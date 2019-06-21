NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
26.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 spg
|
Probably the top player in 2018-19 if you factor in regular season and playoffs performances. Raptors have done everything they could to convince him to stay long-term.
|
2. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.9 apg
|
One of the three best players in the NBA. How his Achilles injury will affect his free agency is the question as we head into the summer.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg
|
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends at above-average rates for his position. First-time All-Star this season.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
18.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 42.5 3P%
|
Coming off a career season. Could the Pacers’ trade for TJ Warren mean he will be finding a new team this summer?
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 39.5 3P%
|
He surprisingly opted out of his deal with the Kings, but the fact that he did so could mean he had a pre-agreement in place with them to re-sign on a long-term deal.
|
6. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%
|
Can still score when called upon. Maybe not at the high-volume pace of his prime, but he has become a better three-point shooter to make up the difference.
|
7. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
Getting up there in age, but still one of the most consistent 3-and-D players in the NBA.
|
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
Has proven to still be a very able scorer. His issues defensively, with injuries and with conditioning are what hinders his impact and outlook.
|
9. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|
Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. In a bigger role with the Suns, he was able to put up career numbers as a scorer. However, shooting has regressed once again.
|
10. James Ennis
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
Safe wing option who doesn’t do anything particularly well, but sticks around thanks to his athleticism and size.
|
11. Wilson Chandler
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
Veteran forward who might be more important for the locker room at this point than for his on-the-court contributions.
|
12. DeMarre Carroll
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
11.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
Veteran 3-and-D wing who can play some power forward in certain lineups.
|
13. Thabo Sefolosha
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Veteran wing who shot 43.6 percent from three last season.
|
14. Danuel House
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Became a productive 3-and-D wing for Houston this year.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
8.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg
|
He lacks a three-pointer but can face up on offense and defend multiple positions.
|
16. Mario Hezonja
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New York Knicks
8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
Athletic wing who has yet to put it all together in the NBA.
|
17. Stanley Johnson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Struggles mightily on offense but can be an impactful wing defender when locked in.
|
18. Jake Layman
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
Bouncy wing with great size. Held back by poor shooting marks.
|
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|
Explosive wing who doesn’t space the floor.
|
20. Justin Anderson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
3.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Strong, stout wing who has trouble contributing on offense but can defend multiple positions.
|
21. Corey Brewer
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Sacramento Kings
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Veteran wing who can still rack up steals and finish in transition.
|
22. Luc Mbah a Moute
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg
|
Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Missed most of last season with injury.
|
23. Darius Miller
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.2 ppg, 2.1 apg
|
Low-usage but productive 3-and-D wing.
|
24. Luol Deng
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
7.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Got some playing time for Minnesota this season before injuries started to creep in again.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Detroit Pistons
4.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg
|
Hasn’t lived up to the draft potential. Consistently injured.
|
26. JaKarr Sampson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Chicago Bulls
20.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
|
Bouncy wing who has spent the majority of his career in the G League.
|
27. Wesley Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg
|
Defensive-minded wing.
|
28. Wesley Iwundu
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
5.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|
A tough, two-way wing who is developing his 3-and-D skills.
|
29. Troy Williams
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Sacramento Kings
5.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
Slashing small forward who specializes on the defensive end.
|
30. Quincy Pondexter
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
1.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg
|
A series of injuries have unfortunately derailed his once-promising career.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Olimpia Milano
8.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg (EuroLeague)
|
Slasher-type wing who can hit the three-ball, and is reportedly considering an NBA return.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Panathinaikos
3.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|
Role player for one of the best teams in Greece.
|
33. Devin Robinson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|
Bouncy wing hampered by a complete lack of an outside jumper.
|
34. Mitch Creek
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
4.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg
|
A tough wing from Australia who plays hard during his time on the floor.
|
35. Alex Poythress
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Former elite recruit, now a hardworking role player.
|
36. Shabazz Muhammad
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Shanxi Brave Dragons
|
A talented wing who might be best off trying his luck overseas for a few years before attempting another NBA comeback.
Uncategorized, Free Agency, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors
Comments