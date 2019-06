The 2019 NBA draft pick by pick

By: HoopsHype staff | June 20, 2019

Here’s the order of the 2019 NBA draft:

1. NEW ORLEANS: ZION WILLIAMSON

Position: PF | Height: 6-7 | Class: Freshman | Team: Duke | Age: 18 years and 349 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 1 (-)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $9,655,560

Agent: Austin Brown (CAA)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with New Orleans

Position: PG | Height: 6-3 | Class: Freshman | Team: Murray State | Age: 19 years and 315 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 2 (-)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $8,638,920

Agent: Jim Tanner (Tandem Sports)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Memphis

3. NEW YORK: RJ BARRETT

Position: SF | Height: 6-7 | Class: Freshman | Team: Duke | Age: 19 years and 4 days.

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 3 (-)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $7,758,000

Agent: Bill Duffy (BDA)

Workouts: Had one with New York

4. LA LAKERS (ATLANTA ): DE’ANDRE HUNTER

Position: SF | Height: 6-7 | Class: Sophomore | Team: Virginia | Age: 21 years and 200 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 6 (+2)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $6,994,680

Agent: Thad Foucher (Wasserman)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Atlanta

Position: PG | Height: 6-2 | Class: Freshman | Team: Vanderbilt | Age: 19 years and 146 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 4 (-1)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $6,333,960

Agent: Rich Paul (Klutch)

Workouts: Had one with Cleveland

6. PHOENIX (MINNESOTA): JARRETT CULVER

Position: SF | Height: 6-5 | Class: Sophomore | Team: Texas Tech | Age: 20 years and 120 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 5 (-1)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $5,752,920

Agent: Chris Emens (Octagon)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Minnesota

Position: PG | Height: 6-3 | Class: Freshman | Team: North Carolina | Age: 19 years and 125 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 7 (-)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $5,251,680

Agent: Ty Sullivan (CAA)

Workouts: Had one with Chicago

8. ATLANTA (NEW ORLEANS): JAXSON HAYES

Position: C | Height: 6-10 | Class: Freshman | Team: Texas | Age: 19 years and 28 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 10 (+2)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $4,811,160

Agent: Bill Duffy (BDA)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with New Orleans

Position: PF | Height: 6-8 | Class: Junior | Team: Gonzaga | Age: 21 years and 132 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 12 (+3)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $4,422,600

Agent: Thad Foucher (Wasserman)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Washington

10. DALLAS (ATLANTA): CAMERON REDDISH

Position: SF | Height: 6-6 | Class: Freshman | Team: Duke | Age: 19 years and 293 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 8 (-2)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $4,201,200

Agent: Omar Wilkes (Octagon)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Atlanta

LETSSSSS GOOOOOOOO!!! Welcome To The Fam @camreddish !! Let’s Work😤❄️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 21, 2019

11. MINNESOTA (PHOENIX): CAMERON JOHNSON

Position: SF | Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior | Team: North Carolina | Age: 23 years and 109 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 23 (+12)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $3,991,200

Agent: Seth Cohen (SAC)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Phoenix

Position: PF | Height: 6-8 | Class: Sophomore | Team: Kentucky | Age: 20 years and 301 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 13 (+1)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $3,792,000

Agent: Roger Montgomery (Roc Nation)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Charlotte

Position: SG | Height: 6-6 | Class: Freshman | Team: Kentucky | Age: 19 years and 152 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 14 (+1)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $3,602,160

Agent: Jeff Schwartz (Excel)

Workouts: Had one with Miami

Ok Tyler Herro i hope you’re ready to work. It’s the @MiamiHEAT way. Let’s go! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 21, 2019

14. SACRAMENTO (BOSTON): ROMEO LANGFORD

Position: SF | Height: 6-6 | Class: Freshman | Team: Indiana | Age: 19 years and 239 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 19 (+5)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $3,422,280

Agent: Happy Walters (Catalyst Sports)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Boston

Position: SF | Height: 6-9 | Class: 2000 | Team: Limoges (France) | Age: 18 years and 179 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 9 (-6)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $3,250,800

Agent: Bouna Ndiaye (Comsport)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Detroit

Position: PF | Height: 6-8 | Class: Sophomore | Team: Auburn | Age: 20 years and 306 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 36 (+20)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $3,088,560

Agent: Richard Beda

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Orlando

Position: SG | Height: 6-4 | Class: Sophomore | Team: Virginia Tech | Age: 20 years and 291 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 17 (-)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $2,934,000

Agent: Thad Foucher (Wasserman)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with New Orleans

Position: C | Height: 6-11 | Class: 1999 | Team: Mega Basket (Serbia) | Age: 19 years and 336 days.

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 16 (-2)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $2,787,360

Agent: Jeff Schwartz (Excel)

Workouts: Didn’t have one with Indiana

19. SAN ANTONIO: LUKA SAMANIC

Position: PF | Height: 6-10 | Class: 2000 | Team: Union Olimpija (Slovenia) | Age: 19 years and 163 days

Aggregate mock draft ranking: No. 27 (+8)

Projected 2019/20 salary: $2,661,840

Agent: Jason Ranne (Wasserman)

Workouts: Had one with San Antonio