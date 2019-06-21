USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 spg

A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers isn’t totally ideal, however, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up on a different team this summer.
Agent: Bernie Lee
2018/19 Earnings: $19,841,627
Career Earnings: $60,025,227
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%

One of the best shooters in league history. Will a torn ACL suffered in the last game of the season change his market this summer?
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $18,988,725
Career Earnings: $59,318,274
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 45.5 3P%

Relocated his elite shooting form in a big way this season before seeing his shooting marks plummet in the postseason. Shot over 45 percent from three in the regular season and under 33 percent in the playoffs.
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 39.7 3P%

Despite it being his age-34 season, put up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $78,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb and score off the dribble.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $42,589,837
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
15.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Good scorer on the wing who averaged a career-high in points this season.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $30,367,716
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.9 ppg, 5.0 apg

Productive guard whose play picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $3,129,187
Career Earnings: $9,000,000
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $3,472,887
Career Earnings: $9,905,071
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Slightly above-average three-point shooter and a good ball-stopper on the wing.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $19,360,228
Career Earnings: $18,622,513
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Excellent spot-up shooter, but did not acclimate that well to playing with the Lakers. Still should receive good interest in free agency thanks to his skill set.
Agent: David Bauman
2018/19 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $10,857,804
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.1 ppg, 2.2 apg

Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2018/19 Earnings: $13,155,324
Career Earnings: $45,603,036
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Solid defender and merely a decent shooter from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but he was never able to put it all together as a Laker.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,741,533
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Detroit Pistons
10.3 ppg, 37.1 3PT%

Good shooter from the outside who likes to do his damage coming off screens.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $8,653,076
Career Earnings: $33,880,903
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.9 ppg, 45.0 3PT%

Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $2,795,000
Career Earnings: $10,013,799
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Fell out of the rotation for the Kings, which doesn’t exactly speak glowingly to his NBA future.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $11,536,515
Career Earnings: $50,973,531
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Phoenix Suns
10.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Athletic 2-guard who plays with high intensity on both ends of the floor. Streaky outside shooter.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $19,245,370
Career Earnings: $52,223,512
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Athletic wing who racks up steals and is a decent threat from three-point range.
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2018/19 Earnings: $4,500,000
Career Earnings: $11,826,814
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Jack of all trades, master of none. Though he can defend, distribute, create his own shot and spot up from deep, he doesn’t do any of those things at an elite level.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $30,820,574
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
6.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Defensive-minded wing with a poor jump shot.
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2018/19 Earnings: $1,512,601
Career Earnings: $4,853,430
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
7.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Heading into the final year of his career, it’ll be interesting to see where he spends his last days in the NBA. He put up decent numbers last year, including from deep, so he could help out a playoff-caliber club.
Agent: Kurt Schoeppler
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $169,481,518
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Keeps it simple offensively. Pesters opponents defensively and has a knack for coming up with loose balls.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $3,401,033
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Reliable wing. Plays hard on both ends. Above-average stroke from three.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $28,026,925
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

He’s athletic and has championship experience, making him an interesting option for wing-needy teams.
Agent: Steve McCaskill
2018/19 Earnings: $11,011,234
Career Earnings: $47,212,296
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
5.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg

A career 35.3 percent three-point shooter, he hasn’t lived up to the sharpshooter label he had coming out of college.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,161,886
Career Earnings: $14,508,250
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Streaky bench scorer who can go for 20 or go scoreless on any given night.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2018/19 Earnings: $1,512,601
Career Earnings: $22,368,179
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Phoenix Suns
7.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

He’s not in his prime, but he can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $4,698,113
Career Earnings: $122,297,774
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Toronto Raptors
6.4 ppg, 1.5 apg

Hit 44.4 percent of his triples with the Raptors, proving that he can still stroke the basketball for contenders.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $3,774,176
Career Earnings: $30,855,708
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Phoenix Suns
6.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Great outside shooter who doesn’t provide much else.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $3,258,539
Career Earnings: $11,922,355
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Shooting guard with soft touch from the outside. Parted ways with the Thunder under mysterious circumstances last season.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2018/19 Earnings: $3,667,645
Career Earnings: $15,294,947
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Smooth bucket-getting scorer who doesn’t contribute anything on defense.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $4,903,838
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.7 ppg, 1.6 apg

His main skill is supposed to be shooting but he’s only hit 32.2 percent of his threes over the last two years.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $1,757,429
Career Earnings: $6,604,293
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Has yet to find a legit role in the NBA, despite being part of a championship team every year he’s been in the NBA.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $964,104
Career Earnings: $4,784,308
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Hasn’t hit threes consistently enough yet in the NBA, and might not be athletic enough to defend at a passable level.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $1,740,000
Career Earnings: $3,205,920
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York Knicks
4.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Good shooter backed by a pretty jumper.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $585,809
Career Earnings: $8,587,632
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Guangdong Southern Tigers

Carved out a nice career in China.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2018/19 Earnings: $1,656,092
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
6.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Athletic 2-guard who likes to get buckets but not to create for others.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $3,938,808
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
2.3 ppg, 0.5 apg

Can still do some scoring off the bench, but that’s about it.
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $284,020
Career Earnings: $38,281,736
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Sacramento Kings
3.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg

A former Top-10 pick who seems to have lost all confidence. A stint overseas at this point in his career could do him some good.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,460,000
Career Earnings: $23,747,722
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Sichuan Blue Whales

Shoot-first guard who is playing in China after a decent NBA career.
Agent: Darrell Comer
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Can get hot as a scorer and do some damage off the bench.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $188,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Zhejiang Golden Bulls

Former Spur who has found his niche playing overseas.
Agent: Adam Pensack
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Boston Celtics
3.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Long-term developmental project.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $0

