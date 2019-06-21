USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards





Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
26.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 spg

Probably the top player in 2018-19 if you factor in regular season and playoffs performances. Raptors have done everything they could to convince him to stay long-term.
Agent: Dennis Robertson
2018/19 Earnings: $23,114,066
Career Earnings: $60,899,944
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.9 apg

One of the three best players in the NBA. How his Achilles injury will affect his free agency is the question as we head into the summer.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2018/19 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $157,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg

One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends at above-average rates for his position. First-time All-Star this season.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,177,719
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
18.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 42.5 3P%

Coming off a career season. Could the Pacers’ trade for TJ Warren mean he will be finding a new team this summer?
Agent: Jason Ranne
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $21,091,796
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 39.5 3P%

He surprisingly opted out of his deal with the Kings, but the fact that he did so could mean he had a pre-agreement in place with them to re-sign on a long-term deal.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $24,107,258
Career Earnings: $57,874,032
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%

Can still score when called upon. Maybe not at the high-volume pace of his prime, but he has become a better three-point shooter to make up the difference.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $10,087,200
Career Earnings: $124,025,870
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Getting up there in age, but still one of the most consistent 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,995,477
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Has proven to still be a very able scorer. His issues defensively, with injuries and with conditioning are what hinders his impact and outlook.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,239,712
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. In a bigger role with the Suns, he was able to put up career numbers as a scorer. However, shooting has regressed once again.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,208,630
Career Earnings: $6,019,920
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Safe wing option who doesn’t do anything particularly well, but sticks around thanks to his athleticism and size.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2018/19 Earnings: $1,621,415
Career Earnings: $8,974,784
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Veteran forward who might be more important for the locker room at this point than for his on-the-court contributions.
Agent: Sam Permut
2018/19 Earnings: $12,800,562
Career Earnings: $75,623,774
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
11.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Veteran 3-and-D wing who can play some power forward in certain lineups.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $15,400,000
Career Earnings: $66,729,723
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Veteran wing who shot 43.6 percent from three last season.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2018/19 Earnings: $5,250,000
Career Earnings: $4,081,326
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Became a productive 3-and-D wing for Houston this year.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $247,827
Career Earnings: $2,776,053
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
8.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg

He lacks a three-pointer but can face up on offense and defend multiple positions. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $2,470,356
Career Earnings: $6,672,819
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New York Knicks
8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Athletic wing who has yet to put it all together in the NBA.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2018/19 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $18,229,640
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Struggles mightily on offense but can be an impactful wing defender when locked in.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,940,401
Career Earnings: $17,335,707
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Bouncy wing with great size. Held back by poor shooting marks.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $5,388,751
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Explosive wing who doesn’t space the floor.
Agent: Frank Catapano
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $5,332,222
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
3.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Strong, stout wing who has trouble contributing on offense but can defend multiple positions.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,516,047
Career Earnings: $10,684,273
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Sacramento Kings
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Veteran wing who can still rack up steals and finish in transition.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $2,559,925
Career Earnings: $55,329,916
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Missed most of last season with injury.
Agent: Francois Nyam
2018/19 Earnings: $4,320,500
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.2 ppg, 2.1 apg

Low-usage but productive 3-and-D wing.
Agent: Mike Kneisley
2018/19 Earnings: $2,205,000
Career Earnings: $5,967,476
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
7.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Got some playing time for Minnesota this season before injuries started to creep in again.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $16,747,954
Career Earnings: $156,056,673
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Detroit Pistons
4.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Hasn’t lived up to the draft potential. Consistently injured.
Agent: Mike Naiditch
2018/19 Earnings: $4,075,000
Career Earnings: $12,535,891
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Chicago Bulls
20.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg

Bouncy wing who has spent the majority of his career in the G League.
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $85,457
Career Earnings: $854,356
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Defensive-minded wing.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $6,134,000
Career Earnings: $31,878,131
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
5.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg

A tough, two-way wing who is developing his 3-and-D skills.
Agent: Austin Walton
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,046,762
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Sacramento Kings
5.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Slashing small forward who specializes on the defensive end.
Agent: Stephen Pina
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $4,217,848
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
1.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg

A series of injuries have unfortunately derailed his once-promising career.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $2,165,481
Career Earnings: $21,627,227
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Olimpia Milano
8.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg (EuroLeague)

Slasher-type wing who can hit the three-ball, and is reportedly considering an NBA return.
Agent: Sarunas Broga
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Panathinaikos
3.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Role player for one of the best teams in Greece.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Bouncy wing hampered by a complete lack of an outside jumper.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
4.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg

A tough wing from Australia who plays hard during his time on the floor.
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $56,845
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Former elite recruit, now a hardworking role player.
Agent: Dave Spahn
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $852,412
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Shanxi Brave Dragons

A talented wing who might be best off trying his luck overseas for a few years before attempting another NBA comeback.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0

