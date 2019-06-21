NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 6.9 apg, 40.1 3P%
|
One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Is there a chance for Boston to retain him, or are the constant rumors tying him to the Nets true?
|
2. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
25.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.9 apg
|
For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
21.1 ppg, 7.0 apg, 36.9 3P%
|
If the Nets land Irving and another max free agent as has been rumored, they would have to renounce D’Angelo Russell’s free-agent rights to do so. Russell will have a crowded market if he does hit unrestricted free agency.
|
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.6 ppg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 3P%
|
Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter.
|
5. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.7 ppg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg
|
Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a somewhat respectable three-point shooter. It seems likely that he’ll be wearing a different jersey next season.
|
6. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 37.0 3P%
|
Almost out of nowhere, he had moments this year where he resembled his old self. Shot a career-best percentage from three, which helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
|
7. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg
|
Numbers took a huge dip this season after returning to a bench role.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
|
Through injuries, he ended up having a solid season for New Orleans this year, proving that he’s still one of the better distributors in the Association.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|
Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game.
|
10. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.2 ppg, 6.0 apg
|
Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
|
11. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 8.0 apg
|
Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. His man-to-man defense really dropped off this year, though.
|
12. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
|
Briefly entered the Nuggets’ rotation this year before ultimately being pulled due to ineffectiveness. It seems like his best days are very much in the past.
|
13. Ishmael Smith
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
Lightning quick floor general who can get to whatever spot he wants to on the floor. His struggles as an outside shooter really hurt his potential impact.
|
14. Emmanuel Mudiay
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: New York Knicks
14.8 ppg, 3.9 apg
|
Improved his production this season and had a career year according to multiple advanced metrics.
|
15. TJ McConnell
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
|
His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a half-decent spot starter in the right situation.
|
16. Cory Joseph
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg
|
Has mastered the role of backup point guard over the years.
|
17. Jeremy Lin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.6 ppg, 3.1 apg
|
Put up all right numbers as a Hawk, but once he got traded to the Raptors, he completely fell out of the rotation. Not the best thing to happen when you’re about to hit free agency.
|
18. Delon Wright
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
8.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
Reliable backup ball-handler who struggles as a three-point shooters but is adept around the rim.
|
19. Tyus Jones
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.9 ppg, 4.8 apg
|
An extremely trustworthy backup lead guard who boasted an elite assist-to-turnover ratio last season. Mediocre outside shot hampers his impact.
|
20. Nando De Colo
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: CSKA Moscow
14.7 ppg, 3.4 apg (EuroLeague)
|
One of the best players in Europe over the last few seasons. Can get his own shot and create for others very well.
|
21. Jose Juan Barea
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.9 ppg, 5.6 apg
|
A still productive backup guard, but one coming off a brutal Achilles injury.
|
22. Quinn Cook
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
An elite outside shooter who has blossomed into a serviceable reserve point guard.
|
23. Alex Caruso
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 3.1 apg
|
Shot 48 percent from three last season and showed good scoring bounce off the bounce.
|
24. Jerian Grant
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.2 ppg, 2.6 apg
|
Solid defender and outside shooter last season.
|
25. Jerryd Bayless
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.1 ppg, 3.5 apg
|
Veteran ball-handler who can be trusted to lead second units.
|
26. Shabazz Napier
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.4 ppg, 2.6 apg
|
Good ball-handler who can run second-unit offenses.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.8 ppg, 2.5 apg
|
Carved out a role as backup point guard for a playoff team last year.
|
28. Ryan Arcidiacono
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.7 ppg, 3.3 apg
|
Solid playmaker with a nice outside stroke.
|
29. Devin Harris
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.3 ppg, 1.8 apg
|
Trustworthy backup point guard whose shooting marks fell off a cliff in 2018-19.
|
30. Shane Larkin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Anadolu Efes
12.5 ppg, 3.1 apg (EuroLeague)
|
Went back to Europe and lit things up, scoring from all three levels and distributing the basketball extremely well. Looks primed for an NBA return.
|
31. Raymond Felton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg
|
Third-string point guard option at best in this point of his career.
|
32. Shelvin Mack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
7.5 ppg, 3.2 apg
|
Can run a second-unit offense and hit triples relatively consistently.
|
33. Milos Teodosic
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
3.2 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
Unlikely to return to the NBA after failing to make an impact with the Los Angeles Clippers and returning to Europe.
|
34. Tim Frazier
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.3 ppg, 4.2 apg
|
Can shoot the basketball and adequately run an offense.
|
35. Brad Wanamaker
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
3.9 ppg, 1.6 apg
|
After failing to make much of an impact in the NBA, a return to Europe, where he was an elite player, could be in the cards.
|
36. Jose Calderon
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
2.3 ppg, 2.3 apg
|
One of the greatest European guards ever, his time in the NBA could be coming to an end soon.
|
37. Isaiah Canaan
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.0 ppg, 2.8 apg
|
Streaky shooter who can provide some scoring off the bench.
|
38. Jimmer Fredette
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Phoenix Suns
3.7 ppg, 1.3 apg
|
Made his NBA return after years of dominating in China. Didn’t find it as easy dominating in the NBA, though.
|
39. Chasson Randle
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Washington Wizards
5.5 ppg, 2.0 apg
|
Athletic ball-handler best-suited for deep bench duties.
|
40. Cameron Payne
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
6.3 ppg, 2.7 apg
|
Has not developed like his status as a former lottery pick would suggest. Could be Euro- or China-bound.
|
41. Ron Baker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Washington Wizards
0.9 ppg, 1.0 apg
|
Another candidate to head overseas this summer.
|
42. Briante Weber
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Olympiacos
11.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg (EuroLeague)
|
The tenacious point guard played well in Europe, though his stint there didn’t last very long.
|
43. Isaiah Briscoe
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
3.5 ppg, 2.2 apg
|
Tough ball-handler with defensive tenacity.
|
44. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Shandong Golden Stars
|
Had a surprising showing in the playoffs for the Wizards a couple of years ago, but has since returned to China.
|
45. Norris Cole
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Sidigas Avellino
16.3 ppg, 6.1 apg (Serie A)
|
Two-time NBA champion from his time with the Heat, he is now excelling and winning titles in Europe.
