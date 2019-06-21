Draft recap and other NBA podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 21 07:52 AM
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. Sportswriter Rusty Simmons and Santa Cruz Warriors play-by-play voice Kevin Danna join Connor Letourneau to talk about a memorable draft night: Golden State took Michigan shooting guard Jordan Poole at 28, Serbian big man Alen Smailagic at 39 and Villanova power forward Eric Paschall at 41.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
June 21 06:01 AM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Adam and Anthony offer up some general thoughts on the NBA draft, then get to their favorite and least favorite picks, and finish off with a roundup of which NBA teams young cores are the most exciting right now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
2019 NBA Draft from Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast – via RealGM.com
June 21 05:50 AM
Listen to Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast episodes free, on demand. A wrap-up of every team’s picks, plus all the trades of the night and, winners and losers.
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux. Merchandise available at NateDuncanNBA.com. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) and Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux). And if you like this show, please support Nate and Danny at Patreon.com/DuncanLeroux. Merchandise available at NateDuncanNBA.com. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
LOCKED ON CELTICS- June 21: Draft night reaction from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
June 21 04:19 AM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis and Tom Westerholm react to a wild draft night that included Aron Baynes getting traded to PhoenixLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 21 03:24 AM
theScore’s resident draft expert, Wael Saghir, joins hosts Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond to break down the winners and losers from the NBA draft.
June 21 03:00 AM
Kellan Olson is joined by Cole Zwicker to try and figure out what exactly the Suns see in Cameron Johnson as the No. 11 overall pick. They also discuss the trades made by the Suns, Ty Jerome and some other standouts in the draft.By Arizona Sports.
June 20: Nassir Little and Rap Beef from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
June 21 02:44 AM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. The best breakdown of Nassir Little from a Chapel Hill native that you will find on the internet. Plus, Damian Lillard had settled some rap beef.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 21 02:31 AM
Kyle Draper, Chris Forsberg and A. Sherrod Blakely give their initial reactions to the Celtics moves on Draft night. They talk with both Danny Ainge and Wyc Grousbeck about the Celtics picks, Kyrie Irving, and how they’re feeling heading into free agency.
7:02 – Wyc Grousbeck joins Kyle Draper and Brian Scalbrine for a 1-on-1 interview
15:57 – Danny Ainge joins Kyle Draper and Brian Scalbrine for a 1-on-1 interview
7:02 – Wyc Grousbeck joins Kyle Draper and Brian Scalbrine for a 1-on-1 interview
15:57 – Danny Ainge joins Kyle Draper and Brian Scalbrine for a 1-on-1 interview
June 21 02:08 AM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Will Perdue react to the Bulls draft. Plus Bulls VP John Paxson joins them …
Sixers Trade Up To Draft Matisse Thybulle, Give Away Rest Of Draft – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 21 01:54 AM
“Give me the 2020 second round, and I’ll make an NBA champion.” – Michael Levin – The Sixers traded up with the Boston Celtics to take a player from the University Of Washington… again. The 76ers exchange the 24th and 33rd picks to select Matisse Thybulle at 20, with the Celtics knowing the they were interested in the defensive standout. To Spike’s dismay, the Celtics took Carsen Edwards with the 33rd pick …
NBA Draft Instant Reactions: Pelicans, Hawks, Grizzlies Grab the Reins of the Draft | The Corner 3 – via theringer.com
June 21 01:53 AM
We break down the teams with the biggest draft hauls from Thursday night: the Pelicans, Hawks, and Grizzlies—who all seem to have gotten the exact guys they wanted in Zion Williamson, DeAndre Hunter, and Ja Morant, respectively. Then, we speed through recapping the rest of the lottery picks, including the biggest surprise in Cam Johnson going 11th and the awkward fit between Darius Garland and Collin Sexton in Cleveland.
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Danny Chau, Jonathan Tjarks
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Danny Chau, Jonathan Tjarks
June 21 01:46 AM
Listen to Bucks Coverage episodes free, on demand. The Fan’s Pro Hoops Draft Show Hour 4 – Bill “Baby Tausch” Schmid and Ryan Horvat are live at The Cue Club of Wisconsin, breaking down every pick of this year’s NBA Draft. In the fourth hour and last hour, the boys close out the first round of the draft, react to even more trades, and look forward to moves the Bucks can make in the draft …
June 21 12:10 AM
Hear our all night coverage of the Wizards drafting Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura with #9 pick. Included is immediate reaction from our crew & Drew Gooden, exclusive interview with Hachimura himself from Brooklyn (13:52), NBC Sports NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh (18:30), and Chris Miller for his take on the pick (27:35).
https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/wizards/2019-nba-draft-wizards-take-gonzagas-rui-hachimura-no-9-pick
https://www.nbcsports.com/washington/wizards/2019-nba-draft-wizards-take-gonzagas-rui-hachimura-no-9-pick
June 20 11:35 PM
Listen to Bucks Coverage episodes free, on demand. The Fan’s Pro Hoops Draft Show Hour 3– Bill “Baby Tausch” Schmid and Ryan Horvat are live at The Cue Club of Wisconsin, breaking down every pick of this year’s NBA Draft. In the third hour, the boys break down picks 13-22, recap a wild hour of trades, and looks ahead to the next season of the NBA. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
June 20 05:24 PM
Rachel Nichols interviews Zion Williamson. Rachel, Amin Elhassan, and Kendrick Perkins are in Brooklyn for draft night. A variety of guests including Ja Morant join the show.By ESPN, NBA, Rachel Nichols.
June 20 05:04 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk tonights NBA Draft, should Nets sign Kyrie without KD, Mike Conley’s jazz, Kawhi’s next move plus a special edition of Keep It Movin’!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 20 08:27 AM
Listen to Spurs Insider episodes free, on demand. Express-News sports writers Jeff McDonald, Tom Orsborn and Mike Finger break down their thoughts on this week’s NBA Draft, followed by a discussion of the 20 year anniversary of San Antonio’s first NBA title in 1999. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.