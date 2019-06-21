NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

USA Today Sports

Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 6.9 apg, 40.1 3P%

One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Is there a chance for Boston to retain him, or are the constant rumors tying him to the Nets true?
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,189
Career Earnings: $75,108,436
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
25.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.9 apg

For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,199,401
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
21.1 ppg, 7.0 apg, 36.9 3P%

If the Nets land Irving and another max free agent as has been rumored, they would have to renounce D’Angelo Russell’s free-agent rights to do so. Russell will have a crowded market if he does hit unrestricted free agency.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $7,019,698
Career Earnings: $15,998,280
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.6 ppg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 3P%

Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter. 
Agent: Danielle Cantor
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $2,237,611
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.7 ppg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg

Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a somewhat respectable three-point shooter. It seems likely that he’ll be wearing a different jersey next season.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,216,408
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 37.0 3P%

Almost out of nowhere, he had moments this year where he resembled his old self. Shot a career-best percentage from three, which helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,176,260
Career Earnings: $120,415,866
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Numbers took a huge dip this season after returning to a bench role.
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $3,050,389
Career Earnings: $5,719,320
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg

Through injuries, he ended up having a solid season for New Orleans this year, proving that he’s still one of the better distributors in the Association.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $3,849,500
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,027,028
Career Earnings: $20,774,362
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.2 ppg, 6.0 apg

Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,059,051
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 8.0 apg

Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. His man-to-man defense really dropped off this year, though.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $88,622,794
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

Briefly entered the Nuggets’ rotation this year before ultimately being pulled due to ineffectiveness. It seems like his best days are very much in the past.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $2,029,463
Career Earnings: $30,175,846
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

Lightning quick floor general who can get to whatever spot he wants to on the floor. His struggles as an outside shooter really hurt his potential impact.
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2018/19 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $23,863,089
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: New York Knicks
14.8 ppg, 3.9 apg

Improved his production this season and had a career year according to multiple advanced metrics.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $4,294,479
Career Earnings: $56,855,817
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.4 ppg, 3.4 apg

His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a half-decent spot starter in the right situation.
Agent: Chris Emens
2018/19 Earnings: $1,600,520
Career Earnings: $4,471,631
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg

Has mastered the role of backup point guard over the years.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $7,945,000
Career Earnings: $34,867,660
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.6 ppg, 3.1 apg

Put up all right numbers as a Hawk, but once he got traded to the Raptors, he completely fell out of the rotation. Not the best thing to happen when you’re about to hit free agency.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $12,516,746
Career Earnings: $67,002,087
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
8.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Reliable backup ball-handler who struggles as a three-point shooters but is adept around the rim.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $2,536,898
Career Earnings: $10,904,113
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.9 ppg, 4.8 apg

An extremely trustworthy backup lead guard who boasted an elite assist-to-turnover ratio last season. Mediocre outside shot hampers his impact.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $2,444,052
Career Earnings: $10,110,400
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: CSKA Moscow
14.7 ppg, 3.4 apg (EuroLeague)

One of the best players in Europe over the last few seasons. Can get his own shot and create for others very well.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $2,780,000
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.9 ppg, 5.6 apg

A still productive backup guard, but one coming off a brutal Achilles injury.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2018/19 Earnings: $3,710,850
Career Earnings: $39,235,350
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg

An elite outside shooter who has blossomed into a serviceable reserve point guard.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $3,727,863
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 3.1 apg

Shot 48 percent from three last season and showed good scoring bounce off the bounce.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $1,493,842
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.2 ppg, 2.6 apg

Solid defender and outside shooter last season.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $2,639,313
Career Earnings: $11,332,216
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.1 ppg, 3.5 apg

Veteran ball-handler who can be trusted to lead second units.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,575,916
Career Earnings: $48,012,904
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.4 ppg, 2.6 apg

Good ball-handler who can run second-unit offenses.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2018/19 Earnings: $1,942,422
Career Earnings: $10,032,283
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.8 ppg, 2.5 apg

Carved out a role as backup point guard for a playoff team last year.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $1,468,082
Career Earnings: $14,251,609
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.7 ppg, 3.3 apg

Solid playmaker with a nice outside stroke.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $1,349,383
Career Earnings: $3,242,869
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.3 ppg, 1.8 apg

Trustworthy backup point guard whose shooting marks fell off a cliff in 2018-19.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $74,241,850
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Anadolu Efes
12.5 ppg, 3.1 apg (EuroLeague)

Went back to Europe and lit things up, scoring from all three levels and distributing the basketball extremely well. Looks primed for an NBA return.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg

Third-string point guard option at best in this point of his career.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $53,053,160
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
7.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

Can run a second-unit offense and hit triples relatively consistently. 
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2018/19 Earnings: $2,512,601
Career Earnings: $17,890,720
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
3.2 ppg, 2.1 apg

Unlikely to return to the NBA after failing to make an impact with the Los Angeles Clippers and returning to Europe.
Agent: Nick Lotsos
2018/19 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.3 ppg, 4.2 apg

Can shoot the basketball and adequately run an offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $1,832,107
Career Earnings: $7,021,753
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
3.9 ppg, 1.6 apg

After failing to make much of an impact in the NBA, a return to Europe, where he was an elite player, could be in the cards.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $838,464
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
2.3 ppg, 2.3 apg

One of the greatest European guards ever, his time in the NBA could be coming to an end soon.
Agent: Paco Lopez
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $84,201,469
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.0 ppg, 2.8 apg

Streaky shooter who can provide some scoring off the bench.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $744,671
Career Earnings: $5,332,529
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Phoenix Suns
3.7 ppg, 1.3 apg

Made his NBA return after years of dominating in China. Didn’t find it as easy dominating in the NBA, though.
Agent: Chris Emens
2018/19 Earnings: $198,579
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Washington Wizards
5.5 ppg, 2.0 apg

Athletic ball-handler best-suited for deep bench duties.
Agent: Darrell Comer
2018/19 Earnings: $975,824
Career Earnings: $3,350,729
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
6.3 ppg, 2.7 apg

Has not developed like his status as a former lottery pick would suggest. Could be Euro- or China-bound.
Agent: Travis King
2018/19 Earnings: $3,440,356
Career Earnings: $9,777,797
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Washington Wizards
0.9 ppg, 1.0 apg

Another candidate to head overseas this summer.
Agent: Mitch Nathan
2018/19 Earnings: $4,697,823
Career Earnings: $9,586,786
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Olympiacos
11.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg (EuroLeague)

The tenacious point guard played well in Europe, though his stint there didn’t last very long.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
3.5 ppg, 2.2 apg

Tough ball-handler with defensive tenacity.
Agent: Brian Dyke
2018/19 Earnings: $838,464
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Shandong Golden Stars

Had a surprising showing in the playoffs for the Wizards a couple of years ago, but has since returned to China.
Agent: Larry Fox
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Sidigas Avellino
16.3 ppg, 6.1 apg (Serie A)

Two-time NBA champion from his time with the Heat, he is now excelling and winning titles in Europe.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0

