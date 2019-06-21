NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 39.7 3P%
|
After averaging career-highs across the board this season, he couldn’t be going into free agency at a better time.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
|
After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
21.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.1 apg
|
The addition of Zion Williamson probably means Julius Randle will be switching teams for the second summer in a row. He put up huge numbers this season, though, so he won’t find it hard finding his next home.
|
4. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg
|
A versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed. One of Denver’s better performers in the playoffs.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 36.5 3P%
|
An adept floor-spacer from the 4-spot with quick feet on the defensive end. Can be quite streaky with his shot, however, which hurts his value.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 37.5 3PT%
|
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 spg
|
A hugely impactful contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg
|
Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender on the wing.
|
9. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg
|
Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to improve his defense and rebounding.
|
10. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
|
11. Kenneth Faried
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg
|
Had a career resurgence after joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
|
12. Markieff Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|
Injuries killed him last season. Wasn’t able to get a huge role as a member of the Thunder, so it’s very doubtful he’ll be back there next year.
|
13. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
|
14. JaMychal Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg
|
Solid scorer and rebounder from the 4-spot who can space the floor from deep, making him a good fit as a modern big man.
|
15. Mike Scott
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|
Tough power forward who spaces the floor from the 4-spot.
|
16. Jared Dudley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
4.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|
Veteran presence who can knock down triples and is a tenacious, pesky defender.
|
17. Carmelo Anthony
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
If he’s willing to take a secondary role, he could be a productive piece on a good team. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to take that role quite yet.
|
18. Anthony Tolliver
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
5.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|
A vet stretch-4 who plays his role well.
|
19. Sam Dekker
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washinigton Wizards
6.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
Athletic wing who gets after it on defense but struggles mightily on offense.
|
20. Jonas Jerebko
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg
|
Acquitted himself nicely playing for a contender last season. Shooting nearly 39 percent from three over the last two years.
|
21. Trey Lyles
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|
A skilled big who can make a big impact on offense when his three-point shot is falling. Last year it wasn’t so he fell out of the rotation.
|
22. Omri Casspi
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
6.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg
|
If he weren’t constantly injured, he would be more sought-after as a reliable role player.
|
23. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg
|
Solid scorer who doesn’t contribute much on the defensive end.
|
24. Dante Cunningham
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
3.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|
Experienced backup power forward.
|
25. Cheick Diallo
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Bouncy backup big man with good shot-blocking instincts.
|
26. Quincy Acy
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
1.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Lacks the skill-set of the modern NBA big man. Tenacious rebounder.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
|
Signed with the Spurs after spending time in China. Failed to crack their rotation.
|
28. Henry Ellenson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Heralded as a stretch-4 coming out of college, but has shot under 36 percent on threes since reaching the NBA.
|
29. Derrick Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Bayern Munich
13.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
Athletic power forward who was one of the better players in EuroLeague last season.
|
30. Chris Singleton
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Barcelona
8.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
Former first-round pick of the Washington Wizards. Having a respectable career in high-level Europe, and could be a candidate for NBA return thanks to translatable 3-and-D skills.
|
31. Zach Randolph
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
|
Didn’t play last season, retirement could be next for the Grizzlies legend.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|
Showed some potential on the Lakers as a high-energy bench big.
|
33. Johnathan Motley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg
|
Good face-up scorer from the 4-spot.
|
34. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
2.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|
Miami Heat legend who is seriously considering retirement.
