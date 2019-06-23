LaVar Ball banned from ESPN and other podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 22 06:31 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers traded up to #20 to select Matisse Thybulle out of Washington. Did they give up too much to move up? Was Thybulle the right pick? And what was with their other draft day trades? Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann discuss.
June 22 04:15 PM
Ric and Ryan are back for a (belated) NBA Draft recap pod. The biggest takeaways from draft night, plus the guys discuss LaVar Ball getting himself banned from ESPN, and the risk/reward of signing Kyrie Irving in free agency. Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the ……
The Right Time x The Hoop Collective Collab – via espn.com
June 22 11:30 AM
Want more on the “Supermax”? Check out Tim Bontemps’ piece here!By ESPN, Bomani Jones.