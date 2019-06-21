NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

USA Today Sports

CENTERS

Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.8 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.8 apg

His numbers this year, across the board, were monstrous, but a porous showing in the playoffs could hurt his stock as a free agent.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $12,750,000
Career Earnings: $42,838,639
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg

He rushed back from a quad injury to play in the Finals, but might have been better off sitting out, because his poor play in the championship series might hurt his stock heading into free agency.
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2018/19 Earnings: $5,337,000
Career Earnings: $80,711,986
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.2 apg

After opting out, he and the Celtics mutually agreed to part ways this summer. He will have a variety of suitors this offseason.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $28,928,710
Career Earnings: $129,458,059
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg

His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position. His showing in the playoffs, primarily his outstanding defense, will help elevate his stock as a free agent.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $24,119,025
Career Earnings: $128,292,718
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 36.5 3P%

One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $3,382,000
Career Earnings: $117,423,487
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 64.1 FG%

Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter as well.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,897,200
Career Earnings: $106,710,175
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
15.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Put up crazy numbers per-36 minutes this season at 25.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per 36. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $16,539,326
Career Earnings: $45,082,618
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $4,696,874
Career Earnings: $15,350,475
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg

Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a good finisher out of the pick-and-roll. His problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions. A good showing so far in the playoffs has helped his stock as a free agent.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $19,264,603
Career Earnings: $74,898,362
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Hyper-efficient scorer, primarily around the basket.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $2,193,857
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Numbers took a plummet as the Bulls went with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $14,357,750
Career Earnings: $78,484,389
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $34,370,640
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 2.0 bpg

Had a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $57,657,268
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg

One of the few centers who can protect the paint and knock down threes at an above-average rate. Coming off the two best years of his career as a Hawk.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2018/19 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $18,359,762
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
8.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg

Good at finishing with either hand, good at finishing in traffic and a solid rebounder.
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $3,892,518
Unrestricted / Center / 7-3 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Not the perfect modern center due to lack of mobility, but he can still put up numbers thanks to his soft touch and overwhelming size on offense.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $9,490,740
Career Earnings: $22,200,000
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Solid big man who has extended his shooting to the midrange. Reliable finisher around the basket.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $1,567,007
Career Earnings: $5,353,189
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Solid ball-handle and outside stroke makes him a matchup problem against other centers on offense.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2018/19 Earnings: $3,627,842
Career Earnings: $16,303,627
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Floor-spacing, rim-protecting center who could be ready for a bigger role next season.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,012,377
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg

A career 36.5 percent shooter from three, which makes him relatively unique for a center.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $12,940,925
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Undersized but bouncy big man; can block shots, as well as step outside and knock down threes.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,012,343
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Now in the tail end of his career, he could be a good option for teams in need of a positive influence on the locker room.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $17,133,285
Career Earnings: $220,527,082
23. Nenê
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Houston Rockets
3.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg

An experienced end-of-bench big man.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,651,480
Career Earnings: $134,064,384
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Experienced a career resurgence with Memphis this year, displaying impactful two-way play off the bench.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $20,261,172
Career Earnings: $129,631,473
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
8.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg

Coming off a breakout year with the Knicks and still just 23.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $1,621,415
Career Earnings: $13,039,928
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
8.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Athletic center who excels on the offensive glass and out of the pick-and-roll.
Agent: Pedro Power
2018/19 Earnings: $1,600,520
Career Earnings: $5,171,902
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
3.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Veteran backup-center option.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $78,383,687
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Detroit Pistons
3.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Rugged center who likes to get after it on the glass.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $59,429,635
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
3.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Hasn’t developed any sort of scoring touch from outside of the paint, but can black shots and provide energy on defense.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,012,377
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Great screen-setter and still a decent finisher out of the pick-and-roll.
Agent: Todd Ramasar
2018/19 Earnings: $13,565,218
Career Earnings: $93,766,877
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Showed that he can still score out of the low post during his stint with the Sixers.
Agent: David Falk
2018/19 Earnings: $2,410,167
Career Earnings: $76,814,094
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
3.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Adept rim-protecter off the bench.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,098,196
Career Earnings: $3,402,300
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Had trouble getting playing time with the Pacers due to the team’s stacked frontcourt. Performed well when called upon thanks to his defensive toughness and soft touch on offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $18,698,237
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
3.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Doesn’t have the bounce he once had, but still great at tapping out loose balls for offensive rebounds.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $13,585,000
Career Earnings: $185,171,645
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
3.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Solid contributor at center for teams needing another bench big.
Agent: Mark Termini
2018/19 Earnings: $8,739,500
Career Earnings: $47,294,784
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Found playing time hard to come by behind Rudy Gobert. Reportedly has huge offers to return to Europe.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2018/19 Earnings: $3,360,000
Career Earnings: $21,252,593
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Underrated backup center who plays with lots of energy on both ends.
Agent: Mike George
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,062,377
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Real Madrid
8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg

One of the most reliable big men in Europe.
Agent: Emilio Duran
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: New York Knicks
7.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Has some upside thanks to fitting the floor-spacing, shot-blocking big man mold.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $1,619,260
Career Earnings: $3,643,335
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg

A center who plays hard and sets good screens but lacks the skills for the modern NBA big.
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $213,948
Career Earnings: $17,397,992
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Barcelona
8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg (EuroLeague)

After years in the NBA as a backup big man, he has gone on to Europe to make a similar impact.
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Fujian Sturgeons

The Canadian big man has found some success in China over the last few years. Still just 29, an eventual return to the NBA can’t be ruled out.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,844,429
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
3.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Gets after it on the glass and is a good finisher around the rim.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $0

