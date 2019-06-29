NBA free agency previews and other podcasts of the day

June 28 03:32 PM

Listen to Reality Check with Spence Checketts episodes free, on demand. This week on the Reality Check, Spence breaks down the last two weeks of the NBA including what the Utah Jazz should do this free agency with Derrick Favors, and what the rest of the NBA will look like come Sunday night. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.