persuade Kawhi Leonard to stay. You can watch episodes of Kawhi Watch on YouTube via the link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cs2g3JmEnUA For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy …
June 20 12:14 AM
Listen to Game Theory Podcast episodes free, on demand. On the pod I’m joined by Cole Zwicker. We start by breaking down the Mike Conley trade, then move into the Al Horford opt-out. Then, we do the top-10 prospects on my big board: 10. Sekou Doumbouya 9. Cam Reddish 8. Goga Bitadze 7. Coby White 6. Darius Garland 5. Jarrett Culver 4. De’Andre Hunter 3. R.J. Barrett 2. Ja Morant 1. Zion Williamson …
June 19 10:06 PM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. We discuss the Mike Conley trade to the Jazz, including what the Jazz will look like on the floor next year, whether this makes Utah a favorite in the West, and the price paid to get him. Plus we look at how Memphis did surprisingly well in the return.
Then we rank the 12 prospects we scouted this year in advance of Thursday’s draft.
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) …
Then we rank the 12 prospects we scouted this year in advance of Thursday’s draft.
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) …
LOCKED ON NBA – It’s Draft Day – Locke with Jeremy Woo of Si.com and Kevin Pelton of ESPN from Locked On NBA
June 19 09:01 PM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. It is NBA Draft Day and David Locke sits down with Jeremy Woo of SI.com and Kevin Pelton of ESPN to get the latest on the draft talent. Woo gives the traditional scouting look at the players in the 2019 NBA Draft. Kevin Pelton gives his highly successful numbers breakdown of the players …
June 19 08:45 PM
Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann talk about the recent developments in the NBA, how they impact the 76ers, and preview what is to come in free agency. They then bring Mike O’Connor on (1 hour, 21 minutes) to discuss Thursday’s NBA draft.
Lakers New Look, Drama in Houston, Kawhi’s Offseason Meal Plans and More from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
June 19 07:21 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk the Lakers new roster, turmoil in Houston, Kawhi’s offseason meal plan, Soft Moves vs Boss Moves, and of course more of your Tweets and VM’s!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 19 05:59 PM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski and Kendall Gill are joined by Darnell Mayberry.
0:45 On chances Bulls trade up to 4 or 5
2:00 On Darius Garland and why Kendall thinks he could be better than Ja Morant
2:50 What would be the cost of moving up to 5?
4:00 On Bulls need at point guard- draft or free agency?
4:45 Odds that Coby White falls to the Bulls at 7 …
0:45 On chances Bulls trade up to 4 or 5
2:00 On Darius Garland and why Kendall thinks he could be better than Ja Morant
2:50 What would be the cost of moving up to 5?
4:00 On Bulls need at point guard- draft or free agency?
4:45 Odds that Coby White falls to the Bulls at 7 …
James Harden vs. Chris Paul, Plus: Utah Is Trying to Seize Its Window With Mike Conley | Group Chat – via theringer.com
June 19 05:14 PM
The Jazz are putting their chips in the center of the table, trading for an expensive, sure-handed star in Mike Conley—will it pay off in a wide-open Western Conference (1:00)? Plus, we break down all the reporting, theories, and future fallout in Houston after an explosive report of discord between James Harden and Chris Paul came out earlier this week …
June 19 04:31 PM
Jorge Sedano, Ramona Shelburne and Byron Scott discuss the Mike Conley trade, Lakers cap space and more.By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
Will The Anthony Davis Trade Work Out For The Lakers? – via bballbreakdown.com
June 19 03:07 PM
Coach Nick welcomes Friend Of The Breakdown Jeff Siegel of https://earlybirdrights.com to break down the complexities of the trade the New Orleans Pelicans just agreed to with the Los Angeles Lakers. The timing of when the trade goes down is crucial if the Lakers are going to maximize cap space and still have time to sign another big name. Jeff ……
June 19 03:04 PM
10-year NBA Vet Jason Maxiell joins Ric to discuss the changing NBA game, his draft night experience, & the upcoming season of The Big 3 Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the show on Twitter @BucherFriends Follow Ric on Twitter @RicBucher Follow the show on Instag ……
June 19 02:26 PM
Jay Williams covers all avenues of basketball for ESPN. Twitter: @RealJayWilliams 3:00 Jeff on everything going on in free agency right now 9:54 Kevin Durant is misunderstood 12:15 What’s next for Durant 19:00 Kawhi looks headed to the Clippers 21:02 Kyrie isn’t heading to LA
June 19 02:11 PM
Travis, Chris, Ben, & Glenn Consor give you the latest on the Wizards as we are just 1 day away from the 2019 NBA Draft.