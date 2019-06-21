USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

June 21, 2019

Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 39.7 3P%

After averaging career-highs across the board this season, he couldn’t be going into free agency at a better time.
Agent: Torrel Harris
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,749,880
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
Agent: Janis Porzingis
2018/19 Earnings: $5,697,054
Career Earnings: $12,953,040
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
21.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.1 apg

The addition of Zion Williamson probably means Julius Randle will be switching teams for the second summer in a row. He put up huge numbers this season, though, so he won’t find it hard finding his next home. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,641,000
Career Earnings: $13,545,962
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg

A versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed. One of Denver’s better performers in the playoffs.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2018/19 Earnings: $29,230,769
Career Earnings: $121,314,973
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 36.5 3P%

An adept floor-spacer from the 4-spot with quick feet on the defensive end. Can be quite streaky with his shot, however, which hurts his value.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,131,175
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 37.5 3PT%

Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,375,000
Career Earnings: $22,928,419
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 spg

A hugely impactful contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $13,764,045
Career Earnings: $81,810,523
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender on the wing.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $6,957,105
Career Earnings: $35,502,591
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to improve his defense and rebounding.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,494,346
Career Earnings: $4,361,160
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $52,275,668
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Had a career resurgence after joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2018/19 Earnings: $14,242,782
Career Earnings: $56,855,817
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Injuries killed him last season. Wasn’t able to get a huge role as a member of the Thunder, so it’s very doubtful he’ll be back there next year.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $9,173,294
Career Earnings: $32,031,329
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $75,564,856
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Solid scorer and rebounder from the 4-spot who can space the floor from deep, making him a good fit as a modern big man.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2018/19 Earnings: $8,066,667
Career Earnings: $21,329,811
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Tough power forward who spaces the floor from the 4-spot.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $4,320,500
Career Earnings: $17,292,514
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
4.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Veteran presence who can knock down triples and is a tenacious, pesky defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $9,530,000
Career Earnings: $56,363,760
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg

If he’s willing to take a secondary role, he could be a productive piece on a good team. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to take that role quite yet.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $27,928,140
Career Earnings: $246,781,142
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
5.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg

A vet stretch-4 who plays his role well.
Agent: Larry Fox
2018/19 Earnings: $5,750,000
Career Earnings: $31,681,489
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washinigton Wizards
6.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Athletic wing who gets after it on defense but struggles mightily on offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,760,094
Career Earnings: $11,838,230
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Acquitted himself nicely playing for a contender last season. Shooting nearly 39 percent from three over the last two years.
Agent: Mike Kneisley
2018/19 Earnings: $2,165,481
Career Earnings: $34,517,994
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg

A skilled big who can make a big impact on offense when his three-point shot is falling. Last year it wasn’t so he fell out of the rotation.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $3,364,249
Career Earnings: $14,871,714
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
6.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg

If he weren’t constantly injured, he would be more sought-after as a reliable role player.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $2,176,260
Career Earnings: $18,058,631
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Solid scorer who doesn’t contribute much on the defensive end.
Agent: Derrick Powell
2018/19 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,890,969
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
3.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Experienced backup power forward.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $2,487,000
Career Earnings: $18,546,731
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Bouncy backup big man with good shot-blocking instincts.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $5,332,222
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
1.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Lacks the skill-set of the modern NBA big man. Tenacious rebounder.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2018/19 Earnings: $213,948
Career Earnings: $8,238,644
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Signed with the Spurs after spending time in China. Failed to crack their rotation.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2018/19 Earnings: $99,289
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Heralded as a stretch-4 coming out of college, but has shot under 36 percent on threes since reaching the NBA.
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $2,199,311
Career Earnings: $7,415,046
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Bayern Munich
13.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Athletic power forward who was one of the better players in EuroLeague last season.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Barcelona
8.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Former first-round pick of the Washington Wizards. Having a respectable career in high-level Europe, and could be a candidate for NBA return thanks to translatable 3-and-D skills.
Agent: George David
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

Didn’t play last season, retirement could be next for the Grizzlies legend.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $11,692,308
Career Earnings: $196,597,245
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Showed some potential on the Lakers as a high-energy bench big.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $127,250
Career Earnings: $1,443,842
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Good face-up scorer from the 4-spot.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $1,443,842
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
2.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Miami Heat legend who is seriously considering retirement.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $60,488,895

