NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
26.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 spg
Probably the top player in 2018-19 if you factor in regular season and playoffs performances. Raptors have done everything they could to convince him to stay long-term.
2. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.9 apg
One of the three best players in the NBA. How his Achilles injury will affect his free agency is the question as we head into the summer.
3. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 6.9 apg, 40.1 3P%
One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Is there a chance for Boston to retain him, or are the constant rumors tying him to the Nets true?
4. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
25.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.9 apg
For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason.
5. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 spg
A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers isn’t totally ideal, however, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up on a different team this summer.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
21.1 ppg, 7.0 apg, 36.9 3P%
If the Nets land Irving and another max free agent as has been rumored, they would have to renounce D’Angelo Russell’s free-agent rights to do so. Russell will have a crowded market if he does hit unrestricted free agency.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%
One of the best shooters in league history. Will a torn ACL suffered in the last game of the season change his market this summer?
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends at above-average rates for his position. First-time All-Star this season.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 39.7 3P%
After averaging career-highs across the board this season, he couldn’t be going into free agency at a better time.
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
|
11. Nikola Vucevic
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.8 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.8 apg
His numbers this year, across the board, were monstrous, but a porous showing in the playoffs could hurt his stock as a free agent.
12. DeMarcus Cousins
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg
He rushed back from a quad injury to play in the Finals, but might have been better off sitting out, because his poor play in the championship series might hurt his stock heading into free agency.
13. Julius Randle
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
21.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.1 apg
The addition of Zion Williamson probably means Julius Randle will be switching teams for the second summer in a row. He put up huge numbers this season, though, so he won’t find it hard finding his next home.
14. Al Horford
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.2 apg
After opting out, he and the Celtics mutually agreed to part ways this summer. He will have a variety of suitors this offseason.
15. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position. His showing in the playoffs, primarily his outstanding defense, will help elevate his stock as a free agent.
16. Bojan Bogdanovic
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
18.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 42.5 3P%
Coming off a career season. Could the Pacers’ trade for TJ Warren mean he will be finding a new team this summer?
17. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 36.5 3P%
|
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
18. DeAndre Jordan
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 64.1 FG%
Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter as well.
19. Malcolm Brogdon
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.6 ppg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 3P%
Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter.
20. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg
A versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed. One of Denver’s better performers in the playoffs.
21. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 45.5 3P%
Relocated his elite shooting form in a big way this season before seeing his shooting marks plummet in the postseason. Shot over 45 percent from three in the regular season and under 33 percent in the playoffs.
22. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 39.7 3P%
Despite it being his age-34 season, put up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
23. Harrison Barnes
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 39.5 3P%
He surprisingly opted out of his deal with the Kings, but the fact that he did so could mean he had a pre-agreement in place with them to re-sign on a long-term deal.
24. Nikola Mirotic
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 36.5 3P%
An adept floor-spacer from the 4-spot with quick feet on the defensive end. Can be quite streaky with his shot, however, which hurts his value.
25. Marcus Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 37.5 3PT%
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
15.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg
|
Put up crazy numbers per-36 minutes this season at 25.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per 36. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
27. Thaddeus Young
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 spg
|
A hugely impactful contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
28. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%
Can still score when called upon. Maybe not at the high-volume pace of his prime, but he has become a better three-point shooter to make up the difference.
29. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.7 ppg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg
|
Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a somewhat respectable three-point shooter. It seems likely that he’ll be wearing a different jersey next season.
30. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 37.0 3P%
|
Almost out of nowhere, he had moments this year where he resembled his old self. Shot a career-best percentage from three, which helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
31. Al-Farouq Aminu
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg
Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender on the wing.
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them.
33. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg
Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a good finisher out of the pick-and-roll. His problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions. A good showing so far in the playoffs has helped his stock as a free agent.
34. Terrence Ross
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb and score off the dribble.
35. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Numbers took a huge dip this season after returning to a bench role.
36. Elfrid Payton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg
Through injuries, he ended up having a solid season for New Orleans this year, proving that he’s still one of the better distributors in the Association.
37. Patrick Beverley
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game.
38. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg
Getting up there in age, but still one of the most consistent 3-and-D players in the NBA.
39. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.2 ppg, 6.0 apg
Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
40. Jabari Parker
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg
Has proven to still be a very able scorer. His issues defensively, with injuries and with conditioning are what hinders his impact and outlook.
41. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. In a bigger role with the Suns, he was able to put up career numbers as a scorer. However, shooting has regressed once again.
42. Jeremy Lamb
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
15.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Good scorer on the wing who averaged a career-high in points this season.
43. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to improve his defense and rebounding.
44. Tomas Satoransky
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.9 ppg, 5.0 apg
Productive guard whose play picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
45. Thomas Bryant
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Hyper-efficient scorer, primarily around the basket.
46. Robin Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Numbers took a plummet as the Bulls went with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
47. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 8.0 apg
Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. His man-to-man defense really dropped off this year, though.
48. Rodney Hood
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
49. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
50. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Slightly above-average three-point shooter and a good ball-stopper on the wing.
51. Reggie Bullock
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Excellent spot-up shooter, but did not acclimate that well to playing with the Lakers. Still should receive good interest in free agency thanks to his skill set.
52. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg
Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
53. Austin Rivers
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.1 ppg, 2.2 apg
Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
54. Kenneth Faried
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg
Had a career resurgence after joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
55. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 2.0 bpg
Had a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll.
56. Markieff Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Injuries killed him last season. Wasn’t able to get a huge role as a member of the Thunder, so it’s very doubtful he’ll be back there next year.
57. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
58. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
Briefly entered the Nuggets’ rotation this year before ultimately being pulled due to ineffectiveness. It seems like his best days are very much in the past.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|
|
60. Ishmael Smith
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
|
|
61. Dewayne Dedmon
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg
One of the few centers who can protect the paint and knock down threes at an above-average rate. Coming off the two best years of his career as a Hawk.
62. Emmanuel Mudiay
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: New York Knicks
14.8 ppg, 3.9 apg
Improved his production this season and had a career year according to multiple advanced metrics.
63. JaMychal Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Solid scorer and rebounder from the 4-spot who can space the floor from deep, making him a good fit as a modern big man.
64. TJ McConnell
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a half-decent spot starter in the right situation.
65. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Detroit Pistons
10.3 ppg, 37.1 3PT%
Good shooter from the outside who likes to do his damage coming off screens.
66. Cory Joseph
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg
Has mastered the role of backup point guard over the years.
67. Ivica Zubac
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
8.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg
Good at finishing with either hand, good at finishing in traffic and a solid rebounder.
68. Boban Marjanovic
Unrestricted / Center / 7-3 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Not the perfect modern center due to lack of mobility, but he can still put up numbers thanks to his soft touch and overwhelming size on offense.
69. James Ennis
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Safe wing option who doesn’t do anything particularly well, but sticks around thanks to his athleticism and size.
70. Jeremy Lin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.6 ppg, 3.1 apg
Put up all right numbers as a Hawk, but once he got traded to the Raptors, he completely fell out of the rotation. Not the best thing to happen when you’re about to hit free agency.
71. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.9 ppg, 45.0 3PT%
Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch.
72. Alec Burks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Fell out of the rotation for the Kings, which doesn’t exactly speak glowingly to his NBA future.
73. Wilson Chandler
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Veteran forward who might be more important for the locker room at this point than for his on-the-court contributions.
74. Kevon Looney
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Solid big man who has extended his shooting to the midrange. Reliable finisher around the basket.
75. Delon Wright
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
8.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Reliable backup ball-handler who struggles as a three-point shooters but is adept around the rim.
76. DeMarre Carroll
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
11.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Veteran 3-and-D wing who can play some power forward in certain lineups.
77. Mike Scott
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Tough power forward who spaces the floor from the 4-spot.
78. Frank Kaminsky
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Solid ball-handle and outside stroke makes him a matchup problem against other centers on offense.
79. Tyus Jones
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.9 ppg, 4.8 apg
An extremely trustworthy backup lead guard who boasted an elite assist-to-turnover ratio last season. Mediocre outside shot hampers his impact.
80. Nando De Colo
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: CSKA Moscow
14.7 ppg, 3.4 apg (EuroLeague)
One of the best players in Europe over the last few seasons. Can get his own shot and create for others very well.
81. Jared Dudley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
4.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Veteran presence who can knock down triples and is a tenacious, pesky defender.
82. Thabo Sefolosha
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Veteran wing who shot 43.6 percent from three last season.
83. Maxi Kleber
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Floor-spacing, rim-protecting center who could be ready for a bigger role next season.
84. Mike Muscala
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg
A career 36.5 percent shooter from three, which makes him relatively unique for a center.
85. Carmelo Anthony
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg
If he’s willing to take a secondary role, he could be a productive piece on a good team. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to take that role quite yet.
86. Justin Holiday
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Athletic wing who racks up steals and is a decent threat from three-point range.
87. Jose Juan Barea
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.9 ppg, 5.6 apg
A still productive backup guard, but one coming off a brutal Achilles injury.
88. Quinn Cook
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
An elite outside shooter who has blossomed into a serviceable reserve point guard.
89. Daniel Theis
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Undersized but bouncy big man; can block shots, as well as step outside and knock down threes.
90. Lance Stephenson
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Jack of all trades, master of none. Though he can defend, distribute, create his own shot and spot up from deep, he doesn’t do any of those things at an elite level.
91. Anthony Tolliver
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
5.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg
A vet stretch-4 who plays his role well.
92. Pau Gasol
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Now in the tail end of his career, he could be a good option for teams in need of a positive influence on the locker room.
93. Sam Dekker
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washinigton Wizards
6.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Athletic wing who gets after it on defense but struggles mightily on offense.
94. Danuel House
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Became a productive 3-and-D wing for Houston this year.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
8.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg
|
|
96. Mario Hezonja
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New York Knicks
8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Athletic wing who has yet to put it all together in the NBA.
97. Nenê
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Houston Rockets
3.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg
An experienced end-of-bench big man.
98. David Nwaba
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
6.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Defensive-minded wing with a poor jump shot.
99. Joakim Noah
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Experienced a career resurgence with Memphis this year, displaying impactful two-way play off the bench.
100. Jonas Jerebko
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Acquitted himself nicely playing for a contender last season. Shooting nearly 39 percent from three over the last two years.
101. Alex Caruso
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 3.1 apg
Shot 48 percent from three last season and showed good scoring bounce off the bounce.
102. Noah Vonleh
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
8.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg
Coming off a breakout year with the Knicks and still just 23.
103. Richaun Holmes
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
8.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg
Athletic center who excels on the offensive glass and out of the pick-and-roll.
104. Trey Lyles
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg
A skilled big who can make a big impact on offense when his three-point shot is falling. Last year it wasn’t so he fell out of the rotation.
105. Vince Carter
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
7.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Heading into the final year of his career, it’ll be interesting to see where he spends his last days in the NBA. He put up decent numbers last year, including from deep, so he could help out a playoff-caliber club.
106. Rodney McGruder
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Keeps it simple offensively. Pesters opponents defensively and has a knack for coming up with loose balls.
107. Garrett Temple
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Reliable wing. Plays hard on both ends. Above-average stroke from three.
108. Iman Shumpert
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
He’s athletic and has championship experience, making him an interesting option for wing-needy teams.
109. Nik Stauskas
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
5.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg
A career 35.3 percent three-point shooter, he hasn’t lived up to the sharpshooter label he had coming out of college.
110. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
3.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Veteran backup-center option.
111. Omri Casspi
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
6.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg
If he weren’t constantly injured, he would be more sought-after as a reliable role player.
112. Gerald Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Streaky bench scorer who can go for 20 or go scoreless on any given night.
113. Stanley Johnson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Struggles mightily on offense but can be an impactful wing defender when locked in.
114. Jake Layman
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Bouncy wing with great size. Held back by poor shooting marks.
115. Jamal Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Phoenix Suns
7.9 ppg, 3.6 apg
He’s not in his prime, but he can still get buckets off the bench.
116. Zaza Pachulia
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Detroit Pistons
3.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg
Rugged center who likes to get after it on the glass.
117. Jordan Bell
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
3.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Hasn’t developed any sort of scoring touch from outside of the paint, but can black shots and provide energy on defense.
118. Marcin Gortat
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Great screen-setter and still a decent finisher out of the pick-and-roll.
119. Dorian Finney-Smith
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
Explosive wing who doesn’t space the floor.
120. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Showed that he can still score out of the low post during his stint with the Sixers.
121. Salah Mejri
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
3.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Adept rim-protecter off the bench.
122. Jodie Meeks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Toronto Raptors
6.4 ppg, 1.5 apg
Hit 44.4 percent of his triples with the Raptors, proving that he can still stroke the basketball for contenders.
123. Jerian Grant
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.2 ppg, 2.6 apg
Solid defender and outside shooter last season.
124. Kyle O’Quinn
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
Had trouble getting playing time with the Pacers due to the team’s stacked frontcourt. Performed well when called upon thanks to his defensive toughness and soft touch on offense.
125. Jerryd Bayless
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.1 ppg, 3.5 apg
Veteran ball-handler who can be trusted to lead second units.
126. Shabazz Napier
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.4 ppg, 2.6 apg
Good ball-handler who can run second-unit offenses.
127. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Solid scorer who doesn’t contribute much on the defensive end.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.8 ppg, 2.5 apg
|
|
129. Justin Anderson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
3.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Strong, stout wing who has trouble contributing on offense but can defend multiple positions.
130. Ryan Arcidiacono
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.7 ppg, 3.3 apg
Solid playmaker with a nice outside stroke.
131. Corey Brewer
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Sacramento Kings
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Veteran wing who can still rack up steals and finish in transition.
132. Luc Mbah a Moute
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Missed most of last season with injury.
133. Troy Daniels
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Phoenix Suns
6.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Great outside shooter who doesn’t provide much else.
134. Devin Harris
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.3 ppg, 1.8 apg
Trustworthy backup point guard whose shooting marks fell off a cliff in 2018-19.
135. Tyson Chandler
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
3.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Doesn’t have the bounce he once had, but still great at tapping out loose balls for offensive rebounds.
136. Kosta Koufos
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
3.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Solid contributor at center for teams needing another bench big.
137. Dante Cunningham
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
3.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Experienced backup power forward.
138. Shane Larkin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Anadolu Efes
12.5 ppg, 3.1 apg (EuroLeague)
Went back to Europe and lit things up, scoring from all three levels and distributing the basketball extremely well. Looks primed for an NBA return.
139. Darius Miller
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.2 ppg, 2.1 apg
Low-usage but productive 3-and-D wing.
140. Raymond Felton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg
Third-string point guard option at best in this point of his career.
141. Shelvin Mack
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
7.5 ppg, 3.2 apg
Can run a second-unit offense and hit triples relatively consistently.
142. Ekpe Udoh
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg
Found playing time hard to come by behind Rudy Gobert. Reportedly has huge offers to return to Europe.
143. Milos Teodosic
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
3.2 ppg, 2.1 apg
Unlikely to return to the NBA after failing to make an impact with the Los Angeles Clippers and returning to Europe.
144. Luol Deng
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
7.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Got some playing time for Minnesota this season before injuries started to creep in again.
145. Glenn Robinson III
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Detroit Pistons
4.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Hasn’t lived up to the draft potential. Consistently injured.
146. Tim Frazier
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.3 ppg, 4.2 apg
Can shoot the basketball and adequately run an offense.
147. Cheick Diallo
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Bouncy backup big man with good shot-blocking instincts.
148. Khem Birch
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Underrated backup center who plays with lots of energy on both ends.
149. JaKarr Sampson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Chicago Bulls
20.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg
Bouncy wing who has spent the majority of his career in the G League.
150. Alex Abrines
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg
Shooting guard with soft touch from the outside. Parted ways with the Thunder under mysterious circumstances last season.
151. Wayne Selden
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Smooth bucket-getting scorer who doesn’t contribute anything on defense.
152. Ian Clark
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.7 ppg, 1.6 apg
His main skill is supposed to be shooting but he’s only hit 32.2 percent of his threes over the last two years.
153. Brad Wanamaker
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
3.9 ppg, 1.6 apg
After failing to make much of an impact in the NBA, a return to Europe, where he was an elite player, could be in the cards.
154. Patrick McCaw
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Has yet to find a legit role in the NBA, despite being part of a championship team every year he’s been in the NBA.
155. Jose Calderon
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
2.3 ppg, 2.3 apg
One of the greatest European guards ever, his time in the NBA could be coming to an end soon.
156. Wesley Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg
Defensive-minded wing.
157. Furkan Korkmaz
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Hasn’t hit threes consistently enough yet in the NBA, and might not be athletic enough to defend at a passable level.
158. Gustavo Ayon
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Real Madrid
8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg
One of the most reliable big men in Europe.
159. Isaiah Canaan
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.0 ppg, 2.8 apg
Streaky shooter who can provide some scoring off the bench.
160. Jimmer Fredette
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Phoenix Suns
3.7 ppg, 1.3 apg
Made his NBA return after years of dominating in China. Didn’t find it as easy dominating in the NBA, though.
161. Quincy Acy
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
1.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Lacks the skill-set of the modern NBA big man. Tenacious rebounder.
162. John Jenkins
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York Knicks
4.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg
Good shooter backed by a pretty jumper.
163. Chasson Randle
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Washington Wizards
5.5 ppg, 2.0 apg
Athletic ball-handler best-suited for deep bench duties.
164. MarShon Brooks
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Guangdong Southern Tigers
Carved out a nice career in China.
165. Wesley Iwundu
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
5.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg
A tough, two-way wing who is developing his 3-and-D skills.
166. Cameron Payne
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
6.3 ppg, 2.7 apg
Has not developed like his status as a former lottery pick would suggest. Could be Euro- or China-bound.
167. Luke Kornet
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: New York Knicks
7.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Has some upside thanks to fitting the floor-spacing, shot-blocking big man mold.
168. Troy Williams
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Sacramento Kings
5.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Slashing small forward who specializes on the defensive end.
169. Donatas Motiejunas
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
Signed with the Spurs after spending time in China. Failed to crack their rotation.
170. Tyler Dorsey
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
6.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Athletic 2-guard who likes to get buckets but not to create for others.
171. Henry Ellenson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Heralded as a stretch-4 coming out of college, but has shot under 36 percent on threes since reaching the NBA.
172. Nick Young
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
2.3 ppg, 0.5 apg
Can still do some scoring off the bench, but that’s about it.
173. Tyler Zeller
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg
A center who plays hard and sets good screens but lacks the skills for the modern NBA big.
174. Ben McLemore
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Sacramento Kings
3.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg
A former Top-10 pick who seems to have lost all confidence. A stint overseas at this point in his career could do him some good.
175. Quincy Pondexter
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
1.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg
A series of injuries have unfortunately derailed his once-promising career.
176. Mindaugas Kuzminskas
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Olimpia Milano
8.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg (EuroLeague)
Slasher-type wing who can hit the three-ball, and is reportedly considering an NBA return.
177. Derrick Williams
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Bayern Munich
13.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Athletic power forward who was one of the better players in EuroLeague last season.
178. Ron Baker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Washington Wizards
0.9 ppg, 1.0 apg
Another candidate to head overseas this summer.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Panathinaikos
3.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg
Role player for one of the best teams in Greece.
180. Jordan Crawford
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Sichuan Blue Whales
Shoot-first guard who is playing in China after a decent NBA career.
181. Kevin Seraphin
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Barcelona
8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg (EuroLeague)
After years in the NBA as a backup big man, he has gone on to Europe to make a similar impact.
182. Chris Singleton
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Barcelona
8.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Former first-round pick of the Washington Wizards. Having a respectable career in high-level Europe, and could be a candidate for NBA return thanks to translatable 3-and-D skills.
183. Zach Randolph
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
Didn’t play last season, retirement could be next for the Grizzlies legend.
184. Johnathan Williams
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Showed some potential on the Lakers as a high-energy bench big.
185. Andrew Nicholson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Fujian Sturgeons
The Canadian big man has found some success in China over the last few years. Still just 29, an eventual return to the NBA can’t be ruled out.
186. Briante Weber
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Olympiacos
11.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg (EuroLeague)
The tenacious point guard played well in Europe, though his stint there didn’t last very long.
187. Isaiah Briscoe
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
3.5 ppg, 2.2 apg
Tough ball-handler with defensive tenacity.
188. Ty Lawson
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Shandong Golden Stars
Had a surprising showing in the playoffs for the Wizards a couple of years ago, but has since returned to China.
189. Alan Williams
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
3.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Gets after it on the glass and is a good finisher around the rim.
190. Damion Lee
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg
Can get hot as a scorer and do some damage off the bench.
191. Brandon Paul
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Zhejiang Golden Bulls
Former Spur who has found his niche playing overseas.
192. Johnathan Motley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Good face-up scorer from the 4-spot.
193. Norris Cole
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Sidigas Avellino
16.3 ppg, 6.1 apg (Serie A)
Two-time NBA champion from his time with the Heat, he is now excelling and winning titles in Europe.
194. Udonis Haslem
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
2.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Miami Heat legend who is seriously considering retirement.
195. Devin Robinson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Bouncy wing hampered by a complete lack of an outside jumper.
196. Mitch Creek
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
4.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg
A tough wing from Australia who plays hard during his time on the floor.
197. PJ Dozier
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Boston Celtics
3.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Long-term developmental project.
198. Alex Poythress
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Former elite recruit, now a hardworking role player.
199. Shabazz Muhammad
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Shanxi Brave Dragons
|
A talented wing who might be best off trying his luck overseas for a few years before attempting another NBA comeback.
