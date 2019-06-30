Catching up on Mike Conley trade and other podcasts of the day

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Special Edition – Catching up on Conley trade and deep dive and looking at Free Agency from Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz
June 29 08:50 PM
Listen to Locked On Jazz – Daily Podcast On The Utah Jazz episodes free, on demand. David Locke, the radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, is back from vacation and breaks down in a deep dive Mike Conley and his game and what it means for the Jazz. Why the Utah Jazz had to make the Mike Conley deal and what could be the downside of the deal …
June 29 07:40 PM
On the eve of the official beginning of free agency, Kawhi Leonard is reportedly ready to take pitches from the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and New York Knicks. Alex Wong and William Lou break down the race.
June 29 04:14 PM
Ric is flying solo for a final NBA free agency primer before the FA period officially begins Sunday. The Nets & D'Angelo Russell, the allure of the Knicks & MSG, KD being pissed at the Warriors, pulling back the curtain on reporting at this time of year, and Kawhi on playing with LeBron.