USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

June 21, 2019- by

By: |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
26.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 1.8 spg

Probably the top player in 2018-19 if you factor in regular season and playoffs performances. Raptors have done everything they could to convince him to stay long-term.
Agent: Dennis Robertson
2018/19 Earnings: $23,114,066
Career Earnings: $60,899,944
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.9 apg

One of the three best players in the NBA. How his Achilles injury will affect his free agency is the question as we head into the summer.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2018/19 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $157,183,333
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 6.9 apg, 40.1 3P%

One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Is there a chance for Boston to retain him, or are the constant rumors tying him to the Nets true?
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,189
Career Earnings: $75,108,436
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
25.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.9 apg

For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,199,401
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.9 spg

A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers isn’t totally ideal, however, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up on a different team this summer.
Agent: Bernie Lee
2018/19 Earnings: $19,841,627
Career Earnings: $60,025,227
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
21.1 ppg, 7.0 apg, 36.9 3P%

If the Nets land Irving and another max free agent as has been rumored, they would have to renounce D’Angelo Russell’s free-agent rights to do so. Russell will have a crowded market if he does hit unrestricted free agency.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $7,019,698
Career Earnings: $15,998,280
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%

One of the best shooters in league history. Will a torn ACL suffered in the last game of the season change his market this summer?
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $18,988,725
Career Earnings: $59,318,274
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
18.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.3 apg

One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends at above-average rates for his position. First-time All-Star this season.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,177,719
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 39.7 3P%

After averaging career-highs across the board this season, he couldn’t be going into free agency at a better time.
Agent: Torrel Harris
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,749,880
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
Agent: Janis Porzingis
2018/19 Earnings: $5,697,054
Career Earnings: $12,953,040
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.8 ppg, 12.0 rpg, 3.8 apg

His numbers this year, across the board, were monstrous, but a porous showing in the playoffs could hurt his stock as a free agent.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $12,750,000
Career Earnings: $42,838,639
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
16.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg

He rushed back from a quad injury to play in the Finals, but might have been better off sitting out, because his poor play in the championship series might hurt his stock heading into free agency.
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2018/19 Earnings: $5,337,000
Career Earnings: $80,711,986
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
21.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.1 apg

The addition of Zion Williamson probably means Julius Randle will be switching teams for the second summer in a row. He put up huge numbers this season, though, so he won’t find it hard finding his next home. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,641,000
Career Earnings: $13,545,962
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.2 apg

After opting out, he and the Celtics mutually agreed to part ways this summer. He will have a variety of suitors this offseason.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $28,928,710
Career Earnings: $129,458,059
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
13.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 4.4 apg

His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position. His showing in the playoffs, primarily his outstanding defense, will help elevate his stock as a free agent.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $24,119,025
Career Earnings: $128,292,718
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
18.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 42.5 3P%

Coming off a career season. Could the Pacers’ trade for TJ Warren mean he will be finding a new team this summer?
Agent: Jason Ranne
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $21,091,796
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 36.5 3P%

One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $3,382,000
Career Earnings: $117,423,487
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 64.1 FG%

Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter as well.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,897,200
Career Earnings: $106,710,175
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.6 ppg, 3.2 apg, 42.6 3P%

Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter. 
Agent: Danielle Cantor
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $2,237,611
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.2 spg

A versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed. One of Denver’s better performers in the playoffs.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2018/19 Earnings: $29,230,769
Career Earnings: $121,314,973
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
10.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 45.5 3P%

Relocated his elite shooting form in a big way this season before seeing his shooting marks plummet in the postseason. Shot over 45 percent from three in the regular season and under 33 percent in the playoffs.
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 39.7 3P%

Despite it being his age-34 season, put up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $78,516,715
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
16.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 39.5 3P%

He surprisingly opted out of his deal with the Kings, but the fact that he did so could mean he had a pre-agreement in place with them to re-sign on a long-term deal.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $24,107,258
Career Earnings: $57,874,032
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.2 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 36.5 3P%

An adept floor-spacer from the 4-spot with quick feet on the defensive end. Can be quite streaky with his shot, however, which hurts his value.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,131,175
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
13.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 37.5 3PT%

Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,375,000
Career Earnings: $22,928,419
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
15.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Put up crazy numbers per-36 minutes this season at 25.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per 36. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $16,539,326
Career Earnings: $45,082,618
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.5 spg

A hugely impactful contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $13,764,045
Career Earnings: $81,810,523
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
13.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 40.2 3P%

Can still score when called upon. Maybe not at the high-volume pace of his prime, but he has become a better three-point shooter to make up the difference.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $10,087,200
Career Earnings: $124,025,870
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.7 ppg, 6.1 apg, 1.3 spg

Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a somewhat respectable three-point shooter. It seems likely that he’ll be wearing a different jersey next season.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,216,408
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 37.0 3P%

Almost out of nowhere, he had moments this year where he resembled his old self. Shot a career-best percentage from three, which helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,176,260
Career Earnings: $120,415,866
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg

Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender on the wing.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $6,957,105
Career Earnings: $35,502,591
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
11.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $4,696,874
Career Earnings: $15,350,475
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
13.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg

Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a good finisher out of the pick-and-roll. His problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions. A good showing so far in the playoffs has helped his stock as a free agent.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $19,264,603
Career Earnings: $74,898,362
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
15.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb and score off the dribble.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $42,589,837
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Numbers took a huge dip this season after returning to a bench role.
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $3,050,389
Career Earnings: $5,719,320
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
10.6 ppg, 7.6 apg

Through injuries, he ended up having a solid season for New Orleans this year, proving that he’s still one of the better distributors in the Association.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $3,849,500
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,027,028
Career Earnings: $20,774,362
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Getting up there in age, but still one of the most consistent 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,995,477
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.2 ppg, 6.0 apg

Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,059,051
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Has proven to still be a very able scorer. His issues defensively, with injuries and with conditioning are what hinders his impact and outlook.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,239,712
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
15.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. In a bigger role with the Suns, he was able to put up career numbers as a scorer. However, shooting has regressed once again.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,208,630
Career Earnings: $6,019,920
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
15.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Good scorer on the wing who averaged a career-high in points this season.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $30,367,716
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to improve his defense and rebounding.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,494,346
Career Earnings: $4,361,160
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.9 ppg, 5.0 apg

Productive guard whose play picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $3,129,187
Career Earnings: $9,000,000
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
10.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Hyper-efficient scorer, primarily around the basket.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $2,193,857
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Numbers took a plummet as the Bulls went with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $14,357,750
Career Earnings: $78,484,389
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 8.0 apg

Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. His man-to-man defense really dropped off this year, though.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $88,622,794
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
11.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $3,472,887
Career Earnings: $9,905,071
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $52,275,668
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Slightly above-average three-point shooter and a good ball-stopper on the wing.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $19,360,228
Career Earnings: $18,622,513
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Excellent spot-up shooter, but did not acclimate that well to playing with the Lakers. Still should receive good interest in free agency thanks to his skill set.
Agent: David Bauman
2018/19 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $10,857,804
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
5.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $34,370,640
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.1 ppg, 2.2 apg

Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2018/19 Earnings: $13,155,324
Career Earnings: $45,603,036
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
10.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Had a career resurgence after joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2018/19 Earnings: $14,242,782
Career Earnings: $56,855,817
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 2.0 bpg

Had a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $57,657,268
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Injuries killed him last season. Wasn’t able to get a huge role as a member of the Thunder, so it’s very doubtful he’ll be back there next year.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $9,173,294
Career Earnings: $32,031,329
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $75,564,856
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

Briefly entered the Nuggets’ rotation this year before ultimately being pulled due to ineffectiveness. It seems like his best days are very much in the past.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $2,029,463
Career Earnings: $30,175,846
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
11.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Solid defender and merely a decent shooter from the 2-guard spot. Should have thrived next to LeBron, but he was never able to put it all together as a Laker.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,741,533
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Detroit Pistons
8.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

Lightning quick floor general who can get to whatever spot he wants to on the floor. His struggles as an outside shooter really hurt his potential impact.
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2018/19 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $23,863,089
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg

One of the few centers who can protect the paint and knock down threes at an above-average rate. Coming off the two best years of his career as a Hawk.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2018/19 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $18,359,762
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: New York Knicks
14.8 ppg, 3.9 apg

Improved his production this season and had a career year according to multiple advanced metrics.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $4,294,479
Career Earnings: $56,855,817
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Solid scorer and rebounder from the 4-spot who can space the floor from deep, making him a good fit as a modern big man.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2018/19 Earnings: $8,066,667
Career Earnings: $21,329,811
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.4 ppg, 3.4 apg

His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a half-decent spot starter in the right situation.
Agent: Chris Emens
2018/19 Earnings: $1,600,520
Career Earnings: $4,471,631
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Detroit Pistons
10.3 ppg, 37.1 3PT%

Good shooter from the outside who likes to do his damage coming off screens.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $8,653,076
Career Earnings: $33,880,903
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg

Has mastered the role of backup point guard over the years.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $7,945,000
Career Earnings: $34,867,660
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
8.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg

Good at finishing with either hand, good at finishing in traffic and a solid rebounder.
Agent: Misko Raznatovic
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $3,892,518
Unrestricted / Center / 7-3 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Not the perfect modern center due to lack of mobility, but he can still put up numbers thanks to his soft touch and overwhelming size on offense.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $9,490,740
Career Earnings: $22,200,000
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Safe wing option who doesn’t do anything particularly well, but sticks around thanks to his athleticism and size.
Agent: Scott Nichols
2018/19 Earnings: $1,621,415
Career Earnings: $8,974,784
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.6 ppg, 3.1 apg

Put up all right numbers as a Hawk, but once he got traded to the Raptors, he completely fell out of the rotation. Not the best thing to happen when you’re about to hit free agency.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $12,516,746
Career Earnings: $67,002,087
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.9 ppg, 45.0 3PT%

Solid scorer who has the patented Curry shooting touch.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $2,795,000
Career Earnings: $10,013,799
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Sacramento Kings
8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Fell out of the rotation for the Kings, which doesn’t exactly speak glowingly to his NBA future.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $11,536,515
Career Earnings: $50,973,531
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Veteran forward who might be more important for the locker room at this point than for his on-the-court contributions.
Agent: Sam Permut
2018/19 Earnings: $12,800,562
Career Earnings: $75,623,774
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Solid big man who has extended his shooting to the midrange. Reliable finisher around the basket.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $1,567,007
Career Earnings: $5,353,189
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
8.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Reliable backup ball-handler who struggles as a three-point shooters but is adept around the rim.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $2,536,898
Career Earnings: $10,904,113
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
11.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Veteran 3-and-D wing who can play some power forward in certain lineups.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $15,400,000
Career Earnings: $66,729,723
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Tough power forward who spaces the floor from the 4-spot.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $4,320,500
Career Earnings: $17,292,514
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
8.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg

Solid ball-handle and outside stroke makes him a matchup problem against other centers on offense.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2018/19 Earnings: $3,627,842
Career Earnings: $16,303,627
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.9 ppg, 4.8 apg

An extremely trustworthy backup lead guard who boasted an elite assist-to-turnover ratio last season. Mediocre outside shot hampers his impact.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $2,444,052
Career Earnings: $10,110,400
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: CSKA Moscow
14.7 ppg, 3.4 apg (EuroLeague)

One of the best players in Europe over the last few seasons. Can get his own shot and create for others very well.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $2,780,000
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
4.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Veteran presence who can knock down triples and is a tenacious, pesky defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $9,530,000
Career Earnings: $56,363,760
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Utah Jazz
3.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Veteran wing who shot 43.6 percent from three last season.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2018/19 Earnings: $5,250,000
Career Earnings: $4,081,326
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Floor-spacing, rim-protecting center who could be ready for a bigger role next season.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,012,377
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg

A career 36.5 percent shooter from three, which makes him relatively unique for a center.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $12,940,925
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg

If he’s willing to take a secondary role, he could be a productive piece on a good team. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to take that role quite yet.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $27,928,140
Career Earnings: $246,781,142
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
10.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Athletic wing who racks up steals and is a decent threat from three-point range.
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2018/19 Earnings: $4,500,000
Career Earnings: $11,826,814
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.9 ppg, 5.6 apg

A still productive backup guard, but one coming off a brutal Achilles injury.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2018/19 Earnings: $3,710,850
Career Earnings: $39,235,350
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg

An elite outside shooter who has blossomed into a serviceable reserve point guard.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $3,727,863
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
5.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Undersized but bouncy big man; can block shots, as well as step outside and knock down threes.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,012,343
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
7.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Jack of all trades, master of none. Though he can defend, distribute, create his own shot and spot up from deep, he doesn’t do any of those things at an elite level.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $30,820,574
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
5.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg

A vet stretch-4 who plays his role well.
Agent: Larry Fox
2018/19 Earnings: $5,750,000
Career Earnings: $31,681,489
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
3.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Now in the tail end of his career, he could be a good option for teams in need of a positive influence on the locker room.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $17,133,285
Career Earnings: $220,527,082
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washinigton Wizards
6.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Athletic wing who gets after it on defense but struggles mightily on offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,760,094
Career Earnings: $11,838,230
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Became a productive 3-and-D wing for Houston this year.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $247,827
Career Earnings: $2,776,053
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
8.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg

He lacks a three-pointer but can face up on offense and defend multiple positions. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $2,470,356
Career Earnings: $6,672,819
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New York Knicks
8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Athletic wing who has yet to put it all together in the NBA.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2018/19 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $18,229,640
97. Nenê
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Houston Rockets
3.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg

An experienced end-of-bench big man.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,651,480
Career Earnings: $134,064,384
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
6.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Defensive-minded wing with a poor jump shot.
Agent: Charles Briscoe
2018/19 Earnings: $1,512,601
Career Earnings: $4,853,430
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg

Experienced a career resurgence with Memphis this year, displaying impactful two-way play off the bench.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $20,261,172
Career Earnings: $129,631,473
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Acquitted himself nicely playing for a contender last season. Shooting nearly 39 percent from three over the last two years.
Agent: Mike Kneisley
2018/19 Earnings: $2,165,481
Career Earnings: $34,517,994
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
9.2 ppg, 3.1 apg

Shot 48 percent from three last season and showed good scoring bounce off the bounce.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $1,493,842
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
8.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg

Coming off a breakout year with the Knicks and still just 23.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $1,621,415
Career Earnings: $13,039,928
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Phoenix Suns
8.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg

Athletic center who excels on the offensive glass and out of the pick-and-roll.
Agent: Pedro Power
2018/19 Earnings: $1,600,520
Career Earnings: $5,171,902
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Denver Nuggets
8.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg

A skilled big who can make a big impact on offense when his three-point shot is falling. Last year it wasn’t so he fell out of the rotation.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $3,364,249
Career Earnings: $14,871,714
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
7.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Heading into the final year of his career, it’ll be interesting to see where he spends his last days in the NBA. He put up decent numbers last year, including from deep, so he could help out a playoff-caliber club.
Agent: Kurt Schoeppler
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $169,481,518
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Keeps it simple offensively. Pesters opponents defensively and has a knack for coming up with loose balls.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $3,401,033
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Reliable wing. Plays hard on both ends. Above-average stroke from three.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $28,026,925
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

He’s athletic and has championship experience, making him an interesting option for wing-needy teams.
Agent: Steve McCaskill
2018/19 Earnings: $11,011,234
Career Earnings: $47,212,296
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
5.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg

A career 35.3 percent three-point shooter, he hasn’t lived up to the sharpshooter label he had coming out of college.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,161,886
Career Earnings: $14,508,250
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
3.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Veteran backup-center option.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $78,383,687
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
6.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg

If he weren’t constantly injured, he would be more sought-after as a reliable role player.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $2,176,260
Career Earnings: $18,058,631
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Streaky bench scorer who can go for 20 or go scoreless on any given night.
Agent: James Dunleavy
2018/19 Earnings: $1,512,601
Career Earnings: $22,368,179
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Struggles mightily on offense but can be an impactful wing defender when locked in.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,940,401
Career Earnings: $17,335,707
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
7.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Bouncy wing with great size. Held back by poor shooting marks.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $5,388,751
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Phoenix Suns
7.9 ppg, 3.6 apg

He’s not in his prime, but he can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $4,698,113
Career Earnings: $122,297,774
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Detroit Pistons
3.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Rugged center who likes to get after it on the glass.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $59,429,635
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
3.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Hasn’t developed any sort of scoring touch from outside of the paint, but can black shots and provide energy on defense.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,012,377
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Great screen-setter and still a decent finisher out of the pick-and-roll.
Agent: Todd Ramasar
2018/19 Earnings: $13,565,218
Career Earnings: $93,766,877
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg

Explosive wing who doesn’t space the floor.
Agent: Frank Catapano
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $5,332,222
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Showed that he can still score out of the low post during his stint with the Sixers.
Agent: David Falk
2018/19 Earnings: $2,410,167
Career Earnings: $76,814,094
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
3.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Adept rim-protecter off the bench.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,098,196
Career Earnings: $3,402,300
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Toronto Raptors
6.4 ppg, 1.5 apg

Hit 44.4 percent of his triples with the Raptors, proving that he can still stroke the basketball for contenders.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $3,774,176
Career Earnings: $30,855,708
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.2 ppg, 2.6 apg

Solid defender and outside shooter last season.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $2,639,313
Career Earnings: $11,332,216
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Indiana Pacers
3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Had trouble getting playing time with the Pacers due to the team’s stacked frontcourt. Performed well when called upon thanks to his defensive toughness and soft touch on offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $18,698,237
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.1 ppg, 3.5 apg

Veteran ball-handler who can be trusted to lead second units.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,575,916
Career Earnings: $48,012,904
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.4 ppg, 2.6 apg

Good ball-handler who can run second-unit offenses.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2018/19 Earnings: $1,942,422
Career Earnings: $10,032,283
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Solid scorer who doesn’t contribute much on the defensive end.
Agent: Derrick Powell
2018/19 Earnings: $3,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,890,969
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.8 ppg, 2.5 apg

Carved out a role as backup point guard for a playoff team last year.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $1,468,082
Career Earnings: $14,251,609
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
3.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Strong, stout wing who has trouble contributing on offense but can defend multiple positions.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,516,047
Career Earnings: $10,684,273
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.7 ppg, 3.3 apg

Solid playmaker with a nice outside stroke.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $1,349,383
Career Earnings: $3,242,869
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Sacramento Kings
4.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Veteran wing who can still rack up steals and finish in transition.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $2,559,925
Career Earnings: $55,329,916
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
5.0 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Doesn’t get much credit, but a do-the-dirty-work player who you ultimately want on your side. Missed most of last season with injury.
Agent: Francois Nyam
2018/19 Earnings: $4,320,500
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Phoenix Suns
6.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Great outside shooter who doesn’t provide much else.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $3,258,539
Career Earnings: $11,922,355
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
6.3 ppg, 1.8 apg

Trustworthy backup point guard whose shooting marks fell off a cliff in 2018-19.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $74,241,850
Unrestricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
3.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Doesn’t have the bounce he once had, but still great at tapping out loose balls for offensive rebounds.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $13,585,000
Career Earnings: $185,171,645
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
3.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Solid contributor at center for teams needing another bench big.
Agent: Mark Termini
2018/19 Earnings: $8,739,500
Career Earnings: $47,294,784
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
3.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Experienced backup power forward.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $2,487,000
Career Earnings: $18,546,731
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Anadolu Efes
12.5 ppg, 3.1 apg (EuroLeague)

Went back to Europe and lit things up, scoring from all three levels and distributing the basketball extremely well. Looks primed for an NBA return.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.2 ppg, 2.1 apg

Low-usage but productive 3-and-D wing.
Agent: Mike Kneisley
2018/19 Earnings: $2,205,000
Career Earnings: $5,967,476
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
4.3 ppg, 1.6 apg

Third-string point guard option at best in this point of his career.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $53,053,160
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
7.5 ppg, 3.2 apg

Can run a second-unit offense and hit triples relatively consistently. 
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2018/19 Earnings: $2,512,601
Career Earnings: $17,890,720
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
2.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg

Found playing time hard to come by behind Rudy Gobert. Reportedly has huge offers to return to Europe.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2018/19 Earnings: $3,360,000
Career Earnings: $21,252,593
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
3.2 ppg, 2.1 apg

Unlikely to return to the NBA after failing to make an impact with the Los Angeles Clippers and returning to Europe.
Agent: Nick Lotsos
2018/19 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
7.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Got some playing time for Minnesota this season before injuries started to creep in again.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $16,747,954
Career Earnings: $156,056,673
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Detroit Pistons
4.2 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Hasn’t lived up to the draft potential. Consistently injured.
Agent: Mike Naiditch
2018/19 Earnings: $4,075,000
Career Earnings: $12,535,891
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
5.3 ppg, 4.2 apg

Can shoot the basketball and adequately run an offense.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $1,832,107
Career Earnings: $7,021,753
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Bouncy backup big man with good shot-blocking instincts.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $5,332,222
Restricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
4.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Underrated backup center who plays with lots of energy on both ends.
Agent: Mike George
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,062,377
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Chicago Bulls
20.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg

Bouncy wing who has spent the majority of his career in the G League.
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $85,457
Career Earnings: $854,356
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
5.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg

Shooting guard with soft touch from the outside. Parted ways with the Thunder under mysterious circumstances last season.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2018/19 Earnings: $3,667,645
Career Earnings: $15,294,947
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Smooth bucket-getting scorer who doesn’t contribute anything on defense.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $4,903,838
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
6.7 ppg, 1.6 apg

His main skill is supposed to be shooting but he’s only hit 32.2 percent of his threes over the last two years.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $1,757,429
Career Earnings: $6,604,293
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
3.9 ppg, 1.6 apg

After failing to make much of an impact in the NBA, a return to Europe, where he was an elite player, could be in the cards.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $838,464
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
2.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg

Has yet to find a legit role in the NBA, despite being part of a championship team every year he’s been in the NBA.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $964,104
Career Earnings: $4,784,308
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Detroit Pistons
2.3 ppg, 2.3 apg

One of the greatest European guards ever, his time in the NBA could be coming to an end soon.
Agent: Paco Lopez
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $84,201,469
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
3.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Defensive-minded wing.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $6,134,000
Career Earnings: $31,878,131
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
5.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Hasn’t hit threes consistently enough yet in the NBA, and might not be athletic enough to defend at a passable level.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $1,740,000
Career Earnings: $3,205,920
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Real Madrid
8.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg

One of the most reliable big men in Europe.
Agent: Emilio Duran
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
6.0 ppg, 2.8 apg

Streaky shooter who can provide some scoring off the bench.
Agent: Reggie Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $744,671
Career Earnings: $5,332,529
Team Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Phoenix Suns
3.7 ppg, 1.3 apg

Made his NBA return after years of dominating in China. Didn’t find it as easy dominating in the NBA, though.
Agent: Chris Emens
2018/19 Earnings: $198,579
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
1.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Lacks the skill-set of the modern NBA big man. Tenacious rebounder.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2018/19 Earnings: $213,948
Career Earnings: $8,238,644
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: New York Knicks
4.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg

Good shooter backed by a pretty jumper.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $585,809
Career Earnings: $8,587,632
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Washington Wizards
5.5 ppg, 2.0 apg

Athletic ball-handler best-suited for deep bench duties.
Agent: Darrell Comer
2018/19 Earnings: $975,824
Career Earnings: $3,350,729
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Guangdong Southern Tigers

Carved out a nice career in China.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2018/19 Earnings: $1,656,092
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
5.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg

A tough, two-way wing who is developing his 3-and-D skills.
Agent: Austin Walton
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $4,046,762
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
6.3 ppg, 2.7 apg

Has not developed like his status as a former lottery pick would suggest. Could be Euro- or China-bound.
Agent: Travis King
2018/19 Earnings: $3,440,356
Career Earnings: $9,777,797
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Team: New York Knicks
7.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Has some upside thanks to fitting the floor-spacing, shot-blocking big man mold.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $1,619,260
Career Earnings: $3,643,335
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Sacramento Kings
5.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Slashing small forward who specializes on the defensive end.
Agent: Stephen Pina
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $4,217,848
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

Signed with the Spurs after spending time in China. Failed to crack their rotation.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2018/19 Earnings: $99,289
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
6.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg

Athletic 2-guard who likes to get buckets but not to create for others.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $3,938,808
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Heralded as a stretch-4 coming out of college, but has shot under 36 percent on threes since reaching the NBA.
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $2,199,311
Career Earnings: $7,415,046
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Denver Nuggets
2.3 ppg, 0.5 apg

Can still do some scoring off the bench, but that’s about it.
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $284,020
Career Earnings: $38,281,736
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
7.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg

A center who plays hard and sets good screens but lacks the skills for the modern NBA big.
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $213,948
Career Earnings: $17,397,992
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Sacramento Kings
3.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg

A former Top-10 pick who seems to have lost all confidence. A stint overseas at this point in his career could do him some good.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,460,000
Career Earnings: $23,747,722
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
1.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg

A series of injuries have unfortunately derailed his once-promising career.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $2,165,481
Career Earnings: $21,627,227
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Olimpia Milano
8.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg (EuroLeague)

Slasher-type wing who can hit the three-ball, and is reportedly considering an NBA return.
Agent: Sarunas Broga
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Bayern Munich
13.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Athletic power forward who was one of the better players in EuroLeague last season.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Washington Wizards
0.9 ppg, 1.0 apg

Another candidate to head overseas this summer.
Agent: Mitch Nathan
2018/19 Earnings: $4,697,823
Career Earnings: $9,586,786
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Panathinaikos
3.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

Role player for one of the best teams in Greece.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Sichuan Blue Whales

Shoot-first guard who is playing in China after a decent NBA career.
Agent: Darrell Comer
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Barcelona
8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg (EuroLeague)

After years in the NBA as a backup big man, he has gone on to Europe to make a similar impact.
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Barcelona
8.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Former first-round pick of the Washington Wizards. Having a respectable career in high-level Europe, and could be a candidate for NBA return thanks to translatable 3-and-D skills.
Agent: George David
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

Didn’t play last season, retirement could be next for the Grizzlies legend.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $11,692,308
Career Earnings: $196,597,245
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Showed some potential on the Lakers as a high-energy bench big.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $127,250
Career Earnings: $1,443,842
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Fujian Sturgeons

The Canadian big man has found some success in China over the last few years. Still just 29, an eventual return to the NBA can’t be ruled out.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,844,429
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Olympiacos
11.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg (EuroLeague)

The tenacious point guard played well in Europe, though his stint there didn’t last very long.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Orlando Magic
3.5 ppg, 2.2 apg

Tough ball-handler with defensive tenacity.
Agent: Brian Dyke
2018/19 Earnings: $838,464
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-11 / Team: Shandong Golden Stars

Had a surprising showing in the playoffs for the Wizards a couple of years ago, but has since returned to China.
Agent: Larry Fox
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Center / 6-8 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
3.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Gets after it on the glass and is a good finisher around the rim.
Agent: Omar Wilkes
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Golden State Warriors
4.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Can get hot as a scorer and do some damage off the bench.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $188,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Zhejiang Golden Bulls

Former Spur who has found his niche playing overseas.
Agent: Adam Pensack
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
4.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Good face-up scorer from the 4-spot.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $1,443,842
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Sidigas Avellino
16.3 ppg, 6.1 apg (Serie A)

Two-time NBA champion from his time with the Heat, he is now excelling and winning titles in Europe.
Agent: Joel Bell
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Miami Heat
2.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Miami Heat legend who is seriously considering retirement.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $60,488,895
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Bouncy wing hampered by a complete lack of an outside jumper.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
4.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg

A tough wing from Australia who plays hard during his time on the floor.
Agent:
2018/19 Earnings: $56,845
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Boston Celtics
3.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Long-term developmental project.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $0
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
5.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Former elite recruit, now a hardworking role player.
Agent: Dave Spahn
2018/19 Earnings: $77,250
Career Earnings: $852,412
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Team: Shanxi Brave Dragons

A talented wing who might be best off trying his luck overseas for a few years before attempting another NBA comeback.
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $0
Career Earnings: $0

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home