NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

1. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 spg
A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers isn’t totally ideal, however, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up on a different team this summer.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%
One of the best shooters in league history. Will a torn ACL suffered in the last game of the season change his market this summer?
3. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 45.5 3P%
Relocated his elite shooting form in a big way this season before seeing his shooting marks plummet in the postseason. Shot over 45 percent from three in the regular season and under 33 percent in the playoffs.
4. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 39.7 3P%
Despite it being his age-34 season, put up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb and score off the dribble.
6. Jeremy Lamb
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
15.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Good scorer on the wing who averaged a career-high in points this season.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.9 ppg, 5.0 apg
Productive guard whose play picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
8. Rodney Hood
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Slightly above-average three-point shooter and a good ball-stopper on the wing.
10. Reggie Bullock
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Excellent spot-up shooter, but did not acclimate that well to playing with the Lakers. Still should receive good interest in free agency thanks to his skill set.
11. Austin Rivers
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.1 ppg, 2.2 apg
Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Solid defender and merely a decent shooter from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but he was never able to put it all together as a Laker.
13. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Detroit Pistons
10.3 ppg, 37.1 3PT%
Good shooter from the outside who likes to do his damage coming off screens.
14. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.9 ppg, 45.0 3PT%
Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch.
15. Alec Burks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Fell out of the rotation for the Kings, which doesn’t exactly speak glowingly to his NBA future.
16. Tyler Johnson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg
Athletic 2-guard who plays with high intensity on both ends of the floor. Streaky outside shooter.
17. Justin Holiday
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Athletic wing who racks up steals and is a decent threat from three-point range.
18. Lance Stephenson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Jack of all trades, master of none. Though he can defend, distribute, create his own shot and spot up from deep, he doesn’t do any of those things at an elite level.
19. David Nwaba
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
6.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Defensive-minded wing with a poor jump shot.
20. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
7.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Heading into the final year of his career, it’ll be interesting to see where he spends his last days in the NBA. He put up decent numbers last year, including from deep, so he could help out a playoff-caliber club.
21. Rodney McGruder
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Keeps it simple offensively. Pesters opponents defensively and has a knack for coming up with loose balls.
22. Garrett Temple
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Reliable wing. Plays hard on both ends. Above-average stroke from three.
23. Iman Shumpert
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
He’s athletic and has championship experience, making him an interesting option for wing-needy teams.
24. Nik Stauskas
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
5.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg
A career 35.3 percent three-point shooter, he hasn’t lived up to the sharpshooter label he had coming out of college.
25. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Streaky bench scorer who can go for 20 or go scoreless on any given night.
26. Jamal Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Phoenix Suns
7.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
He’s not in his prime, but he can still get buckets off the bench.
27. Jodie Meeks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Toronto Raptors
6.4 ppg, 1.5 apg
Hit 44.4 percent of his triples with the Raptors, proving that he can still stroke the basketball for contenders.
28. Troy Daniels
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Phoenix Suns
6.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Great outside shooter who doesn’t provide much else.
29. Alex Abrines
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Shooting guard with soft touch from the outside. Parted ways with the Thunder under mysterious circumstances last season.
30. Wayne Selden
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Smooth bucket-getting scorer who doesn’t contribute anything on defense.
31. Ian Clark
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.7 ppg, 1.6 apg
His main skill is supposed to be shooting but he’s only hit 32.2 percent of his threes over the last two years.
32. Patrick McCaw
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Has yet to find a legit role in the NBA, despite being part of a championship team every year he’s been in the NBA.
33. Furkan Korkmaz
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Hasn’t hit threes consistently enough yet in the NBA, and might not be athletic enough to defend at a passable level.
34. John Jenkins
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York Knicks
4.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Good shooter backed by a pretty jumper.
35. MarShon Brooks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Guangdong Southern Tigers
Carved out a nice career in China.
36. Tyler Dorsey
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
6.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Athletic 2-guard who likes to get buckets but not to create for others.
37. Nick Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
2.3 ppg, 0.5 apg
Can still do some scoring off the bench, but that’s about it.
38. Ben McLemore
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Sacramento Kings
3.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg
A former Top-10 pick who seems to have lost all confidence. A stint overseas at this point in his career could do him some good.
39. Jordan Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Sichuan Blue Whales
Shoot-first guard who is playing in China after a decent NBA career.
40. Damion Lee
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Can get hot as a scorer and do some damage off the bench.
41. Brandon Paul
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Zhejiang Golden Bulls
Former Spur who has found his niche playing overseas.
42. PJ Dozier
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Boston Celtics
3.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Long-term developmental project.
