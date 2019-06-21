NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.8 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.8 apg
His numbers this year, across the board, were monstrous, but a porous showing in the playoffs could hurt his stock as a free agent.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg
He rushed back from a quad injury to play in the Finals, but might have been better off sitting out, because his poor play in the championship series might hurt his stock heading into free agency.
3. Al Horford
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.2 apg
After opting out, he and the Celtics mutually agreed to part ways this summer. He will have a variety of suitors this offseason.
4. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position. His showing in the playoffs, primarily his outstanding defense, will help elevate his stock as a free agent.
5. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 36.5 3P%
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 64.1 FG%
Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter as well.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
15.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Put up crazy numbers per-36 minutes this season at 25.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per 36. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them.
9. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a good finisher out of the pick-and-roll. His problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions. A good showing so far in the playoffs has helped his stock as a free agent.
10. Thomas Bryant
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Hyper-efficient scorer, primarily around the basket.
11. Robin Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Numbers took a plummet as the Bulls went with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
12. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
13. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 2.0 bpg
Had a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll.
14. Dewayne Dedmon
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg
One of the few centers who can protect the paint and knock down threes at an above-average rate. Coming off the two best years of his career as a Hawk.
15. Ivica Zubac
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
8.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg
Good at finishing with either hand, good at finishing in traffic and a solid rebounder.
16. Boban Marjanovic
Unrestricted / Center / 7-3 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Not the perfect modern center due to lack of mobility, but he can still put up numbers thanks to his soft touch and overwhelming size on offense.
17. Kevon Looney
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Solid big man who has extended his shooting to the midrange. Reliable finisher around the basket.
18. Frank Kaminsky
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Solid ball-handle and outside stroke makes him a matchup problem against other centers on offense.
19. Maxi Kleber
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Floor-spacing, rim-protecting center who could be ready for a bigger role next season.
20. Mike Muscala
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg
A career 36.5 percent shooter from three, which makes him relatively unique for a center.
21. Daniel Theis
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Undersized but bouncy big man; can block shots, as well as step outside and knock down threes.
22. Pau Gasol
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Now in the tail end of his career, he could be a good option for teams in need of a positive influence on the locker room.
23. Nenê
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Houston Rockets
3.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg
An experienced end-of-bench big man.
24. Joakim Noah
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Experienced a career resurgence with Memphis this year, displaying impactful two-way play off the bench.
25. Noah Vonleh
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
8.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg
Coming off a breakout year with the Knicks and still just 23.
26. Richaun Holmes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
8.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Athletic center who excels on the offensive glass and out of the pick-and-roll.
27. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
3.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Veteran backup-center option.
28. Zaza Pachulia
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Detroit Pistons
3.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Rugged center who likes to get after it on the glass.
29. Jordan Bell
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
3.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Hasn’t developed any sort of scoring touch from outside of the paint, but can black shots and provide energy on defense.
30. Marcin Gortat
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Great screen-setter and still a decent finisher out of the pick-and-roll.
31. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Showed that he can still score out of the low post during his stint with the Sixers.
32. Salah Mejri
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
3.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Adept rim-protecter off the bench.
33. Kyle O’Quinn
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Had trouble getting playing time with the Pacers due to the team’s stacked frontcourt. Performed well when called upon thanks to his defensive toughness and soft touch on offense.
34. Tyson Chandler
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
3.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Doesn’t have the bounce he once had, but still great at tapping out loose balls for offensive rebounds.
35. Kosta Koufos
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
3.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Solid contributor at center for teams needing another bench big.
36. Ekpe Udoh
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Found playing time hard to come by behind Rudy Gobert. Reportedly has huge offers to return to Europe.
37. Khem Birch
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Underrated backup center who plays with lots of energy on both ends.
38. Gustavo Ayon
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Real Madrid
8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg
One of the most reliable big men in Europe.
39. Luke Kornet
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: New York Knicks
7.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Has some upside thanks to fitting the floor-spacing, shot-blocking big man mold.
40. Tyler Zeller
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg
A center who plays hard and sets good screens but lacks the skills for the modern NBA big.
41. Kevin Seraphin
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Barcelona
8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg (EuroLeague)
After years in the NBA as a backup big man, he has gone on to Europe to make a similar impact.
42. Andrew Nicholson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Fujian Sturgeons
The Canadian big man has found some success in China over the last few years. Still just 29, an eventual return to the NBA can’t be ruled out.
43. Alan Williams
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
3.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|
