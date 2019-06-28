NBA contracts key dates: Archive

For your perusal, here are the past key contract dates for each player in the NBA. This is constantly updated, so check back often.
For all current NBA contract dates, click here.
June 27, 2019
Deadline for Marc Gasol’s player option on his contract with Toronto Raptors.
June 22, 2019
Deadline for Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s player option on his contract with Charlotte Hornets.
June 20, 2019
Deadline for Khris Middleton’s player option on his contract with Milwaukee Bucks.
June 18, 2019
Deadline for Al Horford’s player option on his contract with Boston Celtics.
June 13, 2019
Deadline for Jonas Valanciunas’s player option on his contract with Memphis Grizzlies.
Deadline for Kyrie Irving’s player option on his contract with Boston Celtics.
