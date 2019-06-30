Initial projected depth chart for Pelicans after signing JJ Redick

As the New Orleans Pelicans build around Zion Williamson, they will start with veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick as an immediate impact player.

On opening night, one would assume that Redick would join Jrue Holiday as their starting backcourt. Their forwards project as Brandon Ingram and Williamson with a starting big man yet to be determined. They still have approximately $24.1 million in max cap space to answer this, per Early Bird Rights.

Perhaps the biggest implication of the move to add Redick is that Ball will come off the bench, at least to start the season. During his two-year career, the former No. 2 overall pick has not been in the starting lineup in just five games.

Their frontcourt is much more unclear considering it is yet to be determined if 19-year-old Jaxson Hayes will be ready for their starting lineup. He was selected at No. 8 overall by New Orleans but will likely require more time to develop than his first-round counterpart in Williamson. Their cap space will come in handy here.

Most projected cap space, as things stand: Clippers: 55.13M

Knicks: 50.85M

Lakers: 32.15M

Mavs: 28.05M

Pelicans: 19.43M

Hawks: 13.79M

Kings: 13.10M

Bulls: 7.76M

Pacers: 5.35M

Celtics: 1.46M Subject to change based on sign-and-trades and other details.https://t.co/xF361xBi2p — Jeff Siegel (@jgsiegel) June 30, 2019

Others in the second unit include sharpshooters Josh Hart and E’Twaun Moore. Both can provide a necessary scoring punch who have performed well on spot-up opportunities and off the catch.

Otherwise, the players on their roster are listed below with the position that they play. Those with an asterisk next to them still have deals that are unclear about how they will factor into the rotation moving forward.

Didi Louzada Silva is a second-round pick without contract details that have been released. Zylan Cheatham is currently signed to a two-way deal as an undrafted free agent. Aubrey Dawkins and DaQuan Jeffries have Exhibit-10 deals that can be converted to two-way deals. Their performance during the upcoming summer league competition will be a key indicator of how they will be used next season.

It’s worth noting that Jahlil Okafor, Christian Wood, Kenrich Williams and Dairis Bertāns are all on non-guaranteed deals and can still be waived without a cap hit.

Guards

Jrue Holiday



Lonzo Ball

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Frank Jackson

Wings

JJ Redick

Josh Hart

E’Twaun Moore

Didi Louzada Silva*

Dairis Bertāns*

DaQuan Jeffries*

Aubrey Dawkins*

Forwards

Zion Williamson

Brandon Ingram

Nicolò Melli

Kenrich Williams*

Zylan Cheatham*

Bigs

Jaxson Hayes

Jahlil Okafor*

Christian Wood*