NBA free agency previews and other podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 29 12:38 AM
Listen to Game Theory Podcast episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I chat with Dieter about a bunch of free agency stuff, including Harrison Barnes, the Lakers, Kemba Walker, Al Horford, a quick Kevin Durant update, and the rest of free agency. Oh yeah, and we chat about a couple of movies we’ve seen recently. . The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
Lakers New Cap, KD’s Impact on Kyrie and the Latest Free Agency News!!! from Jalen & Jacoby – via espn.com
June 28 06:19 PM
Listen to Jalen & Jacoby episodes free, on demand. Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk the Lakers cap space, Kemba in Boston, KD and Kyrie’s post injury relationship, LeBron’s gift to AD, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s!!! The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 28 04:35 PM
Rachel Nichols, Nick Friedell, Ramona Shelburne, and Ohm Youngmisuk preview the start of free agency.By ESPN, Rachel Nichols.
June 28 04:24 PM
NBA Free Agency starts Sunday; KD is struggling w/ his decision; What’s Kawhi’s likely landing spot?; Celtics are new favorites for Kemba, and much more with @RicBucher & @TheRyanHollins Thanks for listening! If you enjoy the show, please rate and review us on Apple Podcasts, and tell a friend. Follow the show on Twitter @BucherFriends Follow R ……
June 28 04:00 PM
blah blah blahBy Get More Sports.
June 28 03:32 PM
Listen to Reality Check with Spence Checketts episodes free, on demand. This week on the Reality Check, Spence breaks down the last two weeks of the NBA including what the Utah Jazz should do this free agency with Derrick Favors, and what the rest of the NBA will look like come Sunday night. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
The Nightmare Before Free Agency – via espn.com
June 28 03:16 PM
Two days before the start of the highly-anticipated NBA free agency period, Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan and Tim MacMahon discuss how Kemba Walker would fit in Boston (1:38). Then, the crew plays a game of “Max Or No Max” (21:49) before brainstorming different ways to fill out the bottom of the Lakers roster (47:07).…
NBA Free Agency Preview: Which Domino Will Fall First? | The Corner 3 – via theringer.com
June 28 02:33 PM
Ahead of the start of free agency on Sunday, we go over some of the emerging suitors for the top free agents and speculate about the order of operations that could determine which guys pair up on teams. Will Kawhi Leonard end up in a Lakers jersey? Will Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant pair up in Brooklyn? Will the Knicks strike out? And more.
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks
Bobby Marks on free agency – via espn.com
June 28 02:29 PM
ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks joins The Woj Pod to discuss the countdown to NBA free agency, including the constructing of super teams, Kemba Walker and the Celtics, the question of spending restraint for teams with major cap space, and much more.
June 28 02:00 PM
Jeff Goodman covers basketball on all levels for Stadium and CLNS. Twitter: @GoodmanHoops 3:24 – Kemba won’t be wow’ed by someone coming in at the 11th hour 10:11 Ainge is smart to move off of Horford 21:52 Kemba will make everyone better 27:13 Gordon Hayward won’t be content being the 3rd banana and that’s a good thing 31:41 Marcus Smart is un ……
June 28 01:44 PM
Listen to Raptors Over Everything episodes free, on demand. Marc Gasol is staying in Toronto and Masai Ujiri says he’s in for the long haul. Is it only a matter of time before Kawhi Leonard commits his future to the Raptors? Alex Wong and William Lou discuss. For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
June 27: Free agency is coming in hot from Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers
June 28 01:40 PM
Listen to Locked On Blazers – Daily Podcast On The Portland Trail Blazers episodes free, on demand. That heat on the back of your neck … Yes, that’s the sweltering winds of NBA Free Agency. It’s hot and Locked on Blazers is ready to cozy up to the fire and watch millionaires change hometowns. Grab the ones you love, a cool beverage and then turn up your headphones for about a half hour. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
June 28 01:35 PM
Listen to Warriors Off Court episodes free, on demand. On the latest episode of Warriors Off Court, Chronicle sportswriter Rusty Simmons joins Golden State beat writer Connor Letourneau to preview what should be a chaotic free-agency period.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
S1E24: Post-draft fallout and free agency preview with Peter Edmiston from The Daily Memphian Grizzlies Podcast
June 28 01:35 PM
Listen to The Daily Memphian Grizzlies Podcast episodes free, on demand. Chris Herrington is joined by Peter Edmiston (The Athletic/Sports 56 radio) to talk about the Grizzlies’ haul during last week’s NBA draft and how the team might approach free agency next month. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.
June 28 01:32 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and draft expert Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (@Sam_Vecenie) break down the 2019 NBA Draft.
They discuss big nights for the Hawks and Pelicans, the Suns’ confusing process, whether the priorities general managers showed on draft night will carry into free agency, who to watch in Summer League and much more.
Sponsored by Betonline …
They discuss big nights for the Hawks and Pelicans, the Suns’ confusing process, whether the priorities general managers showed on draft night will carry into free agency, who to watch in Summer League and much more.
Sponsored by Betonline …
LOCKED ON CELTICS- June 28: More Kemba & Welcome Kara Lawson from Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s
June 28 12:24 PM
Listen to Locked On Celtics – Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics With Rainin’ J’s episodes free, on demand. MassLive’s John Karalis shares more thoughts on the latest Kemba Walker news and the hiring of Kara Lawson, and an extended conversation with WEEI’s Patrick GilroyLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
June 28 12:23 PM
Listen to Locked On NBA episodes free, on demand. Adam and Anthony welcomed Ben Golliver of the Washington Post on to talk about the Lakers’ move to open up max cap room and what that means for the rest of the NBA, starting with Kawhi Leonard. The guys also discuss the weekend that is to be and what all people can expect from it throughout the league.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …