Winners and losers from 2019 NBA draft and other podcasts of the day

June 22 02:46 AM
Raptors fans are still on a high from Monday's championship parade but are eager to know if Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the team. Alex Wong and William Lou investigate the latest rumors and discuss whether 'Uncle Dennis' holds the key to the big decision.
June 21 09:17 PM
June 21 06:54 PM
ESPN's Ryen Russillo joins Tom to discuss the winners and losers from a wild 2019 NBA Draft, including Zion Williamson going No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans and a head-spinning number of trades.
Immediate Reaction to the 2019 NBA Draft – via bballbreakdown.com
June 21 05:54 PM
Join Coach Nick and Jared Weiss of The Athletic as they dissect the most of the picks in the first round as it was happening.
NBA Draft Breakdown with B/R Draft GURU Jonathan Wasserman – via bleacherreport.com
June 21 05:23 PM
B/R Draft GURU, Jonathan Wasserman, joins to breakdown the madness of the 2019 NBA Draft – The good: David Griffin and the New Orleans Pelicans trade away #4 pick to get Jaxson Hayes at #8 to accelerate rebuild after losing franchise player Anthony Davis, thus making themselves exciting team to watch. The Memphis Grizzlies are also big winners ……
June 21 04:14 PM
Tom Westerholm covers the Boston Celtics for MassLive. Twitter: @Tom_NBA 5:31 Grant Williams was the Celtics best pick of the night 11:52 Even with a fixed thumb Langford’s shot needs work 16:39 Williams is the perfect fit for Boston 32:00 Celtics Free Agency woes 44:59 What do the Celtics do at center? 55:07 Short-term analysis of LA Available ……
June 21 03:42 PM
Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Dan Feldman of NBC's Pro Basketball Talk (@DanFeldmanNBA) break down the 2019 Draft and the offseason so far.
They discuss the Pelicans’ massive overhaul, Anthony Davis’ fit on the Lakers, where the Warriors go from here, the Conley trade and much more.
Once Around the Rumor Mill – via espn.com
June 21 02:20 PM
After briefly reacting to last night’s NBA Draft, Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan and Tim MacMahon discuss how poorly things have gone for the Celtics since Kyrie Irving first joined the team (5:53). Plus, would Al Horford be a good fit in Dallas (22:15) and how should the Rockets tackle the future in a wide-open Western Conference (30:35)?…
June 21 01:34 PM
Rachel Nichols, Brian Windhorst, and Kendrick Perkins recap the 2019 NBA Draft. Andre Iguodala also joins the show.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
June 21 08:42 AM
1:10 Atlanta made good moves 8:49 Could RJ Barrett be the go-to guy out of the gates 16:29 Nassir Little slides 20:00 Winners and losers